Wireless bras — also called wire-free bras — are exactly what they sound like: bras without an underwire. They’re more structured than bralettes, but less so than wired bras, and ideal for busts of all sizes. Finding one, however, can take some trial-and-error, especially if you have a larger chest.

Below, we spoke to experts about how to shop for wireless bras and what to know before buying one. NBC Select staffers also tried a handful of wireless bras across styles for a month to narrow down our favorite options.

How we picked the best wireless bras

Experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind while shopping for wireless bras.

Color and style : Wireless bras come in a variety of colors and patterns, and different necklines with varying amounts of coverage. Think about what style you’ll feel most comfortable in and what aligns best with your wardrobe.

: Wireless bras come in a variety of colors and patterns, and different necklines with varying amounts of coverage. Think about what style you’ll feel most comfortable in and what aligns best with your wardrobe. Band : 90% of a bra’s support comes from its band, so pay extra close attention to it while shopping, says Jené Luciani Sena, a bra expert and style consultant who authored “The Bra Book.” Bands that measure at least two inches wide are the most supportive, and wider bands best anchor themselves to your ribcage, preventing them from flipping up while you’re wearing the bra, she says.

: 90% of a bra’s support comes from its band, so pay extra close attention to it while shopping, says Jené Luciani Sena, a bra expert and style consultant who authored “The Bra Book.” Bands that measure at least two inches wide are the most supportive, and wider bands best anchor themselves to your ribcage, preventing them from flipping up while you’re wearing the bra, she says. Material : Support depends partly on the fabric. Stretchy materials like lycra and spandex offer less support than more restrictive options like nylon, says Laura Tempesta, a bra expert and founder of Bravolution. If you have a smaller chest, fabric may not make much of a difference to you. But if you have a larger chest, it’s best to prioritize non-stretch fabrics — they’re more compressive and stabilizing, so there’s less bouncing and shifting of the bust while you’re moving around.

: Support depends partly on the fabric. Stretchy materials like lycra and spandex offer less support than more restrictive options like nylon, says Laura Tempesta, a bra expert and founder of Bravolution. If you have a smaller chest, fabric may not make much of a difference to you. But if you have a larger chest, it’s best to prioritize non-stretch fabrics — they’re more compressive and stabilizing, so there’s less bouncing and shifting of the bust while you’re moving around. Straps : Wider straps offer more lift and overall support compared to thinner straps, says Tempesta. Also keep in mind that stretchier straps can cause breasts to sag, whereas stiffer straps lift breasts up.

: Wider straps offer more lift and overall support compared to thinner straps, says Tempesta. Also keep in mind that stretchier straps can cause breasts to sag, whereas stiffer straps lift breasts up. Adjustability : An adjustable band and straps allow you to customize a wireless bra’s fit to your body, making it look and feel like it’s made for you, says Tempesta. Wireless bras that aren’t adjustable whatsoever usually have the most relaxed, unstructured fit — they may work for those with smaller chests, but usually not those with larger chests, our experts say.

: An adjustable band and straps allow you to customize a wireless bra’s fit to your body, making it look and feel like it’s made for you, says Tempesta. Wireless bras that aren’t adjustable whatsoever usually have the most relaxed, unstructured fit — they may work for those with smaller chests, but usually not those with larger chests, our experts say. Closure : Many wireless bras have an adjustable hook-and-eye closure, but you may prefer the convenience of a pullover style. Bras can also clasp in the front, which some find easier since you don’t have to reach around your back for access.

: Many wireless bras have an adjustable hook-and-eye closure, but you may prefer the convenience of a pullover style. Bras can also clasp in the front, which some find easier since you don’t have to reach around your back for access. Cups : To shape the bust, wireless bras are usually designed with cups that have foam padding, either built-in or removable. A bra without padding is considered unlined and embraces the natural shape of the breasts.

: To shape the bust, wireless bras are usually designed with cups that have foam padding, either built-in or removable. A bra without padding is considered unlined and embraces the natural shape of the breasts. Size : Wireless bras are sold in alpha sizes — meaning small, medium, large, etc. — or sizes based on your band and cup sizes. Brands often have charts to help you find the right size, which experts recommend checking before purchasing.

: Wireless bras are sold in alpha sizes — meaning small, medium, large, etc. — or sizes based on your band and cup sizes. Brands often have charts to help you find the right size, which experts recommend checking before purchasing. Return policy: No one wants to get stuck with a bra that doesn’t fit, so research a brand or retailer’s return policy before making a purchase. Doing so tells you how long you have to decide if you’re keeping it.

How we tried wireless bras

After consulting experts and researching wireless bras, we chose over a dozen models for NBC Select staffers to try for about a month. Brands sent us bras across sizes and styles, which we evaluated based on factors like size, fit, comfort, adjustability, support and coverage.

The best wireless bras to shop

Ultimately, the right wireless bra for you comes down to personal preference, and finding one you love may take time. To kickstart your search, here are the best wireless bras based on our reviews and expert guidance.

Knix Revolution V-Neck Bra $ 59.00 Knix What we like Stretchy, smooth fabric

Flattering amount of cleavage Something to note Pads can shift

Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor, and I have worn Knix’s Revolution V-neck bra repeatedly since receiving it. Its 3D-printed fabric stabilizers add support, according to the brand, and Brown especially loves the fabric. “It’s stretchy yet resilient, and super smooth underneath clothes,” she says. Brown is equally fond of the straps — they lay flat without digging into her skin, plus, they’re neither too narrow nor wide, so she can wear it with a variety of shirts, including tank tops.

While the bra’s pads are removable, they’re essential if you’re wearing a tight or form-fitting top, according to Brown. “Without them, your breasts may look flattened,” she says. “But if your main priority is comfort, this bra feels just as amazing without them.”

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and lycra | Closure: Hook-and-eye | Cups: Removable pads | Size range: XS to XXXXL++

Knix iterated on its original Revolution wireless bra by designing this scoop-neck version you pull over your head instead of clasping in the back. According to Brown, the band is unforgiving when first worn, but gets less rigid with more wear and time. It has many of the same features we enjoy about the Revolution V-Neck bra, like smooth fabric, straps that lay flat and removable pads. But since it has a higher neckline, Brown says this bra is best for wearing with T-shirts or by itself around the house.

Adjustability: Straps | Material: Spandex and nylon | Closure: Pullover | Cups: Removable pads | Size range: XS to XXXXL++

“This bra gives me all the support of a wired bra without any of the annoying discomfort, and I never feel like I need to take it off at the end of the day,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “Some days, I literally have to force myself to use other bras.” She finds taking Spanx’s wireless bra on and off easy thanks to its front closure, and says its stretchy back band hugs her curves without feeling restrictive. Plus, it gives her a light but noticeable lift.

Adjustability: None | Material: Nylon and elastane | Closure: Front | Cups: Lined | Size range: 30 to 38, C to DD | Care: Hand wash

Out of all the wireless bras I tried, this one gives me the most lift and the roundest shape, especially underneath form-fitting tops.The cups contour to my chest and offer light compression, holding everything in place and preventing sag. Plus, there’s plenty of coverage on the tops and sides, yet the V-neckline is deep enough that I can wear the bra with lower cut shirts or dresses.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and spandex | Closure: Hook-and-eye closure | Cups: Lined | Size range: 34 to 40, C to G

As someone with a larger bust, Rosalie Tinelli, NBC Select senior social media editor, says unsupportive bras often cause back pain. According to Lori Kaplan, professional bra fitter and founder/owner of Bra Tenders, this typically happens when the band rides up between the shoulder blades and unevenly distributes weight on the chest, or when overly tight straps put pressure on the shoulders, neck and back.

Thankfully, Tinelli doesn’t experience any discomfort while wearing Truekind’s wireless bra, thanks in part to convertible straps that can be worn in multiple different ways, like straight, cross-back or over one shoulder. Plus, the sweetheart neckline gives her a little cleavage.

Its longline style causes the band to extend a few inches down the ribcage, so I like to wear the bra with flowy shirts or oversized sweaters and high-waisted pants — it acts as a bra and undershirt of sorts.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and spandex | Closure: Hook-and-eye | Cups: Lined | Size range: S to XXXXL

Minimizer bras, according to Kaplan, push breast tissue down rather than up, and distribute weight across the chest rather than forward, reducing the projection of the bust.

Spanx’s wireless minimizer does exactly that when Tinelli and I wear it. It holds our busts in place and reduces bounce, plus makes our chests appear and feel flatter under shirts. The bra has cushioned straps that never move around, and the two small cutouts between the cups allow air to pass through them, making the undergarment breathable and particularly comfortable in warm weather. My favorite part of the bra is its thick, rigid band. It gives me a little lift and shape, and stays flush against my ribcage all day.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and elastane | Closure: Hook-and-eye | Cups: Unlined | Size range: 32 to 42, C to G

Beyond its extensive size range — which even includes half cup sizes like A ½ and E ½ — the soft and smooth fabric of Third Love’s wireless bra won me over. If I’m spending time at home, running errands or casually hanging out with friends, I’ll throw this bra on and wear it for hours. It gives me a light lift, but since the cups don’t offer any compression, they very gently shape my chest. Because of that, I prefer more structured wireless bras when I’m wearing tight tops.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon, spandex and polyester | Closure: Hook-and-eye closure | Cups: Lined | Size range: 30 to 44, A to G (including half cup sizes)

Eby’s wireless bra is made with SoftWire, a piece of proprietary “wireless-underwire” that shapes, supports and lifts the chest, as well as a layer of 3D fabric in the band that adds structure to the undergarment, according to the brand. It reminds me of Knix’s Revolution bra, except it’s less compressive, has a more relaxed fit and uses fabric with a silky finish. There are also wings on the cups that help prevent side spillage, which I appreciate as someone with a larger chest.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and spandex | Closure: Hook-and-eye closure | Cups: Lined | Size range: XS to XLDD

AnaOno Trish Molded Cup Plunge Bra $ 49.00 AnaOno What we like Sturdy cups

Longline band Something to note Creates a wide torso shape

Limited sizes for large busts

If you frequently wear clothing with low necklines, this bra — made by one of our favorite woman-owned businesses — is worth the investment, in our opinion. It has a plunge cut and shallow cups, which means you get less top coverage, but don’t have to worry about your bra peeking out of tops. The cups are sturdy and on the more rigid side, giving my chest a consistent rounded look under clothing. However, they’re not compressive, which I find makes my torso look wide. The bra’s band extends down my ribcage so I always feel lifted, and it stays anchored to my body all day.

Adjustability: Straps and band | Material: Nylon and spandex | Closure: Hook-and-eye closure | Cups: Lined | Size range: 30 to 40, AB to CD

This wireless bra borders bralette territory due to its soft, stretchy fit, but its knit fabric is surprisingly compressive, which I find helps stabilize my chest. Godio says the fabric is also lightweight and breathable. “I honestly forget I even have a bra on,” she says. True & Co’s wireless bra is designed with a wide band that stays secure to my ribcage so it never flips up, but it gives me a lighter lift and less shaping compared to some of the other wireless bras I tried. Because of this, I feel most comfortable wearing the bra around the house or under casual, loose tops.

I tried the scoop neck option, while Godio tried the V-neck bra. Both styles offer plenty of coverage, in our experience.

Adjustability: Straps | Material: Nylon and elastane | Closure: Pullover | Cups: Removable pads | Size range: XS to XXXL

Frequently asked questions What are wireless bras? According to our experts, bra is an umbrella term used to describe undergarments that support the breasts. There are many bra subcategories, including wireless bras, which are made without underwire, a flexible metal that’s stitched under each cup to support and shape the breasts, says Sena. Wireless bras are designed to be a direct replacement for underwire bras. They’re structured to offer a supportive fit and tend to be made with some sort of lining (padding), experts say. What’s the difference between a wireless bra and a bralette? Bralettes are a type of wireless bra. But when people refer to wireless bras, they’re usually talking about structured, supportive options designed to be a direct replacement for wired bras. Bralettes, on the other hand, are commonly thought of as loose, stretchy undergarments that offer light support (if any) and create a very casual breast shape. What is underwire? Underwire is a flexible metal that’s stitched under each of a bra’s cups. It has a semi-circle shape and goes around the bottom and sides of each cup. One of the biggest misconceptions about underwire is that it helps make a bra supportive, holding and lifting breasts up. But it's actually a structural element of the undergarment. “The wire helps anchor the bra to your ribcage and keeps its cups from collapsing and folding like a hot dog,” says Sena. That’s the main challenge brands face when designing wireless bras — once they get rid of the underwire, they need to find some other way to keep the cups from collapsing. Sometimes they’ll use bonding (glue or adhesive), compressive fabric, thick bands or wide straps, according to our experts. Underwire’s other main job is to shape breasts, making them two separate round mounds. “Think of it like a ponytail holder, which takes your hair and puts it into a really tight round shape at the base of your head,” says Tempesta. “That’s basically what underwire does. It sits at the root of the bra and compresses breasts into a really round shape.” What are the benefits of wireless bras? While wearing a wired bra, the underwire should be flush against your ribcage, which only happens when the undergarment fits perfectly, says Sena. If it doesn't, the underwire lifts off your ribcage and chest, creating a gap that makes most people uncomfortable. You don’t have this issue with wireless bras since there’s no wire that can lift the undergarment off your body. Thus, you can “fudge” the fit of your wireless bra a bit, says Sena. For example, if you’re between sizes, it’s not the end of the world. And you can often comfortably wear the bra even if your breasts swell, like during menstruation. Wireless bras are also great for those with sore or sensitive breasts since underwire compresses breast tissue, which can cause pain for some. With this in mind, experts specifically recommend wireless bras during pregnancy, postpartum and during menopause. Those who have breast surgery or other medical procedures may be required to wear a wireless bra while recovering. Underwire bras can also be a pain to properly clean and maintain. Underwire can get bent in the washing machine or start poking out the side of the bra — once either of those things happen, the bra isn't suitable to wear anymore. What are the drawbacks of wireless bras? Wireless bras shine in the comfort category, but they aren't hailed for their ability to shape breasts like wired bras are. That’s mostly due to their lack of underwire, which goes up the sides and around the bottom of each cup, compressing breasts into round mounds and causing them to project forward. Without the underwire, however, breast tissue can spread out more toward the arms, creating a wider looking torso, says Kaplan. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not often the look people prefer, especially if they’re going for a more polished appearance at the office, for example, says Melissa Garrick, the vice president divisional merchandise manager of women's ready-to-wear, swim and outerwear at Saks Off Fifth. Wireless bras became very popular during the pandemic when people stayed home and dressed casually almost every day, she says. Now, however, some choose to reserve their wireless bras for hanging out at home and opt for wired bras outside the home. Additionally, wired bras are built with a bridge between the cups that forces separation between the breasts to create two distinct, individual mounds. The bridge prevents what many refer to as “uni-boob,” meaning when breasts are compressed together and appear as one mass instead of two. Since wireless bras don’t have this bridge, you’re more likely to get uni-boob, which, again, there’s nothing wrong with. It’s just a look some people aim to avoid. Who can wear wireless bras? Anyone can wear a wireless bra, but those with smaller chests tend to have an easier time finding comfortable, supportive options available in their size, says Tempesta. Smaller busted shoppers can usually compromise on a couple features, too. For example, if a wireless bra has thin, non-adjustable straps but a wide, adjustable band, those with a smaller chest will likely still find it suitable to wear. However, for those with heavier, larger chests, finding a great wireless bra is like looking for a needle in a haystack, although they do exist, says Tempesta. She told us that the best wireless bras for those with larger chests need to have a combination of wide, stiff, adjustable straps, a wide adjustable underband, non-stretch fabric and molded cups — comprising on one of these features often means the wireless bra isn't super supportive or comfortable for all day wear. How do you find the right size wireless bra? While shopping for wireless bras, you’ll see two types of sizing: alpha sizing, meaning extra small to extra large, for example, and bra sizing, which is based on band and cup size. Bra-sized wireless bras tend to fit more accurately since they’re made to accommodate specific measurements rather than a range. Alpha-sized bralettes, on the other hand, accommodate a range of band and cup sizes, and brands usually have a size conversion chart to help guide you. Using this conversion chart is crucial because you should never assume your alpha bra size is the same as your T-shirt size, says Tempesta. You may wear small shirts, but if you have a large bust, you won’t wear a small wireless bra. Regardless of what type of sizing a wireless bra comes in, knowing your bust measurement is key. And while you can figure this out at home with online instructions and a measuring tape, getting professionally fit in-person is the only fool-proof way to determine your bra size, says Kaplan. How do you wash wireless bras? It’s best to hand-wash bras with cold water and a gentle, lingerie-specific laundry detergent, if possible, says Kaplan. If you have to put a bra in the washing machine, make sure to place it in a garment bag, use a gentle setting and lingerie-specific laundry detergent, she says. And never put a bra in the dryer. Experts told us the dryer’s heat degrades a bra’s elasticity, ruining its fit. Also keep in mind that you don’t need to wash your bra after every use, says Kaplan. She recommends cleaning it after every two or three wears, unless you get sweaty while wearing it or it gets visibly dirty. How long do wireless bras last? The average lifespan of a bra is six months to a year, says Kaplan. But the more bras you have to rotate through, the longer each one will last — swapping them out gives each undergarment a break between wears. With that being said, all bras wear down after a while. The fibers they’re made from interact with body chemicals, as well as lotions and soaps you use, all of which break down elastic over time. If you start thinking about poor fit while wearing a bra that previously hugged you in all the right places, notice fraying fabric or have to keep making the band and straps tighter because of how much they’ve stretched out, it’s time to get rid of that bra. Are wireless bras better than wired bras? No, wireless bras are not “better” than wired bras, or vice versa, experts say. The type of bra you wear comes down to personal preference. Ultimately, the undergarment that offers a proper fit and makes you feel comfortable and confident is the best option. With that being said, a wireless bra can serve as your everyday bra, so long as you like the way your chest looks in it, says Garrick.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jené Luciani Sena is a bra expert and style consultant who authored “The Bra Book.”

is a bra expert and style consultant who authored “The Bra Book.” Laura Tempesta is a bra expert and founder of Bravolution.

is a bra expert and founder of Bravolution. Lori Kaplan is the founder and owner of Bra Tenders, a bra fitting salon and retail store in New York City. She’s been a professional bra fitter for over 45 years.

is the founder and owner of Bra Tenders, a bra fitting salon and retail store in New York City. She’s been a professional bra fitter for over 45 years. Melissa Garrick is the vice president divisional merchandise manager of women’s ready-to-wear, swim and outerwear at Saks Off Fifth.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who writes about apparel and footwear like sports bras, bralettes, slippers, running sneakers and more. For this article, she interviewed four experts about wireless bras and how to shop for them. She also coordinated NBC Select staff reviews of wireless bras to recommend the best options on the market.

