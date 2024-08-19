Brooks, known for its durable, support running shoes, is one of the most reliable brands in the athletic space. It’s also the go-to brand for many NBC Select editors, who frequently wear its sneakers during marathon training sessions and weekly running workouts. “I’ve worn Brooks running sneakers for over a decade,” says NBC Select updated editor Zoe Malin. “I’ve run 5Ks and 10Ks in them, and they’re always my go-to sneaker because they’re so reliable.

The brand is currently discounting some of its most popular models, including our editor-favorite Brooks Ghost Max shoe directly on its site as well as on Amazon. If you’re in need of a new pair of running shoes, Brooks has a handful of options on sale now in both men’s and women’s sizing.

4.5-star average rating from 1,689 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from 1,002 reviews on Amazon

Created specifically for running, these sneakers are designed to help with smooth heel-to-toe transitions thanks to its built-in GlideRoll rocker, which helps propel you forward, according to the brand.

“The first time I wore the Ghost Max on the treadmill, I ran the fastest 5K pace I have in a long time and it was 100% due to the gentle rocker,” says Malin, who wore them both indoors and outdoors and wrote a full review of the shoe prior to its launch last year. (The brand sent her a courtesy sample to test.) “It propelled me forward and helped me keep a consistent pace. The rocker helps roll you through the heel-to-toe motion and I found that my legs didn’t have to work as hard as they do when I’m running on flatter shoes, so they did not get tired as quickly.”

Running an average of 28 to 35 miles a week, Malin often reaches for these Brooks Ghost Max over other styles because of their comfortable, supportive and roomy feel. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Malin isn’t the only staffer who gravitates toward these sneakers during runs — NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz also received a sample of the shoe from Brooks and has since fully incorporated them into his running shoe rotation.

“The Ghost Max are taller than the Ghost, but maintain a similar form-factor to the Glycerin, one of my favorite running shoes,” says Rabinowitz. “After about a week of running in the Ghost Max, I started to prefer them over all of my other shoes.”

Compared to other Brooks running shoes, these are the most lightweight options from the brand’s Ghost lineup — weighing less than older versions and its newest model, Ghost Max 2. These have the maximum cushioning level for Brooks sneakers, which helps with shock absorption and decreasing pressure on the foot, according to the brand.

The shoes are available in both men’s and women’s sizing and in various colors depending where you buy them (Brooks’ website or on Amazon).

Sizing: 6-12 (women’s), 7-15 (men’s) | Widths: medium, wide and extra wide | Heel drop: 6 mm | Weight: 9.0 oz (women’s), 10.0 oz (men’s) | Certifications: American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who covers beauty and wellness and special sale events like Alo’s Aloversary Sale, Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale and Amazon Prime Day. Many of the sales I cover include workout sneakers, workout apparel and more. I’m also a frequent Brooks shopper. Over the past few years, I’ve tried multiple different pairs, including sneakers for running and walking.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.