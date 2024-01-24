Visit our Dry (Skin) January homepage for more dry skin essentials.

Ceramides have long been a staple in moisturizers, but you can now find them in tons of skin care products including serums to face cleansers. Despite their ubiquity, they come from much humbler beginnings — namely, your own skin. These lipids, or fats, play an essential role in your skin’s moisture barrier, where they “work like the ‘grout’ between the skin cells’ ‘bricks,’ helping to prevent transepidermal water loss as well as blocking out external irritants,” says Geeta Yadav, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Toronto. “They’re a critical component of a healthy skin barrier — and without them, skin is left dry, sensitive and easily irritated.”

The level of ceramides in your skin can vary, which is why supplementing them with topical formulations can help ensure your levels stay right. Below, we rounded up the products that can do just that to ensure skin stays soft, and properly moisturized.

How we picked the best ceramide products

The best ceramide products can vary in their texture and exact ingredient combinations. The dermatologists we spoke to recommended considering the following factors when shopping:

The best ceramide products of 2024

While ceramides tend to appear most often in moisturizers — understandably, since they’re important for delivering moisture to skin — you can now also find them in body lotions and cleansers, where they can help buffer against more powerful ingredients and comfort skin.

Moisturizers

This moisturizer, which is safe for both your face and body, is a favorite among dermatologists. Beyond being oil- and fragrance-free, it has niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in it making it a good hydrator for any skin type, says Michele Farber, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City. Yadav, for her part, is a fan of the many of the brand’s offerings, but this is her favorite; she likes that it uses several different ceramides to keep skin “hydrated, nourished, and moisturized long after you apply.”

Those who have oily skin or are prone to breakouts should consider this moisturizing sunscreen, which comes recommended by Carmen Castilla, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Castilla likes that it’s lightweight and also has niacinamide, which is helpful for acne-prone skin.

I’m a big fan of this brand, since they formulate products with skin of color in mind. (For context, I’m biracial and very prone to hyperpigmentation.) It leaves my combination skin soft and smooth to the touch, but has never caused a breakout. The formula has a blend of peptides, niacinamide and three types of ceramides, which work together to help even out skin tone, according to the brand.

This is considered one of the best barrier creams out there, since it mimics the natural levels of lipids in your skin. Plus, it has two different types of ceramides and fatty acids to nourish the skin barrier and lock in moisture, according to Melanie Palm, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in San Diego, CA, who says that it’s ideal for dry, cold weather.

If you’re in the market for something with active ingredients, consider this overnight moisturizer, which pairs ceramides with retinol and alpha hydroxy acids. While that might sound intense, “it is a highly tolerable product because the ceramides reduce irritation from the active ingredients,” says Farber. I’ve found that it keeps my acne in check without drying out my skin.

Cleansers

Some cleansers can be drying, but that’s not the case with this creamy formula from La Roche Posay. “It’s a great option to gently remove dirt and makeup without stripping the skin,” says Farber. It pairs ceramides with niacinamide and glycerin to help skin retain moisture as it cleanses, according to the brand.

One of the best cleansing balms of 2024, this formula combines ceramides with vitamin C and rosehip oil. Upon contact with water, it transforms into an oil that can remove even waterproof makeup and sunscreen, according to the brand.

Yadav is a fan of this gel-based formula, which, she says, makes it especially helpful for those with oily skin, since it absorbs more quickly and doesn’t leave a residue. It has ceramides as well as green tea and amino acids, which she says can support healthy barrier function. It’s also been ophthalmologist-tested, making it suitable for removing eye makeup, according to the brand.

Body Care

This body cream is a favorite of mine, since it reduces the itchiness I usually experience in the winter. It has a blend of five ceramides along with niacinamide, glycerin and fatty acids, which has helped keep dryness at bay for the past few months. I also like that it feels protective on my skin, but not heavy.

This works well for most skin types, according to Dr. Castilla — plus, “it’s formulated for both face and body, so it can help streamline your skincare routine,” she says. She frequently recommends it for people with very dry skin and those who suffer from seasonal itchiness.

Castilla likes this Cetaphil formulation since it’s not too heavy, and it “works well into the skin without leaving a greasy residue,” she says. It is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so it’s safe to use for those with sensitive skin, according to the brand. One reviewer says it makes their skin soft and hydrated after only a few uses. They also say that “it absorbs quickly but you can still feel it on your skin for about half an hour, not necessarily sticky. Worth every cent.”

Frequently asked questions How do ceramides work? First, it helps to first know what your skin barrier looks like. “The skin is made of up individual cells held together by fatty lipids,” says Dr. Castilla. “The integrity of this structure, often referred to as the ‘skin barrier,’ is critical for protecting against water loss and outside pathogens.” While there are lots of lipids in the skin barrier, ceramides are especially important. “Roughly half of the lipids in the skin barrier are ceramides,” she says. If this proportion gets skewed (we’ll get into why that happens in a moment), then your skin barrier becomes compromised, which leads to dry, red or irritated skin. Because ceramides help create a seal of sorts over skin, helping to trap in moisture, it’s helpful to pair them with humectants, which are ingredients that draw water into skin, says Castilla. The combination helps your skin better retain and maintain that hydration. What do ceramides do for the skin? Since a lack of ceramides can leave skin inflamed, “correcting the concentration of ceramides in irritated or dry skin will make it more smooth and supple by helping the skin to retain moisture,” says Castilla. But even if your skin isn’t compromised, they can still be beneficial, since your ceramide production diminishes with age. On top of that, the level of ceramides in your skin can be affected by environmental stressors and compromised by skin-care habits, says Castilla; for instance, she says, harsh soaps and aggressive exfoliation can decrease the production of ceramides. In other words, a dip in ceramides can happen for a lot of reasons, which is why adding them in through skin-care products can help keep your levels balanced — and skin soft and smooth. Ceramides can also help buffer ingredients directly within a given formula as well. For instance, “ceramides can help to make traditionally more drying products more tolerable to the skin,” says Farber. You can find them in serums or creams alongside typically drying ingredients like retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids, where they serve as a buffer and keep skin more comfortable. Which ceramide is the best? Any ceramides are better than no ceramides, but if you’re serious about them, you can look for multiple types. Castilla recommends looking for ceramide NP, ceramide EOP, ceramide NP, or ceramide NS; these are the most commonly used ceramides and have the most clinical data to back up their efficacy. You can also look for other ingredients, too. Phytosphingosine and sphingosine are ceramide precursors, meaning “they are thought to induce the production of natural ceramides,” says Castilla. That said, you can use other types of ceramides, too — there are no hard rules. Which skin care products have ceramides? Ceramides are usually found in moisturizers, and they’re the easiest way to incorporate the ingredient into your routine. “The vehicle in which the ceramides are delivered, ie: cream, lotion or ointment is important based on skin type,” says Castilla. “The occlusive properties of a thicker, cream-based or petrolatum-based formulation can be especially helpful for mature, eczema-prone or very dry skin.” Meanwhile, she says, people with oily skin do best with lightweight lotions.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Carmen Castilla, M.D. , is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY who specializes in both cosmetic and medical dermatology.

, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY who specializes in both cosmetic and medical dermatology. Geeta Yadav, M.D. , is a board-certified dermatologist based in Toronto, Canada. Her focuses include atopic dermatitis (or eczema), psoriasis and skin cancer.

, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Toronto, Canada. Her focuses include atopic dermatitis (or eczema), psoriasis and skin cancer. Michele Farber, M.D. , is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City. She specializes in skin cancer as well as conditions like acne and eczema.

, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City. She specializes in skin cancer as well as conditions like acne and eczema. Melanie Palm, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist based in San Diego, CA. Her interests include laser technology and injectables.

Why trust NBC Select?

Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer and editor who has been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like curl types and vitamin E. For this article, Pai spoke to four dermatologists to narrow down the best ceramide products to shop, and highlighted their recommendations about what to consider when shopping.

