Cyber Monday 2021 deal: Highly rated flat iron down to lowest price

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As Cyber Monday overtakes the ongoing Black Friday deals, you can keep getting great deals on skin care and wellness — brands like Youth to the People, Vitruvi and Brooklinen are offering customers up to 30 percent off. Also among the best beauty deals is one celebrity hairstylist's favorite flat iron: CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron. Hairstylist Courtney Foster likes this 1-inch version because it’s "a nice introductory iron that is priced reasonably and provides a nice finish to the hair," she told us. Unlike other flat irons at this price, the CHI Original uses negative ions to add moisture to your hair, meaning your hair won’t get excessively dried out when styling, the brand says.

This stylist and Select reader favorite flat iron is at the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average from almost 8,000 reviews at Amazon

Featuring an ergonomic design, this flat iron makes it easier to curl, wave and straighten your hair, the brand says. Additionally, it heats up pretty quick, only taking it 30 seconds for the straighter to reach 392 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.