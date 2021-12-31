Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Gardening is popular across ages and living situations — it can be done without a yard or even lacking a plant-friendly climate. For avid gardeners with yards to take care of, the right equipment ranges from sizable riding lawn mowers to compact weeding tools. Outdoor gardeners might also invest in apparel — hats, boots and gloves — for a more comfortable working experience. Cities and smaller living spaces incentivize the growingly abundant space of indoor garden kits and systems —these kits also require less equipment than an outdoor garden does.

Below are the 10 gardening tools Select readers purchased most this year across use cases and prices.

4.6-star average rating from 46,823 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 6 best garden hoses to buy in 2021, according to experts

4.9-star average rating from 5,019 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 13 best gardening tools of 2021, according to experts

4.3-star average rating from 673 reviews at AeroGarden

Covered in The 6 best indoor garden kits and systems of 2021

4.5-star average rating from 2,999 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 best weeding tools in 2021, according to experts

4.3-star average rating from 16,951 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 6 best garden hoses to buy in 2021, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 198 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 best weeding tools in 2021, according to experts

Covered in The 6 best indoor garden kits and systems of 2021

4.7-star average rating from 18,437 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 13 best gardening tools of 2021, according to experts

4.3-star average rating from 795 reviews

Covered in Best plant cages for home gardens: Tomato cages and beyond

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.