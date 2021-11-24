Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is just days away and shoppers may be eager to take advantage of the myriad sales and deals. Global supply chain issues have been prevalent for the greater part of the year, so retail experts have been advising shoppers to snag deals as early as possible. However, shoppers who waited will still have plenty of luck this Black Friday: Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Macy’s have already kicked off their official Black Friday sales and many more retailers are expected to start theirs soon as well.

The topic of wellness has been top of mind ever since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the United States nearly two years ago. This holiday season, giving gifts to help your loved ones improve their wellness — whether it’s with masks, humidifiers or skin care products — might be something they appreciate. To help you build your Black Friday shopping lists, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite wellness and skin care discounts to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Best skin care and wellness sales

We've compiled this list of Black Friday wellness and skin care sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: The best skincare and wellness deals from Olay, Vitruvi and more

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 800 reviewers at Sephora

Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez is a fan of Youth to the People (YTTP) and this Vitamin C Serum. In a previous ode to the brand, Rodriguez said, “I’ve gone through a fair amount of vitamin C products but I’ve never noticed such quick results as I did with this serum.” The serum incorporates 15 percent Triple-C complex and passion and dragon fruit extracts with caffeine from yerba mate and guayusa to firm and depuff skin, according to the brand. The brand recommends applying it to a cleansed face and neck every morning.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 2,600 reviewers on Amazon

If you’re looking to add a calm ambience to your home with an essential oil diffuser, the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser can disperse mist in rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. It can run intermittently for up to eight hours or nonstop for four hours, the brand says. The diffuser cover is made from porcelain with a minimalist and natural design and is available in eight colors to best suit your home. Vitruvi offers two other diffuser models — the Move Diffuser and Stay Diffuser — as well as a selection of essential oils, and all of them are on sale on the brand’s site for Black Friday.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviewers on Amazon

Dr. Sheri Doniger, an Illinois-based dentist, previously recommended this toothbrush as one of the best all-around electric toothbrushes. It comes with three brush heads, each designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas, according to Philips. It also comes with a brush body and a traveling case for convenient packing. The brush can be paired with an app on your tablet or phone and it can show you an automated progress report with feedback on your brushing.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier was highlighted in previous Select coverage as a top-rated and expert-guided pick. It has a prefilter, carbon filter and HEPA filter that eliminates 99.97 percent of 0.3-micron particles, according to BISSELL. BISSELL says it works in rooms as large as 308 square feet.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Target

This flat iron was previously recommended by hairstylist Kiki Heitkotter. It has 1.25-inch titanium plates and four preset temperatures that heat up to 440 degrees, according to the brand. The flat iron has a 9-foot-long swivel cord and is designed to automatically shut off after 30 minutes of non-use.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 41,096 reviews on Amazon

This Philips Norelco trimmer is one of our favorite all-in-one trimmers and was one of the most purchased skin care products we covered in 2020. With 23 attachments, this cordless trimmer can be used on the head, body and face.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

3.9-star average rating from 352 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for an air purifier, fan or humidifier, Select readers seem to enjoy the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool — it was one of the most purchased air purifiers we covered in 2020. It includes an activated carbon and HEPA filter, according to the brand, and can be connected to Alexa for convenience.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 748 reviews at Brooklinen

This Brooklinen plush robe is made from Turkish cotton for a cozy feel, according to the brand. It includes pockets, a piped color and an adjustable waist tie. You can find it in three sizes and eight colors, including White, Graphite, Avocado Strip and more.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 367 reviews at Bloomingdale’s

If you’re yearning for a better night's sleep, the Slip Silk Sleep Mask may do the trick. Made entirely of mulberry silk, the sleep mask is designed to be hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, according to the brand. Former Select reporter Ambar Pardilla previously praised the mask's softness and breathability against the skin. The brand says it uses natural dyes to color the mask and it is available in 16 colors.

