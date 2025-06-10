Experts have previously advised that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. And if you run regularly, that can mean you’re buying a new pair of sneakers a few times a year. A few years ago, I ran several races, including three half-marathons. Between training and the actual races, I logged enough miles to have to replace my sneakers three times, which was a hit on my budget.

So, whenever I see a good pair of sneakers on sale, I take notice. While my go-to running shoes are from Hoka, I’ve completed several races in the Brooks Ghost 16 sneakers — and they are currently available at a great price on Amazon. Get all the details below.

These sneakers were our best overall pick for running shoes, with both NBC Select editors and experts giving them kudos. They have moderate cushioning in the sole to absorb shock as your feet hit the ground, without feeling too bulky or heavy. They also have a breathable mesh upper, a soft midsole and a segmented heel pad for a smooth heel-to-toe transition, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin finds them to be reliable for both road running and treadmill workouts.

I have wider feet and appreciate that these shoes have a wide toe box that allows my toes to fully splay while running without any pinching or discomfort. The shoes are available in sizes 5 to 13, come in half sizes and are available in standard, narrow, wide and extra wide widths. These sneakers normally retail for $140 but are currently on sale for $100 on Amazon. Both the men’s and women’s versions of this shoe are on sale.

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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