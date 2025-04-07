With spring in full swing, it’s time to get back to all things outdoors — and now is a perfect time for a brand new pair of sneakers. Right now, you can shop running and walking shoes from some of our favorite sneaker brands, including Hoka and APL, at Nordstrom for up to 65% off.

Below, I rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers at Nordstrom right now, including options our NBC Select editors have tried and love.

Best deals from Nordstrom’s sneaker sale

When it comes to lightweight running shoes, the Hoka Mach 6 is our top pick. NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez loves that she can move around in these sneakers without them weighing her down, and she appreciates the rubber outsole providing a firm grip as she runs. The shoe’s tongue is also attached to the upper, which keeps it from slipping down as you step, according to the brand.

This Hoka running shoe is a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who says they have “just the right amount of everything”. The light, springy outsole helps to propel her feet as she walks, and they’re comfortable enough to walk for miles in, says Malin.

This everyday sneaker is great for walks, running errands and more. It has cushioning on the collar and soles for extra comfort, plus a textured sole for better traction, according to the brand. The shoes are also designed to be gender-inclusive, however be sure to check your men’s shoe size to get the right fit.

This sneaker has a slip-on design that makes it easy to put on, plus a removable insole for customizable comfort, according to the brand. It’s made from a stretchy knit material and a cushioned sole for a soft feel while you walk.

This sneaker has a stretchy knit upper that lets your feet breathe, which makes it great for both running and walking, according to the brand. It also has a removable cushioned insole, so you can customize the fit and feel.

More Nordstrom sneaker deals to shop now

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year. To find the best deals from the Nordstrom sneaker sale, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale sneakers, as well as items our NBC Select editors love.

