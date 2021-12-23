Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many people spent more time at home with their dogs and cats this year as they did in 2020. Some pet owners looked for ways to keep their pets cool during hot temperatures this summer, while others purchased items to help them travel with their animals as vaccines became more readily available. To help Select readers find the best products for their pets, we talked to experts about how to buy dog treats, how to groom dogs safely and how to get rid of fleas. And this holiday season, we rounded up the best gifts for cats and dogs (and animal lovers).

Below, we compiled a handful of pet items Select readers purchased the most in 2021, like dog beds, toys and more.

4.5-star average rating from 42,333 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 6 Best dog nail trimmers of 2021, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 90,727 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 Best pet hair remover tools for 2021

4.6-star average from 45,218 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.5-star average rating from 5,850 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.4-star average rating from 48,943 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.5-star average rating from 51,472 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.5-star average rating from 8,462 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

3.9-star average rating from 1,628 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.7-star average rating from 18,464 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 6 Best dog nail trimmers of 2021, according to experts

4.6-star average star average from 5,098 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 6 Best dog nail trimmers of 2021, according to experts

4.4-star average rating from 8,309 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 16 best dog toys to entertain every type of dog in 2021

4.3-star average rating from 6,870 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 Best pet hair remover tools for 2021

4.4-star average rating from 2,116 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 7 best outdoor dog beds of 2021

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.