Apparel and footwear launches

The Hoka Gaviota, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is one of our favorite stability shoes, especially for those with flat feet. The latest iteration is updated with the brand’s H-frame technology to help reduce overpronation (a.k.a. when the foot excessively rolls inward), as well as a plusher collar that’s soft against skin, an elevated mesh upper and an internal lacing system that helps lock the foot in place. Even with its extra-plush foam, the Gaviota 6 is also lighter than past models, plus it has reflective details. It’s best for everyday running, walking and general comfort.

The Otzo Clog is Ugg’s latest men’s slipper. It has a nubuck leather exterior that’s treated with a water-resistant coating, and it’s lined with wool to keep your feet cozy yet cool. The slipper’s low-profile, slip-on silhouette makes it easy to throw on, supporting your feet for hours with its EVA footbed. It also has a rubber outsole, so you can wear it indoors and outdoors.

The second edition of Brooks’ Glycerin Max sneaker, available in men’s and women’s sizes, has a thick layer of the brand’s new plush, soft, nitrogen-infused cushioning, as well as larger foam cells in the heel for plush landings and smaller foam cells in the forefoot that are more responsive when you push off your toes. The sneaker is also made with a breathable mesh upper and a rocker-shaped outsole for smooth heel-to-toe transitions. It’s one of Brooks’ most cushioned, supportive shoes, and it’s best for walks and runs.

Thirdlove added two new pieces to its TempSync collection: a sports bra and leggings, both made with the brand’s thermoregulating fabric. The material is infused with natural volcanic minerals that respond to body heat and humidity, helping keep you cool and feel less sweaty while working out, according to the brand. The wireless sports bra (available in sizes S to XL) lieslays flat against your body so it doesn’t dig in, and the seamless, lightweight leggings (available in sizes XS to 3X) have a wide waistband that stays put while you move.

Tech launches

“The Apple AirTag is one of my must-have tech gadgets,” says Rabinowitz. This new version looks, costs, and works exactly the same as the original, with a longer tracking range and a louder speaker, according to the brand. Plus, you can now track AirTags 2 using Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watches.

Lego Smart Play System is built around a brand new Lego brick: the Lego Smart Brick. It looks like a regular 2x4 brick, but it has tons of sensors built inside. The smart brick can detect motion, movement, and, most importantly, other Lego bricks, and light up and play sounds according to the context they are in — Lego Lightsabers swishing plays sounds and lights up, Lego ducklings quack near a mama duck, a Lego robber triggers an alarm on the Lego police car and much more. The Smart Brick is wirelessly rechargeable and communicates over a private Bluetooth network

Smart Play is coming to three new Star Wars Lego sets, with plans for much more in 2026.

This is Amazon’s most advanced Kindle to date, by far. It’s thinner, lighter and faster than previous Scribe models, and it’s the first one with a color screen. Like all Kindle models, this new version offers weeks of battery life, so you won’t need to charge it often. The brand also launched an updated, non-color Amazon Kindle Scribe (2025).

Shokz makes many of the best open ear headphones, says Rabinowitz, and this is their most premium model to date. The standout new feature is noise reduction, and, while not as powerful as active noise cancellation, is a welcome addition. Improvements from previous Openfit models include better sound quality, longer battery life (up to 50 hours) and Dolby Atmos support.

The Nomad Tracking Card is a credit card-shaped tracker that connects to Apple Find My, just like an Apple AirTag. Rabinowitz has been testing out the Air and newest Pro models for about a month, and they make a lot of sense for anyone worried about losing their wallet. The thicker, Apple Card-esque Nomad Tracking Card Pro gets up to 16 months of battery life, and recharges wirelessly on a wireless phone charger.

“This new charging brick from Anker has two tricks that made me instantly love it,” says Rabinowitz. The first is the foldable charging prongs — they rotate 180 degrees, so, depending on how you plug it in, your cable can face out, down or up, making it great for tight spaces behind furniture. The second is the built-in screen, which shows charging speeds, temperatures and can control settings like charging speed modes.

Beauty and wellness launches

The Ordinary says its lightweight, liquid moisturizer helps hydrate skin for up to 24 hours, as well as repair the barrier and reduce redness. It’s formulated with rice lipids, which help skin retain hydration to reduce water loss, and ectoin, an amino acid that hydrates, soothes and smooths uneven texture, according to the brand. The moisturizer, which is safe for all skin types, leaves your skin looking radiant and dewy. It earned the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

This tool gives you the benefits of three skin care treatments in one: gua sha to sculpt the face, reduce puffiness and stimulate blood flow; red light therapy to boost radiance and even out skin tone; and infrared light therapy to boost collagen production, according to the brand. You use the tool to give yourself a facial massage, and each edge, which has the lights built in, is shaped differently to offer specific benefits: Ora Method says the combed edge releases muscle tightness and the flat edge smooths fine lines, for example. The tool also vibrates for 10 minutes, which is the recommended treatment time, and comes with a charging base and travel bag.

Aqua Peels are a popular Korean skincare treatment that involves deeply cleansing, exfoliating and hydrating the skin, and Laniege says its Water Bank Aqua Facial Serum offers many of those same benefits at home. It’s formulated with ingredients like an AHA, BHA and PHA acid complex, PDRN, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which refine texture, boost radiance, increase plumpness and strengthen and soften the skin barrier. The serum comes in a dropper bottle with a push button to help you control how much you dispense.

Dr. Dennis Gross’ Derminfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment now comes in four tints: pink, berry, beige and brown. It gives you a glossy, sheer to medium pop of color while restoring the skin barrier and making lips appear plumper, fuller and more defined thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, a peptide complex, bisabolol and ectoin. The treatment doubles lip volume, according to the brand, and while it feels slightly tingly when you first apply it, the sensation fades quickly, says Malin (the brand sent her a sample to test).

“It can be challenging to find a lip tint that gives me some much-needed color but doesn’t irritate my dry, irritated, chapped skin, especially during the winter,” says Malin. “This treatment solves that problem. It reduces how lifeless my lips look without irritating them, and my skin always feels softer and looks less flaky after I wear it. I also love that the tint is buildable — one layer is enough for my day-to-day life, but if I’m going out, I add two layers so it’s a little darker.”

Farmacy’s foam exfoliator uses ingredients like mandelic acid (an AHA), panthenol, fermented lemon peel and tangerine peel to target dullness and uneven tone, and with consistent use, the brand says the product will refine and soften skin texture while brightening overall appearance. “I started using this exfoliant last month and I’ve been really impressed by the difference it has made on my skin’s texture so far,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio (the brand sent her a sample to try). “It’s gentle enough for me to use on my sensitive skin several times a week, and I notice my face looks much brighter and more alive.”

Tower 28 makes some of our favorite skin care, and it just launched body care for the first time. The brand’s SOS Rescue + Relief Body Wash is specifically formulated for sensitive, eczema-prone skin, and it’s hypoallergenic and pH-balanced. It’s made with ingredients like sodium hypochlorite, which helps reduce bacteria on the skin and calms irritation, as well as apple fruit and cactus flower extracts, which are hydrating and support the skin barrier, according to Tower 28. The body wash earned the Triple Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, National Rosacea Society and National Psoriasis Foundation.

Do touchups, get rid of frizz and create slickback styles with Ceremonia’s new gel, a non-sticky, non-greasy, buildable formula that comes in a 3-in-1 wand. It has a mascara brush for precise application, a comb brush to tackle flyaways and an edge brush to tame baby hairs. The gel is made with Brazilian pequi oil to hydrate hair, aloe vera to boost shine and smooth strands, and antioxidant-rich acai to add glossiness, according to the brand. You can use it when your hair is up or down.

Travel and outdoor launches

The Pro Collection is Béis’ first dedicated men’s line, and the five pieces part of it are made from ballistic nylon, making them extra durable. The collection includes a rolling duffel bag, a rolling backpack, a travel backpack, a travel sling and a camera gear insert. Each product has organizational features like laptop sleeves, key leashes, slip pockets and zipper pockets, and they come in two new colors (Flame red and Khaki), as well as red.

Calpak expanded its Fit Collection with two new gym bags. The Fit Crossbody Gym Bag is compact, but there’s plenty of room in its main compartment to hold your phone, wallet and ankle weights. It also has multiple interior and exterior pockets, adjustable front buckle straps to attach a yoga mat and a key leash. The Fit Gym Backpack is larger than the crossbody bag — in fact, the main compartment fits a basketball or soccer ball, according to the brand. The backpack also has a built-in ventilated shoe compartment, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve and side pockets for your water bottle and phone. Additionally, Calpak launched a zippered pouch keychain you can add to any bag.

Home and kitchen launches

This showerhead not only has a filter to reduce the presence of contaminants like microplastics, chlorine and heavy metals in the water you bathe in — it’s also made with a built-in near-infrared red light that helps increase microcirculation in the skin and scalp, according to the brand. You control the light with a remote control timer; it comes with a charging dock and it has up to 100 minutes of battery life. The brand recommends replacing the showerhead’s filter every 75 days.

HigherDose also recently launched an Infrared PEMF Pet Bed, which combines pulsed electromagnetic field and infrared heat therapies to decrease anxiety, accelerate recovery and support aging, according to the brand.

Baby Brezza says this is its fastest bottle sterilizer and dryer yet. It uses hot steam to kill up to 99.9% of germs in 5 minutes, according to the brand, and dries everything in 5 minutes (there are also other dryer settings that take a little longer but are quieter). You can set the appliance to run both functions back-to-back or select one individually, and if you keep items inside after a cycle, they stay sterilized for 48 hours. The sterilizer, which has three modular levels, holds up to eight bottles, two fully pump part sets and accessories from any brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their first-hand experiences.

