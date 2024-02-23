Opening a new bottle of wine, whether it’s alcoholic or nonalcoholic, is a great way to end a long day of work or celebrate someone special. If you’re looking for a way to liven up a bland bottle of wine, an aerator could do the trick. Many wines, including reds, whites and rosés, have their own unique flavors, often influenced by age, region and grape variety. That said, aerating wine could make an otherwise one-dimensional wine more interesting and flavorful, says Shae Frichette, owner of Frichette Winery in Benton City, WA. “Aerators expose wine to air, helping the wine to ‘breathe’ and release compounds that contribute flavor and aroma,” says Frichette.

We spoke with winemaking experts and sommeliers to learn more about how to shop for wine aerators, what they actually do, which varieties of wine benefit the most from aeration and whether or not it’s worth it to buy one.

What are wine aerators and what are the benefits of using one?

A wine aerator is meant to oxidize wine and enhance its natural flavor. “An aerator accelerates the introduction of oxygen into the wine,” says Richard Vayda, director of wine and beverage studies at the Institute of Culinary Education. “The same thing would happen if you opened a bottle, poured some out and let it sit, but at a slower rate.” A wine aerator essentially exacerbates the age of the wine, in a sense, which can be beneficial to some types of wine and not so much for others.

When you open a bottle of wine and immediately pour it into a glass to drink, the wine doesn’t have much exposure to oxygen due to the small neck of the bottle — this is where aerating comes in. As an alternative, wine is often aerated or poured into a wine decanter, a gadget used to increase the wine’s contact with oxygen quickly before the wine goes stale, according to Vayda.

How we picked the best wine aerators

When making this list, we considered different wine aerator types as well as each one’s ease of use. We also took into account wine experts’ guidance; below are some key factors they recommended we keep in mind:

Type: There are two main types of wine aerators: handheld aerators and on-bottle aerators, sometimes called stoppers. Though all aerators are meant to have the same effect on wine, they don’t all function the same. Some attach directly to the top of a bottle, while with others, you must hold them over a glass, carafe or decanter. Additionally, there are some that double as a decanter, with the aerating attachment sitting atop the decanter.

Ease of use: We also considered how easy some aerators are to set up. A handheld wine aerator is relatively simple to use since you just need to pour the wine directly through it, while a stopper-style wine aerator requires slightly more manual work.

The best wine aerators in 2024

Our list is made up of direct recommendations from wine experts, including instructors, sommeliers, and winemakers as well as options that are highly rated online.

The Coravin Timeless Wine Preservation System comes highly recommended by Julie Lumgair, a winemaker, wine educator and owner of Art Nouveau Wine, who has used it in her Napa Valley wine tasting rooms for about seven years. Shelikes that it includes a wine needle, which allows you to not only pierce the cork in a bottle and pour from it without actually opening the bottle, but it also maintains the quality of the wine for up to three to nine months, she says. The small piercing from the needle will then reseal over time, preserving the wine, according to the brand. The set itself includes the aerator, argon capsules (used to pressurize the bottle and allow for wine flow), standard screw caps, a wine needle cleaner and a bottle sleeve. “It’s an excellent way to sample a fine bottle without having to fully open and use the whole bottle quickly,” says Lumgair.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 1.28 lbs.

This wine aerator uses technology to increase the velocity of the wine as it pours out of the bottle through the spout — this ultimately increases the amount of oxygen that’s infused into the wine, according to the brand. The spout is purposefully slanted at 150 degrees to make it easier to pour at any angle and the notched opening helps prevent dripping or splashing as you pour the wine, according to the brand. The bottom of the aerator includes a thin tube that’s attached to a flow regulator, which spreads out the wine, further incorporating oxygen into the mixture. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 1.28 oz.

This multipurpose aerator comes highly recommended from Frichette, who says that it’s simple to use and she and her husband use it regularly in their tasting room daily. “It aerates but is also a bottle stopper so we can preserve wine for use the next day,” she says. “It also prevents wine from spilling on the bottle, keeping the label nice and clean for presentation.” It acts as a stopper, filter, pour spout and re-corker in addition to a wine aerator and you can also use it on spirits, oils, vinegars and syrups, according to the brand.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 0.81 oz.

This wine aerator set from Tomeem does the work of multiple gadgets, which makes enjoying a bottle of wine easy and fast. The set has an electric wine corkscrew to remove the cork from the bottle without strain. The aerator attaches to the top of the bottle and doubles as a dispenser. All you have to do is position the spout over your glass before drinking. Plus, the aerator attachment has a on and off switch that allows you to control how much aeration you apply to the wine.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 0.81 oz.

Lumgair also recommends the Aerawine Wine Aerator, which is simple in design and fits right into the opening of the uncorked wine bottle. Like a traditional stopper-style wine aerator, this oxidizes the wine as you pour it from the bottle into a glass or decanter. The top of the aerator includes a sleek plastic spout constructed in a way that the wine pours out smoothly and without drips, according to the brand. It’s also easy to install — you simply twist it as you press it into the bottle, according to Aerawine. To clean it, you can take it apart and wash as needed.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 1.44 oz.

Vayda and Frichette both recommended Vinturi as a brand to know in the aerator space. This particular option is simple to use and set up — it fits easily into the opening of the wine bottle, according to the brand. As wine flows through the spout of the aerator, its velocity increases and air is incorporated into it, according to Vinturi.

Type: On-bottle | Weight: 1.44 oz.

If you prefer to use a handheld wine aerator instead of an on-bottle version, this acrylic aerator from Vinturi is a good choice. To use the device, you simply hold it over a wine glass or a decanter and pour the wine through it. The aerator increases the velocity of the wine as it flows through the device and into a glass — this helps incorporate oxygen into the wine, according to the brand. The aerator has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 5,500 reviews on Amazon.

Type: Handheld | Weight: 7 oz.

This simple but powerful aerator from Ullo comes highly recommended by NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who thinks it also makes a great gift for hosts. “It’s awesome because it’s a purifier, so it removes sulfites [in the wine],” she says. “You can also switch the aerator on or off.” To use the aerator, you place the device directly over the top of a wine glass and pour the wine through it. The wine filters through the device and while simultaneously removing the sulfites from the wine.

Type: Handheld | Weight: n/a

How to shop for a wine aerator

When shopping, it’s important to first figure out if you want a handheld option or an on-bottle aerator. We explore the key characteristics of both in more detail below.

Handheld

With a handheld wine aerator, as the name implies, you’ll hold it in one hand above a wine glass or decanter, while your other hand pours the wine into the aerator. The wine then filters through the handheld aerator into the glass.

On-bottle

On-bottle wine aerators attach to the top of an open bottle so that you can pour the wine directly out of the bottle and through the aerator with just one hand. Some require you to remove the cork before pouring, others such as the Coravin aerator, pierces the cork so that wine pours directly through. The benefit of this type of on-bottle aerator is that by not removing the cork, you can preserve the quality of the wine for longer, according to experts.

Frequently asked questions Should you aerate all wine? Not every wine needs an aerator. Lumgair recommends skipping it when drinking sparkling, rosé and white wine. For white wine specifically, Vayda recommends against using an aerator, especially if you like the zesty and acidic taste it is known for. “Oxidation is going to take the nicest parts of [white wine] — the fresh light fruit and the zippy acidity and deaden that,” says Vayda. Additionally, Vayda recommends doing a taste test of your wine before aerating it and seeing where it’s at in terms of flavor — if you find it’s too acidic for your tastes, consider using an aerator. What types of wine work best with an aerator? Both Lumgair and Vayda recommend only aerating certain types of wine, mainly younger reds. Younger red wines (aged less than five years) benefit from aerating more than older varieties because the tannins tend to be more pronounced, says Lumgair. Older red wine will naturally aerate after opening and pouring since its tannins mellow with age, according to Lumgair. Though you can technically aerate whichever wine you want, all of our experts say that if you are going to get an aerator, it’s best to only use it on young red wines. “You can soften the tannin and open up young reds with high tannin and integrate layered flavors on bold heavy reds using an aerator,” says Frichette. This means that you should consider getting a wine aerator if you like red wine or if you’re not a huge fan of red wine, aerating a glass of it could make it more palatable to you. What’s the difference between a wine aerator and a decanter? A wine aerator and a decanter serve a similar purpose, though they function differently, according to Vayda. People add wine to a decanter as a way of allowing it to “breathe,” a term used by wine experts to describe the process of exposing the wine to open air, which affects its flavor. Decanters often have a wide bottom and a thin spout for pouring. That’s because the wideness of the bottom gives the wine more surface area while it sits in the decanter. Additionally, a decanter helps separate any sediment that may have been at the bottom of the bottle. A wine aerator also incorporates oxygen into the wine, but at a faster speed, according to Vayda. How do you clean an aerator? Some wine aerators are dishwasher safe and some are not. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions and product details before putting one in the dishwasher. You can hand wash the aerator by rinsing it out with water and drying it thoroughly. What are sulfites and do wine aerators remove them? Sulfites are preservatives added to wine during the fermentation process, which some people have sensitivities to, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Trade Bureau. Some wine aerators, such as the Ullo wine aerator and purifier , can help remove sulfites from wine, making them beneficial to those with sensitivities.

