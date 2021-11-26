Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It can be hard keeping track of all the ongoing Black Friday sales: Experts previously told us a number of worthwhile deals are likely to run through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29). And with echoes of global supply chain issues threatening delayed or out-of-stock gifts, experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as early as possible. Now that Black Friday is officially here, major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target — which began rolling out their Black Friday sales as early as October — have dropped some of their best deals of the year.

To help you comb through the enormous amount of sales this Black Friday, we’ve compiled a list of some notable sales and deals to shop that we’ll be updating regularly throughout Cyber Week. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We also spoke with retail experts about what to buy during Black Friday this year and how to make the most of the shopping holiday.

Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop from Select reader favorite brands and retailers

We've compiled this list of Black Friday sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Best deals in tech, wellness, kitchen and more

We rounded up the best Black Friday deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 10,604 reviews at Target

KitchenAid offers some of the best stand mixers, and several popular models are discounted across retailers this Black Friday. The brand’s Classic Series stand mixer has a 4.5-quart capacity, 10 speed settings and a tilting head design that the brand says lets you easily add ingredients to your mix. The mixer comes with a few attachments, including a flat beater, a dough hook and a 6-wire whip. The tool is also compatible with more than 10 additional attachments that you can purchase separately.

Apple AirPods Pro (in stock soon)

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 1,279 reviews on Amazon

The latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation, water resistance and up to 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge, according to Apple. These headphones come with three silicone tips so you can customize how you want them to fit. And with the transparency mode option, you can let in outside noise through your headphones for increased awareness of your surroundings.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 32,797 reviews on Amazon

One of the best affordable electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B Pro 1000 has pressure sensors that stop the pulsation if they sense you’re brushing too hard. It also features an in-handle timer that encourages you to brush for 2 minutes, while the handle buzzes every 30 seconds to notify you when it’s time to brush different sections of your mouth.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 532 reviews on Amazon

The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite, which was released in October, has the same 8GB storage capacity as the previous version but with a larger screen — 6.8 square inches compared to 6 square inches. It also features a dark mode, adjustable warm light and IPX8 water resistance.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 24,964 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp has two interchangeable and dishwasher-safe lids that can transform the appliance from a pressure cooker to an air fryer. It features 11 cooking functions that let you do everything from bake and broil to steam and dehydrate, and it comes with multiple accessories like a stainless steel rack, multi-level air fryer basket and protective pad and storage cover.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 24,135 reviews on Amazon

One of Fitbit’s latest smartwatch models, the Versa 3 features built-in GPS that can track your pace and distance in real-time, while also monitoring your resting heart rate to determine your exercise intensity and keep track of your fitness goals. The built-in microphone and speaker allows you to take Bluetooth calls and access to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa lets you control and access your phone hands-free.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 9,284 reviews on Amazon

The Roomba's i series are the brand’s more advanced models, as we note in our guide to Roomba robot vacuums. The vacuum maps your home using sensors and is capable of emptying itself for up to 60 days using its base. You can customize cleaning schedules using the iRobot Home App and control it using voice assistants like Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 3,842 reviews on Amazon

One of the our favorite color smart bulbs, this option from Kasa offers 16 million color options that can be controlled using the Kasa Smart app, so they don’t require a hub to connect to Wi-Fi. Users can dim or schedule lights via the app, which also offers lighting presets and monitors bulb energy usage in real time. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other virtual assistants.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 2,938 reviews on Amazon

This stainless steel 11-piece cookware set from Cuisinart comes with an 8-inch nonstick frying pan, a 2-quart saucepan, an 8-quart stockpot and more, along with four tempered-glass lids and a steamer insert. Each pan and pot feature CoolGrip handles that are not only contoured for a comfortable grip but can also stay cool while you’re cooking, according to the brand.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,448 reviews on Amazon

This coffee maker and espresso machine from Breville can brew up to four cup sizes, ranging from a 1.35-ounce espresso shot to 7.7-ounce cup of coffee. This coffee maker only works with Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules — which the machine automatically ejects and stores away after brewing — and this model comes with a complementary set of 12 capsules.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 19,488 reviews on Amazon

One of our picks for the best board games, Catan is designed for players ages 10 and older and lets them build settlements and expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards. The game is involved and strategic, so it requires critical thinking from the moment you place your first settlement.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 15,254 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Crosswave lets you vacuum and wash your floors at the same time and can be used for both hard floors and rugs and carpets, according to the brand. It includes a pet hair strainer that separates hair and other large debris from the liquid inside the tank. The vacuum also comes with a tangle-free brush roll that the brand says can minimize pet hair up to 8 inches long from getting wrapped around the brush roll.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,518 reviews on Amazon

This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit features dual temperature control that lets you choose whether you want cool or warm mist to disperse around your room. This humidifier can handle spaces as large as 753 square feet, Levoit says, and can continuously humidify for up to 60 hours so you don’t have to worry about constant refills, according to the brand. It also features a remote control that allows you to turn the humidifier on and off and control mist levels.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 1,363 reviews at Best Buy

The Samsung 4+ Chromebook features a 15.6-inch HD display, built-in virus protection and automatic access to Google apps like Google Drive and Google Play. This laptop also includes a built-in media reader that supports microSD memory cards to easily transfer photos to your computer, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 3,904 reviews at Tuft & Needle

One of the our favorite cooling pillows for hot sleepers, this pillow is designed to keep its shape while wicking warmth away using its foam, graphite and cooling gel materials. The foam pillow itself isn’t machine-washable, but the pillow cover is — the brand recommends washing it in cold water with light colors. You can purchase this pillow in a Standard or King size.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 13,449 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat features humidity sensors and a built-in activity sensor that detects when people are home in order to adjust heating accordingly, according to Google. You can purchase separate external sensors that let you create heating zones in certain areas of your home or save energy in empty rooms. This thermostat sports a circular glass face — which can light up when someone enters the room to show temperature or time — and is offered in four colors, including Copper and White.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 37,716 reviews on Amazon

This option from GTRACING is one of our top picks for ergonomic gaming chairs due to its full-tilt capability — you can recline the chair and tilt the seat to customize your comfort level. It features an adjustable armrest and seat height, as well as a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 748 reviews at Brooklinen

Made from Turkish cotton, this plush robe from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen features a piped collar, pockets and an adjustable waist tie. It comes in three colors — White, Smoke and Graphite — and you can choose between three sizes: XS/S, M/L and XL/XXL.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 721 reviews at Walmart

This DIY cutting machine from Cricut can cut over 100 different types of materials ranging from premium vinyl to cardstock paper, according to the brand. You can design and cut out your own custom images using the brand’s free Design Space app for smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Black Friday 2021: More sales across Select categories

Black Friday deals are massive and ongoing. In addition to the sales and deals we highlighted above, we compiled a list of sales we think you should know about across categories Select readers have shown interest in, including tech and wellness. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

More Black Friday 2021 tech sales

More Black Friday 2021 home and kitchen sales

More Black Friday 2021 wellness and fitness sales

What will Black Friday look like this year?

This Black Friday could be the biggest one yet: The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted there’ll be about 2 million more holiday shoppers taking advantage of doorbuster deals from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday this year compared to 2020. And shoppers are expected to shatter records with their holiday spending this year, too — the NRF reported sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over last year.

As we’ve previously reported, the expected influx of shoppers paired with congested ports, staffing shortages and low inventory caused Black Friday sales to start exceedingly early this year across retailers. Jessica Young, director of research data at Digital Commerce 360, told us the biggest challenge for many retailers “is getting enough merchandise into their warehouses to accommodate all orders” due to raw material and shipping container shortages in addition to backed up ports.

With retailers finding it difficult to restock their shelves and meet high demand this year, retail experts told us shoppers shouldn't hold out for better deals to come around — not even on Cyber Monday — as shopping last minute for the holidays may not be an option this year.

“Even if shoppers think they're shopping ‘early enough’ to account for shipping, they might find that the item they want is out of stock until after the holidays — if there's a must-have on your list and it's on sale, buy it now,” said Kristin McGrath, editor at RetailMeNot. Research shows many shoppers have taken that advice: A report by McKinsey & Company found that 45 percent of shoppers said they started holiday shopping in early October.

But it’s not just shoppers that are adapting to the early shopping boom. Research from Digital Commerce 360 found that retailers like Target, Anthropologie and Uncommon Goods were sending holiday-themed emails by mid-September, according to Young. Retailers and brands are also pivoting to more personalized ads and social media messaging to maintain consumer loyalty, especially as shoppers are “more willing than ever to switch brands or retailers” when items aren’t available, said Greg Kelly, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company who leads their marketing and sales practice globally.

E-commerce continues to dominate Black Friday shopping

Online shopping is expected to dominate this year’s Black Friday shopping as overall demand and holiday spending surges, and it’ll “continue to increase as consumers are worried about items running out,” said Kelly.

More people relying on e-commerce could bring holiday online spending to over $200 billion for the first time, according to Adobe Analytics’ Holiday Shopping Forecast report. And while you’ll find Black Friday sales and deals both in stores and online, several retailers announced they’ll be closed for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row, including Best Buy, Macy’s, and Walmart (Target recently announced it’ll be closing its stores on Thanksgiving for good).

As we discussed in our Black Friday deep dive, the rise in demand for online retail sites has been trending upwards in recent years and exponentially increased as contactless e-commerce became the main way to shop during the Covid pandemic. In fact, Adobe reported that Black Friday was the second largest online spending day in U.S. history in 2020, right behind Cyber Monday 2020.

What to buy on Black Friday — and what to avoid

With all the promoted sales and savings events this holiday season, what worthwhile deals should shoppers look out for? McGrath told us that key sale categories are usually the same from one year to the next. That means shoppers can expect to see major discounts on tech like tablets, smartwatches and wireless headphones.

“AirPods and competing earbuds have been the stars of the Black Friday show the past two seasons,” said McGrath, adding that retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Target dropped wireless earbuds and headphones prices to record lows last year and will likely do so again. McGrath said these big name retailers will also host a variety of video games deals, including popular games for the Nintendo Switch — although highly sought-after games aren’t expected to plummet that low.

McGrath emphasized that Black Friday is one of the few times a year where discounts on Apple products are almost guaranteed — a great time to shop considering Apple isn’t known for hosting many deep discounts throughout the year. One of the best sales will be on Apple Watches, according to McGrath: You won’t find many large price drops on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, but you’ll find several discounts (around $50 or more) on older models like the Series 3 and Series 6.

However, shoppers should keep in mind that while tech is typically discounted across the board throughout Black Friday, the Covid pandemic-induced global chip shortage could result in popular tech gifts, including laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles (like the highly sought-after Playstation 5 and the Nintendo Switch), to be even harder to purchase.

Despite the large array of sales, some items can wait. Notably, holiday merchandise will be heavily discounted after the holidays and retailers usually offer better deals on large appliances and mattresses during Labor Day, Memorial Day and other holiday weekends, according to McGrath. She also previously told us that some doorbuster sales — like the ones we usually see for TVs — may be “cheapened for mass consumption” or equip “lower-quality components, fewer HDMI ports and other problems.”

How to make the most of your Black Friday 2021

When it comes to finding the best deals to shop on Black Friday, there are several tools to make sure you’re getting the best price. Price trackers and browser extensions like Cently and Honey can automatically apply coupon codes to your cart at checkout, while PriceBlink lets you see the cheapest buying option across multiple retailers. Most of these tools — including Amazon Assistant and the Karma browser extension — can monitor prices and alert you when those drop for certain products.

Several retailers also provide price match guarantee policies, which allow you to notify a retailer of a lower price at another competitor and the retailer will then match that price. Big name retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target began offering price matches while rolling out their Black Friday sales in October — but there are exceptions. For example, Target and Best Buy will only price match for certain competitors, and Best Buy won’t price match competitors’ special Black Friday pricing starting Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29).

McGrath recommended shoppers utilize cash back rewards on their early purchases so they “can put money back in their pockets to use later in the season or in the new year — and help ease some costs down the line.” You can use a combination of credit cards and rewards apps to ensure you're getting discounts, points and cash back on your Black Friday purchases. There are several credit cards available that’ll let you earn cash back and save on products from Apple, Amazon, Walmart and more.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.