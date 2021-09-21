Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

After introducing its adult KN95 masks in April, Evolvetogether today launched kids KN95 masks — a representative from the brand told us they already have a waitlist of over 50,000 for the kids mask. The KN95 face masks are available in Mount Fuji (white) and Santorini (navy), and are smaller than the brand’s KN95 adult masks. They’re designed for children ages 3 to 8 years old.

The kids KN95 masks feature four layers of material: a water-resistant exterior, two meltblown filters and a moisture-absorbing interior. The masks equip an adjustable nose bridge and soft ear loops. They’re constructed from hypoallergenic and latex-free materials.

The pack of five kids KN95 masks come individually wrapped in biodegradable pouches. They feature a flat profile and are made by the same FDA-registered factory as the brand’s adult KN95 masks. The masks are shipped in recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Due to the popularity of Evolvetogether’s masks, the brand is limiting purchases to three packs of kids KN95s per customer. If they sell out, they’re tentatively scheduled to be restocked in October, a representative told us.

Coming in October, this pink kids KN95 mask benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation — 10 percent of each mask sold is donated to the organization. The masks are identical to the brand’s other kids KN95s, but they’re designed with five layers and come in a pack of seven.

As we previously reported in our guide to kids KN95 masks, the face coverings are designed to offer 95 percent protection from particulate matter, and are the Chinese equivalent of an N95 mask in the U.S. Medical experts told us kids don’t have to wear KN95 masks, but there’s also no reason to avoid them. Brands like WWDOLL, WellBefore and Powecom also offer kids KN95 masks.

