If you need to stock your beauty drawer, now is the time. Whether you want to replenish your go-tos or are looking to try a new sunscreen and lightweight moisturizer for summer, you can find it all at Dermstore. Through May 25, the beauty retailer is holding their annual Summer Beauty Sale and offering up to 25 percent off popular brands like EltaMD, Supergoop, La Roche Posay and more right now. All you have to do is enter the code SUN when you check out.

To help you shop, I rounded up some of the best deals available in specific categories — including serums, hair care and beyond. Just keep in mind, a lot of these items are extremely popular, so they may sell out quickly.

The best face wash deals

This fragrance-free face wash from La Roche-Posay made our list of best cleansers for dry skin. It contains glycerin to hydrate, plus ceramide-3 and niacinamide to repair and maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses it regularly and likes the lightweight consistency and how gentle it is on her reactive skin.

More deals on face washes

Experts previously recommended this cream in our roundup of the best moisturizers for dry skin. During the summer months, this is a good option to rehydrate skin if you accidentally get a sun burn. The formula combines shea butter to hydrate with colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe. Though it is a heavier cream, it absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel suffocating on skin.

More deals on moisturizers

The best sunscreen deals

Supergoop makes some of NBC Select staffers favorite sunscreen — and this specific option tops the list for many editors. The lightweight formula is gel-like, noncomedogenic and doesn’t leave a white cast. I use it regularly and also find that it works well as a primer under makeup.

More deals on sunscreens

The best serum deals

This overnight serum, which is currently 25 percent off, was recommended to us by dermatologists in our story on the best exfoliating products. It combines lactic acid to gently exfoliate with lemongrass and licorice extracts to fade dark spots, according to the brand. One thing to note: Those with sensitive skin may not want to leave it on overnight and should consider washing it off after 15 minutes.

More deals on serums

The best deals on acne-prone skin products

Hero Cosmetics makes some of our favorite pimple patches and these are the most popular version from the brand. The stickers are made from hydrocolloid gel to soothe pimples while drawing dirt and oil out from the blemish. I use these anytime I feel a pimple coming on and find that they help reduce (if not eradicate) the zit overnight. You get 36 stickers in a box and they should be applied to clean skin.

More deals on acne-prone skin products

20% off Korres Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream

The best body care deals

No exaggeration, I slather myself in this cream year round to keep my skin hydrated and soft. Though it can be used on your face, it’s primarily for your body. I have super dry, cracked heels and this has been a gamechanger for me. The formula contains essential fatty acids and vitamin E to hydrate, plus organic pansy to soothe any irritation, according to the brand. One thing to keep in mind? A little goes a long way — which means a tube of this stuff will last for a while.

More deals on body care

The best hair care deals

A few years ago I noticed my hair had started to thin. My hairdresser recommended this scalp serum and I’ve been using it ever since. After a few months of using it, I noticed my hair shed less and my strands looked fuller and shinier. The serum contains apple stem cells to help reduce hair shedding and breakage and aloe and glycerin for hydration. It’s also easy to use — just massage a bit onto your scalp after you get out of the shower and style as usual.

More deals on hair care

20% off Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.