Allergy season is officially upon us, and if you’re anything like me, you probably can’t peacefully exist outside at this time of year without an allergy pill, nasal spray or even a bit of honey. When it comes to indoor allergens, air purifiers can help filter out the pollutants that cause the itchy, sneezy symptoms of seasonal allergies — and Dyson makes some of our favorite options to help out your sinuses. Right now, you save up to $300 on Dyson’s top-rated air purifiers on Amazon.

Below, I rounded up the best deals on Dyson air purifiers to shop on Amazon. Keep in mind that these items may sell out quickly, so be sure to shop while you still can.

SKIP AHEAD Best Dyson air purifier deals | More air purifier sales on Amazon | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Dyson air purifier deals on Amazon

4.1-star average rating from 665 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier oscillates up to 350 degrees and has a curved design that helps to circulate air throughout an entire room, according to the brand. It has an automatic shut-off feature that activates at preset intervals of one, two, four and eight hours, and a night mode that dims the display for an easier, more peaceful sleep. The purifier also has a magnetized remote that you can attach to the machine so you won’t lose it.

4.1-star average rating from 60 reviews on Amazon

If you have a larger room, this model may be just what you need. It’s designed to purify large spaces and gets rid of formaldehyde, allergens and dust in the air. It has a HEPA filter that lasts up to five years, plus two airflow speeds, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 561 reviews on Amazon

This is a purifier, heater and fan all in one. It has ten speeds and can automatically sense and capture pollutants in the air. It has an LCD screen that reports the room’s air pollution in real time, and you can connect the air purifier to the MyDyson app for more detailed information, according to the brand. You can also control this purifier hand-free — it works with voice recognition services like Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Home.

More air purifier sales on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year. To find the best air purifier deals on Amazon, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale air purifier products from Dyson.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.