As the holiday season approaches, it can be hard to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Books have long been a classic gift option: You can introduce someone to a new genre, share a recent favorite of your own, help them sharpen their skills with a cookbook or a craft book, pick out a novelization of a movie and more. But if you have a serious book lover on your list, they might have you stumped. Their bookshelves might already be full of classics and new releases with little room for anything new.

Instead of putting off shopping while trying to think of a book your book lover has not read yet (and running the risk of facing shipping delays due to the ongoing supply chain issues), we’ve put together a list of ideas that might be a good fit for the book lover in your life based on previous expert guidance and Select reader interest. You may not find the perfect book for your book aficionado, but you can give them something to help them enjoy their favorite reads.

Gifts for book lovers

Gifts for book lovers

The best book subscription boxes for book lovers

Peace & Pages’ book subscription offers a basic and deluxe box. The basic box comes with a book from a category of your choosing, a full-sized bath or body product and a full-sized aromatherapy product. The deluxe box also comes with a book from a genre of your choosing, as well as four full-sized self care products. All the non-book products come from small businesses across America.

This book crate subscription is targeted toward young middle school and high school readers. The full crate comes with a recently released novel and four to six “bookish” items in line with the theme of the book. Subscribers have the option to get the full crate, just the book or just the book-ish items. The crate has a 4.9-star average rating from over 450 subscribers on LitJoy. LitJoy also offers a Magical Edition Subscription, which the company says is good for readers of all ages.

After filling out a questionnaire, your gift recipient will receive three hardcover books tailored to their reading tastes, as well as a letter from a bibliologist detailing why your recipient chose the books they did. If the price tag is a little out of your budget, you can opt for the recommendations only subscription, which the company will provide the recipient with a digital letter of tailored book recommendations. You can opt for either a one-time gift or an annual subscription that will give your recipient a gift four times throughout the year.

The BookCase Club Subscription Box will deliver two books a month to your gift recipient’s doorstep. There are a wide range of subscriptions to choose from, ranging from month-to-month to 12-month plans. Adult readers can choose to subscribe to a specific genre like sci-fi, romance or fantasy, and there are also subscription options for young adults and children.

The best gifts to improve their reading experience

If you know a book lover who prefers to read on an e-reader or tablet, you can help them maintain their eye health this holiday season with a pair of blue light glasses. In our guide to blue light blocking glasses, experts told us that these types of glasses can help normalize your sleep cycle. These ones from Lens Direct can be purchased with prescription, non-prescription or reading lenses.

This light comes with three light color options, each of which has three brightness levels. According to the brand, each full charge offers up to 60 hours of reading time. The book light features a flexible neck and a rubber pad clip to attach and angle the light as needed. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,600 shoppers on Amazon.

This mug warmer might make a good gift for the book lover on your list who likes to cozy up with a good read and a hot cup of coffee or tea. The warmer comes with an extra long cord for increased flexibility and has an easy-to-wipe surface in case of spills. It’s a highly rated pick on Amazon with a 4.3-star average rating from over 38,000 users.

If a book lover in your life is notorious for lending out titles, this kit might help them keep track of which books have gone where. The kit comes with 20 self-adhesive pockets and checkout cards, a date stamp and a stamp pad. It comes highly rated with a 4.8-star average rating from over 1,000 users on Amazon.

If you know someone who enjoys reading in a calming environment, gifting them a candle for the occasion might be a good option. This aptly named candle has a burn time of up to 80 hours and is made from a natural soy wax blend. It has notes of vanilla, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, according to the brand.

Other book-related gifts for book lovers

Though there are plenty of bookends to pick from, these are a nice way to help someone pay homage to a city they love. The unique accessory is made of carbon steel and is available in the New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco skylines.

This flat tote bag pays homage to the classic library checkout card in its design and offers plenty of storage for books, accessories and more. Whether you purchase it directly from the Out of Print site or on Amazon, a portion of the proceeds will go to funding literacy programs, according to the brand.

If the bibliophile in your life is looking for some book-themed decor or is just a fan of snail mail, this box set might be something they would be interested in. It contains 100 postcards, each featuring an iconic and distinctive Penguin book jacket, with no duplicates in designs. This postcard set has a 4.6-star average review from over 450 Amazon shoppers.

If you are buying a gift for someone who loves memoirs or storytelling, a StoryWorth subscription will give them the chance — and the motivation — to write their own stories. A StoryWorth subscription includes a year’s worth of writing prompts and one hardcover book with a black-and-white interior. StoryWorth also allows for the purchase of additional books at an additional cost.

