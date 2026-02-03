I’ve tested dozens of smartwatches, and the Google Pixel Watch is the best one for anyone with an Android phone. That’s why I was so surprised to find the Google Pixel Watch 3 marked at 60% off this morning — I honestly thought it was a typo. This is a huge discount on a great watch, by far its lowest price ever, but be aware that it’s only for the 45 millimeter version in black. Here’s everything you need to know.

Deal of the day: Google Pixel Watch 3

The Google Pixel Watch 3 does everything you would expect of one of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers. It can take calls, track notifications, detect workouts, control media, navigate — you name it, it does it. It uses Fitbit fitness tracking to track over 40 types of exercises, and you can customize workouts like runs with stages and intervals.

It may not be the latest model from the brand, but it’s still great to use, and has never been discounted so steeply before.

Other notable Google sales

The newest Google Pixel Watch 4 is matching its lowest price ever at 14% off — not as good a deal, but still noteworthy. Upgrades over the Watch 3 include a longer battery life and multiband GPS, which can lead to more accurate GPS data in certain scenarios. Also new is satellite SOS emergency assistance (on the LTE version), a feature typically found in much pricier watches like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Garmin Fenix 8 Pro.

Anyone with an Android phone looking for a pair of do-everything wireless earbuds should consider these, especially since they’re on sale. What sets them apart is the mini wing-tip stabilizer in each ear, which makes them a more secure fit for exercise than other earbuds I’ve tested.

