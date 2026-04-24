Carpet and upholstery stains happen — but you don’t have to live with them. Bissell’s Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner can help you tackle everything from red wine spills to pet messes, and right now it’s on sale on Amazon.

The portable cleaning tool helps you keep your home looking pristine and beautiful. This no. 1 bestseller is typically discounted during big sale events only, but right now it’s 23 percent off, which brings the price down to just under $100.

Deal of the day

This cleaner — which has nearly 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — helps you lift away messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more using a spray and suction mechanism. It comes with several attachments, including a tough stain tool and a self-cleaning hose that makes it easy to rinse the machine out after each use. It also has two water tanks — one that you fill with clean water and one that the dirty water empties into.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio is a big fan of this household device and has used it on carpets, her couch and other furniture. She says it removes stains in seconds and is particularly helpful when her dog tracks in dirt after playing outside.

Why this sale is worth it

Just under $100

Nearly 70,000 perfect ratings

Portable

Self-cleaning

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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