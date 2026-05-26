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If you wear glasses, you know just how annoying smudges can be. In fact, it can be nearly impossible to focus on whatever you’re looking at. Plus, if you use the wrong products to clean eyewear, it can compromise their quality over time, which leads to more costs down the road.

To keep your glasses clean without ruining them, it’s best to use cleaners that don’t have “alcohol, harsh chemicals, perfumes and scents,” says Sheena Taff, an optician and business owner at Optician About Town. “The smell is usually a great indicator, lens cleaner shouldn’t have an obvious odor to it.”

For a step-by-step tutorial on the best way to clean glasses — and the best products to do it — I asked Taff and other eyewear experts for their guidance, which I share below.

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The best products for cleaning glasses

Before we get to the steps, we want to make sure you have the right products to get your eye glasses, reading glasses, sunglasses and other specs in top shape. Aside from water and mild soap (which works well for this task), there are other easy options to try. Below I’ve listed several highly-rated lens cleaners for you to consider.

If you prefer a portable and tech-safe cleaning spray (it also cleans camera lenses without damaging them), consider this option from Koala. The alcohol- and ammonia-free formula is a mix of water- and plant-based ingredients that help eliminate smudges and debris. It also comes with a microfiber cloth so that you don’t resort to using a paper towel that could scratch your lenses.

Besides glasses, these square-shaped microfiber cleaning cloths can be used to clean a range of screens, including your phone, television, laptop, camera or tablet. Each one measures a decent 6 x 7 inches, and you can get them in packs of two, six, 13 or 30.

These moistened wipes are great for cleaning glasses, especially ones with excessive debris,dust or residue. Each wipe is 5 x 6 inches and, since the-alcohol based solution in the wipes dries extremely fast, they don’t leave streaks on glasses, according to the brand. They come individually wrapped so you can always keep one on you and clean your specs while on the go.

Zeiss Lens Care Pack $ 13.49 Amazon What to know What we like Microfiber cloths included

Suitable for camera lenses

Safe for sunglasses Something to note Smell is strong

This lens-cleaning care pack comes with two 8-ounce bottles of spray and two microfiber cloths that are 6 x 7 inches each. Use it to wipe away fingerprints, dust, oil and more without leaving streaks or scratches on the lenses or frames. Like other options, you can also use it to clean other items with lenses and displays, such as cameras, sunglasses and binoculars.

Eveo Glasses Cleaner Spray $ 6.97 Amazon What to know What we like Suitable for tablets

Safe for polarized glasses Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This set has two 4-ounce bottles of cleaning spray and two microfiber cloths that are 6 x 3 inches. You can use them to clean eyeglasses and sunglasses as well as TV screens, cameras, tablets, phones and more.

How do you know if your glasses need to be cleaned?

As obvious as it sounds, you should clean your glasses when they’re dirty or become hard to see through. With that said, glasses can take on varying degrees of dirtiness. Overall, if you notice any smudge or haziness on any part of your lenses, they need a good wipe down.

Additionally, it might be worth trying out an ultrasonic cleaner for cleaning your glasses more thoroughly. “Even the cleanest looking glasses release hidden oil and residue once put into an ultrasonic cleaner,” says Taff.

What are the best products for cleaning glasses?

“The best option is a spray solution that is specifically made for cleaning glasses. This is often available at optical stores or other retail outlets that sell glasses,” says Joy Harewood-John, associate professor of optometry at SUNY College of Optometry. “If that is not available, then regular water can suffice.”

Another option is to use a diluted mixture of dish soap and water. Also, a microfiber cloth is always best compared to a paper towel, which can leave small scratches on lenses, according to Taff. These products are always recommended over alcohol-based cleaners, which strip lens coating, according to Harewood-John.

How to clean your glasses

Most glasses cases come with a small microfiber cloth. This is a good place to start when wiping down your lenses. Use that cloth to gently buff out any smudges. However, more stubborn streaks and dirt may require a more in-depth cleaning. For the best method, Taff recommends these steps:

Step 1: Use a spray, such as Zeiss Lens Care Pack or Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit, to spray and coat the surface of the lenses, and then wipe away any dust or debris with the included cloth. Allow them to dry.

Use a spray, such as Zeiss Lens Care Pack or Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit, to spray and coat the surface of the lenses, and then wipe away any dust or debris with the included cloth. Allow them to dry. Step 2: Alternatively, fill a small bowl with lukewarm water to help remove any gritty particles that could scratch your lenses. Make sure the water isn’t too hot. “Exposure to heat and hot water damages glasses and lenses,” says Taff. Put a tiny drop of dish soap, such as Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, in the water. Slowly, dip the lenses of the glasses in the water, moving them back and forth in the water, being sure to hold onto the tips of the temples.

Alternatively, fill a small bowl with lukewarm water to help remove any gritty particles that could scratch your lenses. Make sure the water isn’t too hot. “Exposure to heat and hot water damages glasses and lenses,” says Taff. Put a tiny drop of dish soap, such as Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, in the water. Slowly, dip the lenses of the glasses in the water, moving them back and forth in the water, being sure to hold onto the tips of the temples. Step 3: Rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Step 4: Dry them off with a clean microfiber cloth. This is key — no paper towels or your shirt, both of which could have a rough texture or dirt particles that will scratch your lenses.

Frequently asked questions What is the easiest way to clean glasses? As mentioned above, soap and water tend to be the simplest thing you can use to clean your glasses. Along with soap and water, several other products are specifically made to clean your lenses. And if you need to clean your lenses when you don’t have access to soap and water, Taff recommends using portable pre-packaged lens wipes. How often should you clean glasses? It depends on how dirty they are at any given moment, according to Harewood-John. “Glasses can be cleaned once or twice a day or as needed based on how dirty they are,” she says. “Certain people who work/live/play in dusty or greasy environments may need to clean them more often.” Can you use Windex to clean your glasses? No. Windex contains ammonia, the type of harsh chemical that Taff says to avoid when cleaning your glasses. Instead, use a spray or solution made specifically for cleaning eye glasses, like the Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray, or mild soap and water if you have access to that. If you're on the go, Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes is great option because they come individually wrapped for travel.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Sheena Taff is an optician and business owner at Optician About Town.

Dr. Joy Harewood-John is the chief diversity officer and associate clinical professor at SUNY College of Optometry.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, wellness, home and lifestyle. She’s written about the best body wipes, polarized sunglasses and treatments for back pain. For this story, she interviewed eye experts, including optometrists, on how to clean your glasses.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, who writes about home, kitchen and lifestyle. He contributed additional reporting to this story.

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