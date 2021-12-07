Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amanda Gorman, who read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, just released her new book, “Call Us What We Carry.” In the poetry book, the publisher says Gorman explores “history, language, identity and erasure,” as well as writes in different styles and structures. And with the winter holidays in full swing, the new release may be at the top of some book lovers’ wishlists this season.

‘Call Us What We Carry’ by Amanda Gorman

Gorman’s new book is already the No. 1 bestselling poetry book by women on Amazon. It’s available in paperback and hardcover versions, and you can also purchase it as an e-book and audiobook.

Gorman also published her first children’s book earlier this year, titled “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” — it’s illustrated by Loren Long, who also illustrated President Barack Obama’s picture book, “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters.” She released a special edition of her inaugural poem as a book in March as well.

