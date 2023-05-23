Dermatologists tell us time and time again that sunscreen is the most important part of your daily skin-care routine. But sunscreen can irritate or be a pain to reapply, especially if it leaves an uncomfortable, greasy feeling on the skin. Experts told us that heavier oils and occlusive ingredients like petrolatum and silicones in the base of sunscreen, which creates a physical barrier on top of the skin to provide hydration, can increase shine on the skin and feel greasy and heavy on its own or underneath makeup — an dreadful combination for those with naturally oily skin.

To help you narrow down your options, we spoke to dermatologists about how to find the best sunscreen that won’t feel greasy or heavy on the skin, and gathered their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

Our top picks

How we chose the best sunscreen for oily skin

When shopping for a sunscreen when you have oily skin, experts recommended keeping in mind the following:

Ingredients : Avoid sunscreens that use oils, including coconut, jojoba and mineral oil, and occlusive ingredients like petrolatum, glycerin and silicones (the most common is dimethicone) to hydrate and moisturize the skin — these will create that shine and greasiness on top of the skin. Opt for formulas that contain silica gel, which absorbs oil and creates a matte finish, according to Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, a board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City. Make sure your sunscreen or sunblock is noncomedogenic, especially if you have oily, acne-prone skin.

Formulation : Look for ​​lightweight gel, lotion or powder formulas. Thicker creams will usually sit on top of the skin, which contributes to it looking oily on the skin, according to Dr. Michele Farber, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Chemical vs. mineral sunscreen : Whether you choose a mineral or chemical sunscreen depends on your personal preference (PROD: more on that below) . Mineral sunscreens contain active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are more tolerable for sensitive skin and tend to be more drying (and good for oily skin). Chemical sunscreens, which contain ingredients like octisalate and avobenzone, can sometimes cause breakouts and irritation on sensitive, acne-prone skin. However, these sunscreens don't feel as heavy or tacky on oily skin as mineral sunscreens do, are easier to rub in and aren't as drying, which experts told us are a better choice for those using drying acne medications or retinoids.

: Whether you choose a mineral or chemical sunscreen depends on your personal preference . Mineral sunscreens contain active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are more tolerable for sensitive skin and tend to be more drying (and good for oily skin). Chemical sunscreens, which contain ingredients like octisalate and avobenzone, can sometimes cause breakouts and irritation on sensitive, acne-prone skin. However, these sunscreens don’t feel as heavy or tacky on oily skin as mineral sunscreens do, are easier to rub in and aren’t as drying, which experts told us are a better choice for those using drying acne medications or retinoids. SPF rating: All of our dermatologists recommended a minimum of SPF 30 to provide the best protection against the sun’s harmful rays. It should be reapplied every 2-4 hours (and more often if you’re sweating or swimming).

Best sunscreens for oily skin

Below, we highlight expert-recommended sunscreens for oily skin, as well as Select staff picks.

Experts told us powder sunscreens are lightweight, provide a good amount of coverage and are great for reapplication and touch ups throughout the day, especially if you are wearing makeup. “It absorbs excess oil so it can serve a dual purpose as a finishing powder, actually extending the life of your makeup, and providing sun protection. It’s also portable and won't leave a white residue on your clothes,” King says.

This is a mineral sunscreen containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, as well as antioxidants to protect from the sun and free radicals, according to the brand. “It's great for the body, too, and easy to apply to acne-prone areas like the shoulders and chest without having to worry about leaving white residue on your clothing,” King says.

Type: Mineral | SPF: 30 | Active ingredients: Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 80 minutes)

Great for sensitive, acne-prone skin types, this oil-free, tinted sunscreen from EltaMD provides SPF 46 protection. “It has everything: SPF over 30, broad-spectrum and tint. It is so lightweight that it immediately dries, and it’s [both] noncomedogenic and non-occlusive,” Gmyrek says. It contains zinc oxide, a mineral compound, and a chemical UV filter called octinoxate — so, though it’s not an all-mineral sunscreen, the sunscreen is still suitable for sensitive skin, according to our experts. It also has a fragrance-free formula that contains niacinamide, which the dermatologists we spoke to told us has a natural anti-inflammatory effect.

Type: Mineral and chemical | SPF: 46 | Active ingredients: Zinc oxide and octinoxate | Water-resistant: No

Select’s manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara uses this oil-free, mineral sunscreen from Alastin on her combination skin. “I like using this product under makeup or for a day in the sun,” she says. Though it’s a bit thicker and creamier than other sunscreens she’s tried, Uyehara says it rubs in nicely and leaves a soft finish on the skin. It’s fragrance-free, noncomedogenic and has a fast-absorbing formula that protects against ​​UVA/UVB rays, pollution, and blue light, according to the brand.

Type: Mineral | SPF: 30 | Active ingredients: Zinc oxide | Water-resistant: No

This oil-free formula provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, as well as a proprietary antioxidant blend of vitamin E and vitamin C. The lotion also contains oil-absorbing minerals that leave a matte finish on the skin, according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. Keep in mind, however, that this is a chemical sunscreen containing avobenzone and homosalate, which might irritate sensitive or acne-prone skin, experts told us.

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Active ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 80 minutes)

This sunscreen from Colorescience, recommended by both King and Farber, is a powder option that you can wear on its own or underneath makeup. It is a mattifying, oil-absorbing and all-mineral formula that’s hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. The brush’s bristles are also antimicrobial, meaning they can help prevent bacteria or mold from growing, according to the brand. It’s also fragrance-free, untinted and protects the skin against UVA, UVB, infrared, blue light and pollutants, according to Colorescience.

Type: Mineral | SPF: 30 | Active ingredients: Zinc oxide | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 40 minutes)

Another chemical option recommended by Farber, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen is a lightweight, oil-free option that provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and infrared protection, and filters harmful blue light, according to the brand. The gel formula, which provides a natural finish, also doubles as a face primer to use underneath makeup.

Type: Chemical | SPF: 40 | Active ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 40 minutes)

Farber recommends La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen because it’s lightweight, doesn't leave a white cast and rubs easily into the skin. It’s oil- and fragrance-free, noncomedogenic and leaves a matte finish. It’s also formulated with antioxidants to protect your skin from free radicals caused by UV rays, according to the brand.

Type: Mineral | SPF: 50 | Active ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 80 minutes)

This option from Beauty Pie provides the benefits of a primer and sunscreen all-in-one. “It blurs the pores and reduces shine while providing all-mineral UV protection, and a non-irritating formula,” Zeichner says. Its noncomedogenic, oil-free formula offers SPF 30 protection and is infused with soothing vitamin E, green tea and aloe vera, as well as peptides to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.

Type: Mineral and chemical | SPF: 30 | Active ingredients: ‎Octinoxate, titanium dioxide | Water-resistant: No

This sunscreen from Paula’s Choice has broad-spectrum SPF 50 and a silky texture that feels lightweight, according to Gmyrek. “It also contains silica, which helps absorb oil,” she says, though keep in mind that it is formulated with chemical UV filters like oxybenzone, octisalate and avobenzone (so you should likely skip if you have very sensitive skin or prone to breakouts). The sunscreen provides a soft, matte finish on the skin. It’s designed for use on both the face and body.

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Active ingredients: homosalate, oxybenzone, octisalate, avobenzone, octocrylene | Water-resistant: Yes (up to 80 minutes)

How to shop for sunscreens if you have oily skin

The key to finding the best sunscreen for your oily skin is paying attention to the product’s ingredients and formulation, according to the dermatologists we spoke to. Below, we list our experts’ recommendations for what you should keep in mind when shopping for the best sunscreen for oily skin.

Pay attention to the ingredients list. Emollient ingredients that moisturize or hydrate the skin are the biggest culprits when it comes to feeling greasy after applying sunscreen — this includes oils like coconut, jojoba and mineral oil, as well as occlusives, including petrolatum, glycerin and silicones like dimethicone. “You should look at the ingredients list and consider sunscreens that have sport formulations, like gels and lotions, or have matte finishes, which contain silica [gel] and can absorb oil,” Gmyrek says.

Emollient ingredients that moisturize or hydrate the skin are the biggest culprits when it comes to feeling greasy after applying sunscreen — this includes oils like coconut, jojoba and mineral oil, as well as occlusives, including petrolatum, glycerin and silicones like dimethicone. “You should look at the ingredients list and consider sunscreens that have sport formulations, like gels and lotions, or have matte finishes, which contain silica [gel] and can absorb oil,” Gmyrek says. Look for sunscreens labeled noncomedogenic , which indicates the formula is designed to not clog your pores. Many people with oily skin are also acne-prone, which makes it even more difficult to find the right formula that won’t cause breakouts. Noncomedogenic ingredients commonly found in sunscreen are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

, which indicates the formula is designed to not clog your pores. Many people with oily skin are also acne-prone, which makes it even more difficult to find the right formula that won’t cause breakouts. Noncomedogenic ingredients commonly found in sunscreen are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Shop for a gel, lotion or powder sunscreen, which are lighter weight and won’t sit heavily on top of your skin. “You might want to look for a lotion, gel or brush-on sunscreen as opposed to a cream [because] a thicker formulation might not be as tolerable on oily skin,” Farber says.

Is mineral or chemical sunscreen best for oily skin?

Whether you choose a mineral or chemical sunscreen is based on your personal preferences — the experts we spoke to recommend either type as long as it’s oil-free, lightweight and, ideally, noncomedogenic.

If you have very oily skin, mineral sunscreens — also known as physical sunscreens or sunblocks — can reduce some of the shine because they tend to be more drying, according to King. “Mineral sunscreens may naturally be easier to tolerate for someone with oily skin because they just sit on top of the skin, it’s not absorbed,”

But mineral sunscreens do have their downsides: They’re likely to leave a white cast on the skin and they can sometimes be too drying, especially when combined with topical acne medications, according to King. “They may also feel chalky, heavy or tacky on the skin, especially at higher SPF levels with higher concentration of zinc oxide,” Zeichner says, though he notes that the latest generation of mineral sunscreens use “micronized particles that don’t feel as thick on the skin.”

Chemical sunscreens, rely on active ingredients like avobenzone, benzophenone and methoxycinnamate to protect you from the sun, but they can cause breakouts and irritation, which can be a major negative if your skin is already oily, acne-prone and sensitive, King says. However, they’re less likely to leave a white cast because they absorb into the skin. “Some people with oily skin may prefer the lighter texture of some chemical sunscreens that offer an ultralight feel and a matte finish,” King says.

How to apply sunscreen to oily skin

Sunscreen should be applied liberally using a quarter size amount for your face and a shot glass-size amount for your body at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, according to Gmyrek. “An easy rule to follow is to apply a line of sunscreen along the entire length of your middle and index fingers, and then apply that amount to the full face,” Zeichner says.

All of our experts agreed that if you want the continuous SPF protection that’s promised on the bottle, you should reapply at least every two hours and after swimming or sweating. You should also wear sun-protective clothing, UV-shielding sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for the best amount of protection against the sun’s rays, according to King.

