IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gardening bestsellers: Most purchased tools we covered in 2021

Select readers invested in a wide range of gardening tools, from weeding tools to knee pads and more.
Select readers sought out equipment to make gardening easier in 2021 — here were their most popular picks.
Select readers sought out equipment to make gardening easier in 2021 — here were their most popular picks.AeroGarden ; Amazon
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Gardening is popular across ages and living situations — it can be done without a yard or even lacking a plant-friendly climate. For avid gardeners with yards to take care of, the right equipment ranges from sizable riding lawn mowers to compact weeding tools. Outdoor gardeners might also invest in apparel — hats, boots and gloves — for a more comfortable working experience. Cities and smaller living spaces incentivize the growingly abundant space of indoor garden kits and systems —these kits also require less equipment than an outdoor garden does.

Below are the 10 gardening tools Select readers purchased most this year across use cases and prices.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingReader favorites: Pet toys, grooming supplies and more

1. Flexzilla Garden Hose

2. Nisaku Hori Hori Soil Knife

3. Aerogarden Harvest Elite Indoor Growing System

4. GREBSTK Crack Weeder Crevice Weeding Tool

5. NoCry Gardening Knee Pads

6. TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose

7. CFCT Garden Hand Cultivator

8. Click & Grow The Smart Garden 9

9. EZORKAS Grow Light

10. K-Brands Tomato Cage

Related

Shopping

ShoppingReader favorites: Tech and gadgets

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.