There are just certain household essentials you know you’re always going to have to restock — like dishwasher pods, cleaning spray and trash bags. They’re not the most exciting purchases, but they are the ones that keep your home running smoothly. And right now, major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are offering some of the most-used household staples for up to 62 percent off, making this one of the smartest times to load up your cart.

Household essentials currently on sale

These dishwasher pods tackle burnt-on food, dried-on grease, and stubborn stains, according to the brand. They work in hard water and older machines and require no pre-rinsing. You get 38 pods in the pack and the box has a flip top for easy access.

Throwing a summer cookout? Or maybe you just have kids that blow through napkins like it is their job. These Bounty napkins come 400 to a pack and are thicker and absorbent. They are also on the larger side, measuring 12-inches by 12-inches.

This budget-friendly broom and dustpan combo makes quick work of everyday messes without the backache. The adjustable long handle lets you sweep upright without bending, while heavy-duty bristles grab dust, dirt, and pet hair. Plus, a built-in comb on the dustpan automatically cleans hair off the bristles.

A good all purpose cleaner is a must-have. This one has a pleasant grapefruit scent and can be used on countertops, stainless steel, glass and more. It can wipe up grease, food spills and more and is pet- and kid-safe.

Disinfecting wipes that actually smell good while they work? Yes, please. These bleach-free wipes kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria in just 15 seconds, and prevent bacteria growth for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The clear-drying formula cuts through grease, soap scum, and grime on countertops, sinks, appliances, and more.

More household essentials on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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