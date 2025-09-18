Home Depot is always bound to have a great sale happening at any given moment. So I’m happy to report that the retailer’s annual Decor Days sale, which runs from Sept. 18-22, is finally here. While Home Depot has a long list of products in the garden and home improvement departments, the Decor Days sale is all about the retailer’s selection of quality home decor, accessories and more. During the sale, you can get deals of up to 50% off on home and bedroom furniture, bathroom accessories, storage, chairs, photo frames and much more.

As someone who covers sales at Home Depot quite often, I have a good sense of what separates a good deal from a great one. Below, I rounded up some of the ones that I think are most worth it.

The best deals from Home Depot Decor Days sale

4.9-star average rating from 984 reviews at Home Depot

Fall is one of the best times to refresh your comforters, quilts and blankets, and this reversible microfiber one comes in three sizes, all of which fit a twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California king, according to the brand. The set comes with a quilted coverlet, and two pillow shams (1 for a twin size). It’s safe to wash in cold water and dry on low heat.

Upgrading your bathroom’s hardware is a lot easier than you think, and you can make a project out of it with this set from Glacier Bay. It comes with an 8.7-inch tall faucet with a high-arch spout (with dip-free ceramic cartridges) and two lever-style handles. It’s available in matte styles as well as silver, gold, brushed gold and chrome.

One of the easiest ways to give any room more dimension is to add a mirror, especially an arched one as opposed to a circular or rectangular one. This one has gold trim around it but you can also get it in black and silver. It also comes in two sizes: 23.6 x 35.4 inches and 25.6 x 39.4 inches. It has durable D-shaped rings on the back to make mounting with nails or an anchor easy.

Available in more than 10 shades, this set of faux leather chairs is the perfect way to transform your dining table. The back and seat are both cushioned and the chair is supported by four wooden legs. You could also use the chairs for a home office or study, depending on your routine. The chair measures 22.4 x 18.9 x 39.8 inches.

More deals from Home Depot Decor Days sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events at Home Depot multiple times a year. I also write about home trends and appliances.

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