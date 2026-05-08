When searching for the best cleaning products, it’s important to know the difference between ones that are actually effective and ones that just have good marketing. Same goes for your insecticides. If you’re a pet owner, you’ll also have to make sure your cleaning products and bug sprays are safe for your dogs and cats.

While some bug sprays for the home do a great job at killing and repelling insects like ants, roaches, spiders, moths and more, a lot of them have ingredients that are toxic to pets that sniff and lick floors and other home surfaces. I talked to veterinarians to learn more about how to shop for the best pet-safe bug sprays that will keep pests away without making your pets sick.

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The best pet-safe bug sprays

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts or staff and/or are highly rated on Amazon with at least 500 ratings.

Best overall pet-safe bug spray

This bug spray helps get rid of a long list of insects, including ants, cockroaches, flies, mosquitoes and fleas, but it’s also effective for more uncommon insects like beetles, silverfish, caterpillars, scorpions and more. The one gallon formula, which is suitable for homes with pets, according to the brand, works when you spray it on insects directly, but it’s suitable for spraying on cracks that insects crawl through to get into your home. It’s also safe to apply to door and window frames, according to the brand.

Best plant-based pet-safe bug spray

This bug spray is effective on ants, roaches and flies and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. People who bought the spray say that it’s safe around pets and that it works well for killing ants, though you can use it on more crawling and flying insects, including house flies and mosquitoes. It’s made of plant-based ingredients including a combination of lemongrass oil, mineral oil and ethyl lactate.

Best extended-reach pet-safe bug spray

This bug spray works on ants, beetles, roaches, spiders and fleas, according to the brand. It comes with an extended spraying wand, which helps you avoid having to bend down when applying the solution, and lets you get to hard to reach areas like behind appliances.

To clean with this spray, you must remove pets from the home and open windows to allow airflow through and to help the solution dry fast.The spray is stain free and when it’s dry, it’s safe to allow your pets back into the home. Reviewers mention that the spray dries very fast and that it doesn’t leave residue.

Best pet-safe bug powder

Harris Diatomaceous Earth Food Grade Powder $ 16.98 Amazon What to know What we like Doesn’t have to be sprayed

Has multiple purposes

Additive free Something to note Must use in hidden areas

Diatomaceous earth is made with fossilized plankton and sedimentary rock and it works as a pet-safe bug killing ingredient, according to Dr. Brian Collins, a veterinarian and extension associate at Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center. “When it is converted into a food-grade powder it can be used in the household to kill insects by damaging their exoskeletons, leading to dehydration and death,” he says.

With that said, Collins recommends putting it in hidden areas (such as behind appliances) since as a powder, it has the potential to irritate the respiratory system. Because of this, you should remove the pets from the home, sprinkle the powder as directed, allow it to settle, and then vacuum it up later before letting pets back in.

Best direct-application pet-safe bug spray

Raid Essentials Multi-Insect Killer Spray $ 6.99 Amazon What to know What we like Works for direct application

Works for mosquitoes

Works fast Something to note Has a smell

While many of Raids insect sprays can be abrasive, this bug spray is safe for pets and effective for getting rid of ants and roaches, when sprayed directly on them. It’s made of a mix of lemongrass extract and mineral oil, so it does have a smell to it.

To apply the solution, spray it directly on insects when you see them around cracks around the home, such as around floor boards or door frames. It’s best for cleaning around the house, but isn’t suitable for surfaces that may touch food.

How I picked the best pet-safe bug sprays

There are a few important factors to keep in mind when shopping for pet-safe bug sprays for the home. Here’s what our experts recommended I consider when making the list above:

Ingredients: The most important factor when it comes to making sure a bug spray for your home is cat- or dog-safe is to ensure the ingredients aren’t potentially toxic if your pets were to sniff or lick it by accident. This is often a problem if you apply them without allowing the product to dry first before allowing your pets back in the home. “Most bug sprays contain pyrethrins, compounds derived from Chrysanthemum flowers, or pyrethroids, which are synthetic versions,” says Collins. “These compounds work on the nervous system resulting in death of insects that come into contact with them.” If a cat or dog comes in contact with these ingredients, it could result in vomiting, seizures, drooling, tremors and death, according to Collins. With that in mind, I made sure to only include bug sprays that mention having pet-safe ingredients in the product description and/or are safe for cats and dogs to be around once the product has fully dried. Additionally, bug sprays for the home have essential oils, including peppermint oil, that are potentially toxic to pets, according to Collins. I included bug sprays that are free of peppermint oil and if they do have a form of essential oil, I only included products that say they are still safe for pets to be around when used and applied as directed, as recommended by Collins.

EPA Registration: Additionally, it’s important to make sure that a product you’re using to rid your homes of bugs is registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to Collins. “Products should have an EPA registration number on the label and must include language that indicates that the product is safe for homes with pets if used according to directions,” says Collins. You can search for the product using the organization’s online database to verify its registration.

Additionally, it’s important to make sure that a product you’re using to rid your homes of bugs is registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to Collins. “Products should have an EPA registration number on the label and must include language that indicates that the product is safe for homes with pets if used according to directions,” says Collins. You can search for the product using the organization’s online database to verify its registration. Method of application: Equally as important as the ingredients of a bug spray is the method that you use to apply them around the home. Many bug sprays have instructions for using them to prevent injury or illness of pets — this still applies to sprays that say they are safe for pets. “Pet owners need to make sure that the product is used appropriately for indoor or outdoor use, diluted properly (if dilution is necessary), that the product has completely dried, that the area is properly ventilated, and that the products are stored safely so that pets do not have access to them,” says Collins. You should remove pets from the area and open windows to allow the product to dry fast.

Equally as important as the ingredients of a bug spray is the method that you use to apply them around the home. Many bug sprays have instructions for using them to prevent injury or illness of pets — this still applies to sprays that say they are safe for pets. “Pet owners need to make sure that the product is used appropriately for indoor or outdoor use, diluted properly (if dilution is necessary), that the product has completely dried, that the area is properly ventilated, and that the products are stored safely so that pets do not have access to them,” says Collins. You should remove pets from the area and open windows to allow the product to dry fast. Species: While both cats and dogs are at risk of becoming sick with some bug sprays, cats are more vulnerable, according to both Collins and Dr. Kate Elden, veterinarian and chief medical officer at animal services company Dutch. “Cats are the most at risk. Sprays like Raid often contain permethrin, which cats can’t break down well and can cause tremors or seizures,” she says.

How to shop for pet-safe bug spray

Pick sprays with safe ingredients: Experts recommend, when possible, avoiding bug sprays for the home that have pyrethrins as an active ingredient, since it’s potentially toxic to cats and dogs. Additionally, Collins recommends being careful using essential oils or products with essential oils (including peppermint) which is toxic to cats and often found in many bug sprays.

Follow directions: Always be sure to follow the directions exactly as laid out on the product. You should also remove pets from the area you’re cleaning and let it dry fully by opening windows and allowing air to flow through the space.

Look for registered products: The EPA has a database with registration numbers for many cleaning and household products, including bug sprays, to make sure they’re pet safe. The registration number is often on the label of the product and/or online.

Frequently asked questions How do you get rid of bugs without harming pets? When it comes to pet-safe bug sprays for your home, there are many options available, though what’s important is how you apply these products when you have pets at home, according to both Collins and Elden. Because it’s easy for cats and dogs to inhale bug sprays from sniffing or consuming by licking them, you should make sure your pets are out of a room or the house entirely while you clean. You should also allow the product to dry completely and your home to ventilate before allowing pets back inside. Is there a bug spray that is safe for pets? There are many bug sprays for your home that are safe around pets when used as directed, including our best overall pick, Harris Home Insect Killer. With that said, you should never apply bug repellents, such as ones you’d spray on yourself, directly on pets, according to both Collins and Elden. Both our experts recommend veterinarian-prescribed medication and products instead.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Brian Collins is a veterinarian and extension associate at Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center.

is a veterinarian and extension associate at Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center. Dr. Kate Elden is a veterinarian and chief medical officer at animal services company Dutch.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen appliances and cleaning products. I’ve written about pet-safe floor cleaners, how to get rid of moths, the best disinfectants and more. For this story, I interviewed veterinary experts for their guidance and recommendations.

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