While being outside in the spring and summer sun may be a good feeling, being swarmed by mosquitoes, flies and gnats is not. That’s where a good bug eradicator comes in handy, and Gootop’s Outdoor Bug Zapper is currently 50 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $30.

Deal of the day

Gootop’s Outdoor Bug Zapper can be hung from the awning of your patio or placed on a table, ledge, or other flat surface. It emits a blue light that attracts flying insects and then zaps them as they get close. It can help eliminate flies, mosquitoes, gnats, wasps and more. One zapper can cover up to a half acre of land. It is also easy to clean — the dead bugs fall into a tray at the base which can be removed and cleaned with the included brush.

This bug zapper has nearly 20,000 5-star ratings, with reviewers saying it is easy to hang up and that it works efficiently to clear their space of insects.

Why this sale is worth it

50% off

Easy to install

Not super noisy

Doesn’t need an outlet to work

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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