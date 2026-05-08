Korean skin care has taken the social media world by storm, but did you know you can reap the same benefits for your hair? Korean hair care focuses on repairing and maintaining a healthy scalp, resulting in soft, glossy hair with minimal breakage. But how does it differ from American hair care? I asked a board-certified dermatologist about what to consider before shopping for Korean hair care. I also rounded up her recommendations for the best products to shop, as well as options tested by NBC Select editors.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Korean hair care in 2026

Best overall

This hair serum helps hydrate hair and protect it from heat damage up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. It has seven kinds of oils, including olive, coconut and jojoba, for soft, moisturized hair. It’s compatible with all hair types, too.

Best shampoo

Dr. Groot is one of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jane Yoo’s favorite Korean hair care brands. This shampoo has biotin to support strong keratin bonds and reduce breakage, plus rosemary oil for stimulating blood flow in the scalp, so it’s great for thickening and nourishing thinning hair, she says. It’s also safe for color-treated hair and has a pleasant floral scent.

Best conditioner

Dr. Groot Hair Thickening Conditioner $ 33.00 Sephora What to know Key ingredients: rosemary oil, salicylic acid, biotin What we like Breaks down buildup

Stimulating properties

Balances scalp Something to note Strong scent

Another Dr. Groot pick from Yoo, this conditioner has salicylic acid to dissolve buildup on your scalp and rosemary oil to stimulate your hair follicles, according to the brand. It’s great for treating breakage and split ends, and helps reduce sebum production in your scalp, resulting in less buildup and oiliness over time.

Best for damaged hair

This hair mask has highly-concentrated keratin that repairs dry, damaged hair and reduces split ends and frizziness. The other ingredients are familiar skin care favorites: collagen and panthenol for hydration and botanical oils like olive and sunflower seed for smooth, glossy hair.

Best hair mask

This treatment mask has a tripeptide complex that binds to weak keratin, helping to repair brittle hair, according to the brand. It has a creamy texture and includes moisturizing hyaluronic acid and collagen to ease dryness caused by chemical processing and heat damage. For best results, apply on damp, clean hair up to twice a week and rinse off after five minutes.

Best protein mask

This mask has a protein complex and hydrolyzed keratin that repairs heat- and color-damaged hair. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says she can feel her hair get softer when she finger combs this mask through it, and it impressively detangles knots without her having to aggressively brush or pull. “It has a noticeable but not overpowering floral scent, and one of my absolute favorite things about it is the pump dispenser,” she says. “Most hair masks come in a tub and you have to scoop the product out, which I find so annoying.” Malin also likes that her hair is softer for about three days after using, even after washing it. “My curls are more defined and shinier, too,” she says.

The mask’s pump dispenser helps cut down on mess during application. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best leave-in conditioner

Malin, who says that a lot of leave-in conditioners are too thin and watery for her curls, likes that this leave-in has a thicker, creamier consistency yet doesn’t weigh down her curls. “It softens and hydrates my hair to reduce frizz, and it adds shine and definition, even when I let it air dry,” she says. She also likes that it has almond milk, which acts as a heat protectant, so she doesn’t need to worry about damage from her diffuser or air styler.

The conditioner’s formula is designed for air-dry styling, so it doesn’t leave any grease or visible residue when drying. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best serum

This scalp serum has a light texture that won’t weigh down your hair, which makes it a great option for those with fine or thin hair. It has biotin and rosemary to strengthen roots and amino acids to moisturize your scalp. It also has a roller applicator that makes it easier to apply to precise areas, plus the roller is made of metal, so it feels cool on your scalp as you use it.

Best scalp spray

For those with thinning hair, this spray has rosemary leaf oil and extract to help with hair growth, according to the brand. The spray also has salicylic acid to help remove buildup and balance both dry and oily scalps. The brand recommends massaging it in at the roots to help it absorb better.

Best ampoule

This ampoule (which is a highly-concentrated serum) soothes irritated scalps using an exosome complex that helps maintain moisture in your hair, according to the brand. The ampoule also includes a built-in gua sha-inspired scalp brush that massage the serum directly into your roots. Malin says that although she hasn’t been using this serum long enough to see results, it’s the first one she’s “actually committed to” because it’s easy to apply. “I use it after I wash my hair and it starts absorbing very quickly,” she says. It has a light texture that won’t flake or leave behind a greasy residue, and you can use it daily.

The scalp brush has soft bristles that won’t scratch or irritate the skin on your head. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best taming wand

This taming wand is dual-sided: one side is a gel to fix frizz, and the other has a styling edge for precision. Malin uses it to put her hair up into neat ponytails, buns and braids, and keeps it in her bag for general touchups when her hair is down. “The gel doesn’t make my hair hard, crunchy or greasy at all, and it has great hold,” she says. This wand has a stronger hold that’s best for curly and thick hair, however the brand also makes a Hype Fit version that has a softer hold for fine and thin hair.

Malin uses the wand to tame flyaways on her curly, frizz-prone hair. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

How I picked the best Korean hair care

When choosing products, I considered the following factors based on Yoo’s guidance:

Ingredients : Look for ingredients that largely focus on balancing and repairing your scalp. Consider exfoliants like alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids, nourishing ingredients like ginseng, jojoba and olive oils, and stimulants like rosemary and tea tree oils.

: Look for ingredients that largely focus on balancing and repairing your scalp. Consider exfoliants like alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids, nourishing ingredients like ginseng, jojoba and olive oils, and stimulants like rosemary and tea tree oils. Product type: To capture the full range of Korean hair care, I included shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments like masks and serums for both wash days and styling.

How does Korean hair care differ from American hair care?

While Western routines tend to prioritize hair shaft health and deep cleansing, Korean hair care takes a more holistic, preventative approach, says Yoo. It centers the scalp as the key to healthy hair, treating it a lot like skin, she says.

Korean hair care products usually have skin care-inspired ingredients like peptides and amino acids that help to balance, exfoliate and strengthen the scalp’s natural environment, which in turn results in longer, healthier hair in the long-term, says Yoo.

What ingredients are found in Korean hair care?

The best ingredients in Korean hair care help to strengthen both your hair and scalp, says Yoo. If you check the ingredient list and recognize skin care ingredients, that’s a great sign, she says. A few that Yoo suggests keeping an eye out for include:

Rosemary oil , which helps boost your scalp’s circulation and, in turn, helps encourage hair growth.

, which helps boost your scalp’s circulation and, in turn, helps encourage hair growth. Biotin , which strengthens hair from the root by supporting keratin production.

, which strengthens hair from the root by supporting keratin production. Salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates your scalp and removes buildup from oil, dirt and other hair products.

Frequently asked questions What are common products in a Korean hair care routine? Korean hair care includes basics like shampoos and conditioners (often called “treatments”), as well as specialized products like scalp-focused scrubs and serums, says Yoo. Ampoules, which are a mainstay of Korean skin care, are also commonly used to address dullness and dryness, while hair masks often infuse keratin, biotin and other strengthening ingredients to prevent breakage. Does Korean hair care work for all hair types? Yes, Korean hair care works for most hair types, says Yoo. While American hair care has a strong focus on hair type and curl type, Korean hair care moves away from classification and instead prioritizes the scalp, making the type of hair a less important factor. The ingredients are gentle yet effective enough for different textures, including curly, straight, wavy and coily hair. However, for the best results, Yoo recommends checking for ingredients that address your needs or consulting a dermatologist. Who is Korean hair care best for? Korean hair care will work best for those dealing with dry or irritated scalps because the main focus is on maintaining scalp health. It’s also great for those with thinning hair because scalp care involves increasing blood flow to your hair follicles, which can stimulate hair growth.

Meet our hair care experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Jane Yoo is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and surgical dermatology.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering skin care, wellness, and more, including stories on the best Korean beauty ampoules and natural hair stylers. For this story, I spoke to a board-certified dermatologist about everything you need to know about Korean hair care, including product recommendations and advice on how to shop for your own.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.