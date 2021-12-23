IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pet product bestsellers: The most purchased pet food and supplies we covered

By Zoe Malin

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many people spent more time at home with their dogs and cats this year as they did in 2020. Some pet owners looked for ways to keep their pets cool during hot temperatures this summer, while others purchased items to help them travel with their animals as vaccines became more readily available. To help Select readers find the best products for their pets, we talked to experts about how to buy dog treats, how to groom dogs safely and how to get rid of fleas. And this holiday season, we rounded up the best gifts for cats and dogs (and animal lovers).

Below, we compiled a handful of pet items Select readers purchased the most in 2021, like dog beds, toys and more.

Boshel Dog Nail Clippers

ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy

Chuckit! Breathe Right Fetch 2 Ball Set

Nylabone Puppy Teething Chew Toys

Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy

Mammoth Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug

Multipet Chilly Bones for Teething

Miracle Care Kwik Stop Styptic Powder

Safari Professional Nail Trimmer For Dogs

goDog Dragon

OXO Good Grips Furlifter

Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer Indoor/Outdoor Dog Bed

Zoe Malin

Zoe Malin is a digital editorial intern for Select on NBC News.