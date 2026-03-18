It’s officially skin rejuvenation season, and d’Alba Piedmont’s White Truffle Double Serum & Cream is on sale right on time — it’s now 36 percent off on Amazon.

The serum and cream duo is great for tightening and hydrating skin and has a customizable formula that you can tailor to your skin’s needs. Kirsten Dunst’s makeup artist Melanie Inglessis used it on the actress to prep for her skin-focused Oscars beauty look. It’s also an Amazon bestseller, with more than 4,300 reviews — 3,400 of which have a perfect, five-star rating. In addition to the $27 deal, Amazon Prime members can also access fast, free shipping — at that rate, you could have your cream in-hand before the weekend.

Deal of the Day

This moisturizer has a two-in-one formula to keep your skin balanced across changing weather and seasons, according to the brand. While the Intense cream layer has an eight-oil blend and collagen to help preserve your skin’s firmness, the golden, Aqua Serum layer uses hydrating ingredients like ceramides and panthenol to keep your skin moisturized.

It’s especially great for mature skin — one 80-year old reviewer is on her second jar and praises the cream’s firming effects. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans is also a big fan of the cream, and says her face feels softer after just two weeks of consistent use. As soon as she saw the sale she purchased two jars.

For best results, the brand suggests mixing the serum and the cream according to your skin type; more serum than cream if you’re oily, equal parts serum and cream for combination skin, and more cream than serum for dry skin.

Why this deal is worth it

More than 30% off

You get a serum and cream moisturizer for just $27

Over 3,400 five-star reviews

Great for all skin types

Customizable treatment

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found d’Alba Piedmont’s White Truffle Double Serum & Cream on sale for over 30 percent off.

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