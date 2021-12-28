Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Flash us a New Year’s smile, Select readers: Judging by your favorite tech products of 2021, your teeth must look amazing by now.

Of course, fans of drones, cameras or phone accessories shouldn’t bristle at that: By the end of the summer, Americans were already on track to spend nearly half a trillion on the entire category of consumer technology — the highest figure yet, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

“The pandemic strengthened consumers’ relationship with technology forever,” Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, said in August.

Tech played a big role in our lives in 2021, from the launch of the Amazon Echo Show 15 to the renaissance of the record player. And to close out 2021, we’re looking back at Select readers’ 10 favorite tech tools, which included baby monitors, white noise machines and, yes, their most purchased electric toothbrushes.

