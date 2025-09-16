Our skin is continually aging, but those who are bothered by physical signs like fine lines, wrinkles and excessive dryness may want to consider adjusting their skin care routine, specifically when it comes to moisturizers. In general, moisturizers are meant to hydrate your skin, but it’s essential to protect your skin barrier as it becomes prone to more dryness over time.

“As we age, there are several skin factors that make our skin drier,” says Dr. Lauren Moy, a board-certified dermatologist and double board-certified surgeon of Moy MD in California.

If you’re curious about choosing a moisturizer that’ll be compatible with your mature skin type, I spoke to three board-certified dermatologists about the best mature skin-friendly moisturizers and what to look for when shopping. I also put together a list of what to shop based on their recommendations and included our own picks that are in line with expert guidance.

How I picked the best moisturizers for mature skin

A moisturizer for mature skin should keep the skin hydrated while addressing changes that often come with aging, such as sun spots, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness, experts say. When shopping they recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Ingredients: Those with mature skin should look for ingredients that address increased dryness, mitigate transepidermal water loss and repair the skin barrier, the outermost layer of skin responsible for keeping irritants out and moisture in. Some of the best ingredients for mature skin include hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides, says Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, a board-certified dermatologist and owner and founder of Brooklyn Dermatology in New York City. Kapoor also recommends looking for antioxidants, which protect against free radical damage, she says. To boost collagen and elastin production, retinol, a vitamin A derivative, can help to improve elasticity and firmness with continued use. Finally, as with all skin types, those with mature skin should be consistent with SPF application, which can include chemical and physical protection.

Those with mature skin should look for ingredients that address increased dryness, mitigate transepidermal water loss and repair the skin barrier, the outermost layer of skin responsible for keeping irritants out and moisture in. Some of the best ingredients for mature skin include hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides, says Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, a board-certified dermatologist and owner and founder of Brooklyn Dermatology in New York City. Kapoor also recommends looking for antioxidants, which protect against free radical damage, she says. To boost collagen and elastin production, retinol, a vitamin A derivative, can help to improve elasticity and firmness with continued use. Finally, as with all skin types, those with mature skin should be consistent with SPF application, which can include chemical and physical protection. Skin type: Your skin type will play a role in what type of moisturizer you use. For instance, those with oily skin will benefit from gel-based moisturizers that are noncomedogenic because they have a lightweight consistency and won’t clog pores. People with dry skin should opt for a rich, cream-based moisturizer to lock in hydration and support the skin barrier. If you have sensitive skin, look for gentle formulas that don’t have dyes or fragrance, as these can lead to irritation.

Your skin type will play a role in what type of moisturizer you use. For instance, those with oily skin will benefit from gel-based moisturizers that are noncomedogenic because they have a lightweight consistency and won’t clog pores. People with dry skin should opt for a rich, cream-based moisturizer to lock in hydration and support the skin barrier. If you have sensitive skin, look for gentle formulas that don’t have dyes or fragrance, as these can lead to irritation. Type of moisturizer: There are three main types of moisturizers: humectants, emollients and occlusives. “Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid, form bonds with water molecules, drawing water to the skin’s surface and helping the skin appear more plump,” says Dr. Jeremy Brauer, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York. “Emollients serve to soften and smooth the skin’s surface and improve texture and suppleness by filling gaps between skin cells.” Finally, there are occlusives, which Brauer says are typically thick in consistency and work to create a protective barrier on the surface of skin. Occlusives help prevent water loss, which preserves and maintains the skin’s hydration, he says.

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The best moisturizers for mature skin in 2026

Best overall

Both Moy and Kapoor recommend this moisturizer from La Roche-Posay. “It has prebiotics that act on the microbiome and help restore skin’s natural protective barrier,” says Moy. It’s also made with glycerin to attract moisture and ceramides to seal that moisture in, according to the brand. The fragrance-free, lightweight cream will hydrate the skin without it feeling heavy or greasy, making it a great option for all skin types, sensitive included, according to reviews.

Most versatile

This fragrance-free moisturizer comes recommended by Brauer, who says that even though it has a thicker consistency, it’s gentle and works for all skin types. It’s noncomedogenic and doesn’t leave behind a greasy film, making it great for those with sensitive or oily skin. It also has powerful hydrators like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to give you that long-lasting hydration for drier skin types, according to Cerave. Plus, it’s less likely to cause inflammation since it has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA).

Best for skin barrier health

Brauer recommends this lightweight cream from Dermalogica because it includes a ceramide-building complex to protect the skin barrier, he says. It’s also fortified with squalane, an ingredient that smooths uneven skin texture and protects against future moisture loss, according to the brand. Unlike other moisturizers that live in a tub container, this is in a bottle with a pump applicator, which makes it easy to apply and travel with.

“I tested it for about three months, and it was one of my favorite products,” says NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who received a courtesy sample from the brand. “I like the texture of this cream; it’s thick, and it makes my face feel immediately hydrated, which is helpful if you’re especially prone to dryness.” It doesn’t have a chemical-like scent, unlike some other fragrance-free lotions and creams, according to Bowman.

Best splurge

Erno Laszlo Firming Cream $ 146.00 Lovely Skin What to know Type: cream | Key ingredients: bakuchiol, spirulina maxima, olive oil, shea butter, chia seed oil | SKin type: all skin types What we like Safe for sensitive skin

Improves skin texture

Can use morning and night Something to note Higher price point

The Erno Laslzo Firming Cream is pricey at first glance, but worth the splurge if you’re looking for moisturized, filtered-like skin. It’s made with a blend of occlusive and emollient ingredients that’ll compensate for your skin’s lack of moisture, such as olive oil, shea butter and chia seed oil. It also has a plant-based retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which is ideal for skin types that are too sensitive to use retinol but wish to reap the benefits of plumper, firmer skin.

I use this cream as part of my nighttime skin care routine and it sufficiently hydrates my severely dry, sensitive skin. I always wake up to a fresher, glowing complexion and a noticeably smoother texture when I’ve used this cream the night before. I also love that it also absorbs quickly into my skin, and that it doesn’t require a ton of product to hydrate my face and neck.

Best for oily skin

Oily skin types fare well with a weightless gel moisturizer like this one from Murad. The oil-free formula is made up of five peptides including Oligopeptide-1, which improves skin texture and elasticity, and Polypeptide-11, which supports collagen production and skin renewal, says Moy. In addition to peptides, the gel cream has five minerals and five vitamins that restore moisture, soften wrinkles and maintain a healthy skin barrier, according to Murad.

Best for dry skin

A favorite of both Kapoor and Moy, this rich cream moisturizer is made up of 2% ceramides to support the skin barrier, 4% cholesterol to reduce dryness and 2% fatty acids to restore elasticity, according to the brand. “This lipid ratio restores essential skin lipids lost from natural aging or environmental aggressors,” says Moy. You can use the moisturizer twice a day, morning and evening, and works well with other skin care products since it doesn’t have potent actives like vitamin C, acids or retinol.

Most lightweight

Brauer recommends this noncomedogenic daily moisturizer for oily skin types, touting its lightweight feel and long-lasting hydration. “Even though oily skin feels more greasy, this doesn’t mean it’s properly hydrated,” he says. “It’s extremely important to look for noncomedogenic formulas, like this one that’s made with soothing botanical extracts to reduce the look of redness.” This also comes in a refillable glass bottle, which is great for those who want to be more sustainable.

Best budget pick

After testing more than 100 moisturizers, this facial moisturizer made our top 10. “I wasn’t expecting it to make much of a difference, but after applying this moisturizer, my skin looks more snatched and glowy,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who has rosacea and eczema-prone skin. After only using it once, Rodriguez noticed a brighter complexion, and with consistent use, she saw her skin becoming firmer and more lifted — something those with mature skin often want to target.

Best day cream

“I can’t think of a moisturizer I’ve recommended more (and for the longest) than Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. Although she loves it for various reasons, including how moisturizing it is and how it leaves a dewy sheen, she likes how it makes her skin look plump — something that those with mature skin, may benefit from. The plumping effect is thanks to the peptides in the formula, according to Charlotte Tilbury. Peptides are a gentle alternative to retinoids, which help smooth fine lines, improve skin barrier function, trigger reactions to repair the skin and improve collagen production, according to experts in our guide to peptides.

Best night cream

This moisturizer for mature skin combats fine lines, volume loss and dark spots while simultaneously hydrating the skin and improving the skin barrier, according to the brand. Reviewers say it’s effective at addressing their skin needs: many say that when they wake up in the morning, they notice their skin is smoother, softer and moisturized and see that their deep lines have reduced and their sunspots have faded over time. You can use this facial cream, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews at Sephora, on your face, neck and décolleté, according to Caudalie.

Best retinol moisturizer

Reviewers love how this cream reduces fine lines, firms the skin and improves overall elasticity, giving them a smoother look. Although retinol is one of the key ingredients in this moisturizer, it has additional ingredients in its formula to help minimize irritation, according to the brand. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 300 reviews at Dr. Dennis Gross.

How to shop for moisturizers for mature skin

When shopping, my experts recommend looking at several factors, including the key ingredients in the formula and your skin type. Below, I highlight their suggestions in greater detail.

Choose ingredients wisely

Our skin goes through several changes as we age, making it necessary to switch up the skin care ingredients we use accordingly. “As we age, collagen and elastin fibers in the skin break down, causing the texture to be more rough and uneven,” says Moy. “Accumulated sun exposure can cause sunspots, freckles and uneven pigmentation, which can also lead to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.” Peptides (which are short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins) in moisturizers can be helpful for offsetting these age-related skin changes, as they stimulate collagen synthesis, improve skin firmness and elasticity and reduce expression lines, depending on the peptide used.

Moy points out that the skin’s natural renewal process slows down with age, leading to a duller complexion and a longer recovery time for wounds. “Vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free radical damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants, can help brighten the complexion,” she says.

Finally, there are several factors that contribute to drier skin as we age such as decreased oil production, thinning of the skin and a decreased ability to retain moisture, says Moy. Skin-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide and ceramides will help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier and fend off future dryness.

Consider your skin type

All skin types need moisturizer, but for mature skin, it’s important to look at your skin’s unique needs.

Oily skin: Moisturizers with a matte finish can help reduce the appearance of shininess in those with oily skin, says Brauer, who also recommends avoiding moisturizers with high oleic acid to prevent excess oil production.

Moisturizers with a matte finish can help reduce the appearance of shininess in those with oily skin, says Brauer, who also recommends avoiding moisturizers with high oleic acid to prevent excess oil production. Dry skin: Focus on repairing the skin’s barrier function. Look for lipids like fatty acids, ceramides and natural cholesterol, and avoid moisturizers that have salicylic acid, as the exfoliating properties can strip the skin of moisture, says Brauer.

Focus on repairing the skin’s barrier function. Look for lipids like fatty acids, ceramides and natural cholesterol, and avoid moisturizers that have salicylic acid, as the exfoliating properties can strip the skin of moisture, says Brauer. Sensitive skin: Look for a moisturizer that simultaneously calms irritation and reduces the appearance of redness while strengthening the skin barrier with as few ingredients as possible, says Brauer. You might benefit from soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. In any case, if you have severely sensitive skin, Brauer recommends applying a small amount of product to the inside of your upper arm to rule out irritation or an allergic reaction.

How to properly use a moisturizer

You should apply moisturizers over lighter-consistency formulas like serums and toners. When applying moisturizer onto the skin, first use a gentle cleanser to rid the skin of all dirt, oil, makeup and impurities. Brauer says that the skin should be clean and damp (such as immediately after a shower or washing your face). “The extra water on the skin helps hydrate better and minimizes risk of water loss from the skin’s surface,” he says. Taking a quarter-sized amount and applying gentle pressure, massage the moisturizer into your skin using circular, upward motions. “Avoid rubbing or tugging at the skin, as this can cause unnecessary friction and potential irritation,” says Moy.

Most moisturizers that don’t have potent ingredients are safe to use morning and evening, but you should generally only apply formulas with exfoliants, retinol or vitamin C at certain times of the day. For instance, while you can use vitamin C during the day or night, applying it in the morning is the most ideal time since it helps provide antioxidant protection throughout the day and enhances the effectiveness of sunscreen, says Moy.

If you plan on using a moisturizer with retinol, you should plan to incorporate it into your routine low and slow, and only at nighttime. “Start with a lower concentration and gradually increase frequency to minimize irritation,” says Moy. “It’s also crucial to use sunscreen daily, as retinol can increase the skin’s overall sensitivity to sunlight.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing writer with more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

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