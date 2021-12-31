Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Gardening is popular across ages and living situations — it can be done without a yard or even lacking a plant-friendly climate. For avid gardeners with yards to take care of, the right equipment ranges from sizable riding lawn mowers to compact weeding tools. Outdoor gardeners might also invest in apparel — hats, boots and gloves — for a more comfortable working experience. Cities and smaller living spaces incentivize the growingly abundant space of indoor garden kits and systems —these kits also require less equipment than an outdoor garden does.
Below are the 10 gardening tools Select readers purchased most this year across use cases and prices.
1. Flexzilla Garden Hose
- 4.6-star average rating from 46,823 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 6 best garden hoses to buy in 2021, according to experts
2. Nisaku Hori Hori Soil Knife
- 4.9-star average rating from 5,019 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 13 best gardening tools of 2021, according to experts
3. Aerogarden Harvest Elite Indoor Growing System
- 4.3-star average rating from 673 reviews at AeroGarden
- Covered in The 6 best indoor garden kits and systems of 2021
4. GREBSTK Crack Weeder Crevice Weeding Tool
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,999 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best weeding tools in 2021, according to experts
5. NoCry Gardening Knee Pads
- 4.4-star average rating from 4,229 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 13 best gardening tools of 2021, according to experts
6. TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose
- 4.3-star average rating from 16,951 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 6 best garden hoses to buy in 2021, according to experts
7. CFCT Garden Hand Cultivator
- 4.6-star average rating from 198 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best weeding tools in 2021, according to experts
8. Click & Grow The Smart Garden 9
9. EZORKAS Grow Light
- 4.7-star average rating from 18,437 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 13 best gardening tools of 2021, according to experts
10. K-Brands Tomato Cage
- 4.3-star average rating from 795 reviews
- Covered in Best plant cages for home gardens: Tomato cages and beyond
