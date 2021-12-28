IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling tech: The most purchased tech products we covered in 2021

Americans bought more tech than ever this year, and Select readers really love electric toothbrushes.
Select readers’ favorite tech products included the Oral-B Pro 1000, Infant Optics baby monitor, the LectroFan white noise machine and more.
Select readers’ favorite tech products included the Oral-B Pro 1000, Infant Optics baby monitor, the LectroFan white noise machine and more. Amazon ; Apple
By Michael Y. Park

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Flash us a New Year’s smile, Select readers: Judging by your favorite tech products of 2021, your teeth must look amazing by now.

Of course, fans of drones, cameras or phone accessories shouldn’t bristle at that: By the end of the summer, Americans were already on track to spend nearly half a trillion on the entire category of consumer technology — the highest figure yet, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

“The pandemic strengthened consumers’ relationship with technology forever,” Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, said in August.

Tech played a big role in our lives in 2021, from the launch of the Amazon Echo Show 15 to the renaissance of the record player. And to close out 2021, we’re looking back at Select readers’ 10 favorite tech tools, which included baby monitors, white noise machines and, yes, their most purchased electric toothbrushes.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingReader favorites: Air fryers

1. Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

2. Infant Optics DXR-8 Baby Monitor

3. Roku Express 4K+

4. Oral-B Pro 7000 Electric Toothbrush

5. Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Machine

6. Kindle Paperwhite Signature

7. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Electric Toothbrush

8. eufy Security SpaceView Baby Monitor

9. DJI Mini 2

10.Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Pro Toothbrush

11. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

12. Quip Custom Bundle Toothbrush Subscription

13. Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

14. Motorola Connect60 Video Monitor

15. Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Coaching Pressure Sensor

Related

Shopping

ShoppingReader favorites: Novels, picture books, poems and more

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Gabriella DePinho contributed.