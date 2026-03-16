Whether you’re planning for a Spring Break getaway or simply believe that the start of a new season calls for new footwear, you’ll be happy to know that Crocs flip flops, sandals, clogs and more are on sale on Amazon, with some styles up to half off.

Crocs Miami Thong Sandals namely, which are waterproof and lightweight, are 30 percent off right now. These flip flops have the typical straps that go between the toes but also come with ankle straps for more support. Read on to find out why they’re perfect for spring and summer travel, and to check out additional deals from Crocs.

These thong sandals are a must-have for your spring and summer trips because they’re supportive enough to wear during long walks — reviewers confirm that they can be worn all day without discomfort. They have soles made from EVA foam (translation: soft and flexible), an adjustable strap on the back of the ankle, an asymmetrical strap that goes between the toes and a square-toe design.

The warm-weather shoes are available in several colors (silver, sapphire and black with studs are marked down), so they’re easy to match with different outfits. Plus, the waterproof material they’re made from means you can go from the beach to dinner or a stroll without needing to change your shoes.

More deals from Crocs spring flip flop sale

If you’re looking for studded flip flops or sandals, these are your pick. The soles and the outer parts of the platform sandals are made of EVA and they have a height of 1.3 inches, so there’s plenty of padding on the bottoms, making them suitable for walks or everyday wear. If you’re in between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up.

These EVA recovery sandals are great for everyday wear, but they’re made to help your feet heal in between strenuous runs or walks. They have padded footbeds and a round toe post. Customers also praise the sandals for having great arch support. The brand recommends sizing down a full size, since they tend to run large.

If you’re in search of a simple yet comfortable strappy slide that also has the flexibility of a Croc clog, these sandals are a great option. They’re made from EVA, have a round toe post and are available in several colors — most of which are on sale.

Why this deal is worth it

Crocs are beloved for their design and comfort. The Miami Thong Sandals are usually around $40 but right now they’re less than $30. Plus, spring is when many people plan their summer vacations, for which you’ll want a few fun and cute yet comfortable sandals for walking around or hitting the beach.

$27.99 vs. $39.99

Best for people who want to refresh their sandal and flip flop collections ahead of summer vacation

The sandals are available in many styles and a few colors are on sale.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I’ve written about sales events at Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe’s and more. I also write product roundups on home and kitchen appliances, including vacuums and air fryers.

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