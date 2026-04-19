If you're a hot sleeper (or know someone who is), you’re going to want to pay attention to this deal. Right now, Brooklinen is having their annual Anniversary Sale and one of the best deals is on the Anniversary Bundle — it's 50 percent off.

The lightweight sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, quilt, two pillowcases and two shams. Buy it for yourself, or consider ordering it now as a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Find out more about the set below.

Deal of the day

As mentioned, this set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, quilt, two pillowcases and two shams. The sheets are made from percale, which experts have previously told us is a great material for those who are hot sleepers or for warmer months of the year because it is lightweight and feels cooling against the skin. The set also includes a quilt made from 100 percent cotton, which means it is breathable and light.

The set is available in multiple sizes up to California king and comes in three colors — Botanical Green, Storm (blue) and white. This set usually costs between $447 and $587, depending on the size you select. But right now, you can get the set for 50 percent off, which brings every set to well under $300.

More bedding deals from Brooklinen

Why this sale is worth it

50% off

Cooling sheets for hot sleepers (and summer)

Trusted brand

Makes a great Mother's Day gift

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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