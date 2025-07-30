I know it seems crazy to think about the holiday season when it’s almost 100 degrees in the middle of summer. But the highly coveted Bonne Maman Advent Calendar is officially back for its ninth year, and it’s likely not going to be in-stock for long. I’ve been writing about (and buying) it for years, and I guarantee it will sell-out before the holiday season So if you already know you want one, I recommend securing it now before it’s too late.

This 24-day Advent calendar comes with mini numbered boxes, each of which has a mini jar of jam in a limited-edition flavor. Leading up to whatever holiday you celebrate, you’ll be able to try spreads like caramel with coffee, mango and ginger, pear and mandarin with cinnamon, blueberry with maple and strawberry with passion fruit. The Advent calendar’s box is decorated with a festive holiday scene, so you can keep it out at home and use it as decor.

As a Bonne Maman loyalist, I look forward to opening its Advent calendar every winter and expanding my palate with uniquely flavored jams I can’t find at the grocery store any other time of year. I add the spreads to toast and swirl them into plain greek yogurt, as well as bake Linzer tart and thumbprint cookies with them. I always clean and save the mini jars after I try all the flavors — they’re adorable and perfect for putting condiments and dips in on-the-go.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s been writing about Advent calendars and gifts for over five years. I’m a loyal Bonne Maman customer and every holiday season, I get the brand’s Advent calendar.

