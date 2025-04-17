Adding to your wardrobe may get more expensive in the coming months. Although the newly-announced tariffs have been paused for the time being on most countries, once the impact hits, the effects will be virtually unavoidable. While the exact future of tariffs is unknown, you can expect prices to rise on many consumer goods once they’re in effect, including clothing and shoes. A potential solution to those growing costs? Shopping secondhand.

Buying used, vintage and secondhand clothing online is already a rising trend — a 2024 report published by OfferUp shows that 35% of shoppers tried resale shopping for the first time in the past year, with 58% saying they tried resale due to increased living costs.

“The resale industry always increases during economic downturns,” says Adele Meyer, Executive Director of the National Association of Resale Professionals. “If the tariffs cause a downturn, we expect the industry to flourish,” she says, adding that buying used clothing can be a solution for consumers looking to “get more for less.”

Below, I dive into everything you need to know about how tariffs may affect clothing prices, and how to buy used clothing online to avoid the looming price hikes. I also rounded up the best retailers to shop, according to NBC Select experts.

How will new tariffs affect clothing prices?

With new tariffs announced, clothing in the U.S. could potentially get much more expensive. According to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the U.S. imported 97% of its clothing and shoes in 2023, with over 60% coming from China, Vietnam and Bangladesh alone — all countries who are subject to the incoming tariffs, which only apply to goods imported into the U.S. That means that when these tariffs go into effect, clothing prices could see a huge spike as companies see production costs rise due to the import of materials like fabrics and clothing hardware from overseas manufacturers, especially if the companies are unwilling to absorb the extra costs into their own bottom lines. With these potential increases on the horizon, now is an ideal time to try shopping for used or vintage clothing online as a way to cut costs (while staying chic).

The best places to buy used clothing

Listed below is a collection of the best places to buy used clothing online, all chosen by our NBC Select staff based on prior purchases and experience.

Best overall: Depop

Ferrari Women’s Multi Jacket $70.00 at Depop What we like User-friendly layout

Style categories

Lots of sellers Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Depop, one of the most popular secondhand online shopping retailers, is a marketplace where anyone can sign up to buy, sell or browse secondhand clothes. The marketplace has tons of sellers and covers categories for all kinds of clothing, including suggested style categories that group items by trends, including “Indie Y2K”, “F1” and “Western”, according to the brand. I’ve bought clothing from Depop many times, and I love how easy the website is to navigate, and how the trend categories help with browsing for clothes with a specific vibe or aesthetic. The clothes have always arrived in the described condition, and I’ve never had any issues with odd smells or surprise damage on the pieces I’ve purchased. Last year, I purchased a vintage Baby Phat coat from the early 2000’s (for less than $150, mind you) that arrived in almost pristine condition, even better than I’d expected.

NBC Select social editorial assistant Caitlin Cusack, who loves shopping secondhand but “hates digging through thrift stores”, says she buys most of her used clothes on Depop, with her favorite find being a denim Ralph Lauren skirt she scooped up for only $5. “It’s super easy to browse and the app gives great suggestions based on my recently viewed pieces,” she says. “You’re also able to communicate with sellers very easily — you can message them with questions before or after you place an order and the app shows if they’ve been active in the last day.”

Shipping: determined by the seller, paid by the buyer | Return policy: dispute unreceived/incorrect items through Depop

Cusack got this beige Aritzia bodysuit for $10 on Depop, and found this purse for $5. She paid $10 in shipping on the separate orders — all of which still cost less than half of the bodysuit’s original $58 price tag. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

Best for luxury clothing: TheRealReal

Saint Laurent Round Tinted Sunglasses $220.50 $245.00 at TheRealReal What we like Lots of sales

Wide selection

Great for luxury items Something to note Not for everyday purchases

If you’re in the market for vintage luxury or designer clothing, TheRealReal is the ultimate destination. It specializes in selling used designer clothing from luxury brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta, The Row and more. Though the labels are high-end, TheRealReal’s constant sales keep the prices relatively low, making it a great place to get huge deals on designer items. As a birthday gift for myself this year, I ordered a pair of Maison Margiela sandals from TRR for a total of $153 — with an original retail price of $875, giving me a discount of over 80%. The sandals are made from genuine leather that arrived totally unfrayed, and have a wood-block bottom without no scratches or stains; I love that the sandal’s bottoms give them a weighty, sturdy feel that adds to the quality. TRR also has a rigorous authentication process, and passes every item through their authentication centers to ensure its legitimacy.

Shipping: set by TRR, paid by the buyer | Return policy: make return request within 14 days of purchase, send back item within 21 days

Although the condition on these sandals was only listed as ‘Good’ due to small signs of wear, the sandals still arrived clean and neatly packaged, and in even better condition than I imagined. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Most versatile: eBay

Nike Women’s Air Vapormax Flyknit Sneakers $79.00 at eBay What we like Tried and true

Authenticity checks

Easy to navigate Something to note Includes lots of new items

eBay is the tried and true online resale destination — I would know, I’ve been shopping there for over ten years. Aside from tech and home decor, eBay also has a huge used clothing selection consisting of a good mix of luxury and more affordable brands, meaning there’s something for everyone. You can shop by brand, category or trend, and can also filter your search to target (or exclude) luxury pieces. eBay also has a money-back guarantee that covers most items, and an authenticity guarantee on products that’ve been vetted for legitimacy — for more tips on how to shop on eBay, check out our full guide here.

Shipping: set by seller, paid by the buyer | Return policy: can request return to seller via eBay

Best for streetwear: 2nd Street USA

Levi’s 501 Jeans $59.00 at 2nd Street What we like Unique pieces

Great for streetwear

Wide price range Something to note Can get very expensive

I love streetwear, which is why when I’m looking to buy used or secondhand pieces, 2nd Street is my go-to spot. The retailer specializes in buying premium, used clothing that results in a wide range of unique and trendy pieces to choose from when browsing. The selection is always great — the items range from mid- to luxury-level pricing, and it’s also a great way to explore trending or new (or, new-to-you) designers. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin loves shopping at 2nd Street’s New York retail locations, and says she’s gotten almost all of her jeans from there. “I’ve been a 2nd Street customer for about three years and always find treasures while I’m shopping,” she says. “I specifically look for pricey jean brands, like Frame and Pistola, which I’ve had lots of luck with there — everything looks and feels as good as new when I bring it home”

Shipping: standard, flat rate shipping | Return policy: full refunds within five days of purchase

Best non-profit thrift store: Housing Works eShop

COS Pleated Wrap Skirt $35.00 at Housing Works What we like Profits go to a good cause

Affordable

Measurements included Something to note Not as wide of a selection

Recommended by NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson, Housing Works is a non-profit thrift store chain based in New York City. The retailer’s selection includes a curated mix of vintage and gently-used clothing and accessories, (along with a few new pieces), according to the brand. When shopping online, you can view material breakdowns and item measurements included in the product description, and can also filter between themed collections based on trends and seasons. All purchases from Housing Works also support the non-profit’s work with low-income New Yorkers and social advocacy, according to the brand.

Shipping: standard, flat rate shipping | Return policy: returns allowed within 14 days of purchase

How to shop online for used clothing

Shopping for used clothing online can seem intimidating at first, but with the right guidance (and attitude), it can be a very fun and rewarding process. After buying vintage and used clothing online for over a decade, I know how to spot and score the best deals — read on for tips on how to make the most of your online secondhand shopping experience.

Understand product conditions

Since the quality and condition of worn clothing can vary widely from piece to piece, most used, vintage and secondhand retailers will have a range of condition standards and labels to help show an item’s level of use. These will usually include labels like “new” or “excellent” for clothing with little to no signs of wear, and “very good”, “good” or “fair” for items with moderate to heavy signs of wear. However, since these labels vary from retailer to retailer, be sure to check the online store’s condition standards to be sure of what you’re buying. For clothing that has heavier signs of wear, I also recommend investing in a sewing or mending kit — they’re great for patching up small holes or repairing little imperfections on otherwise good quality garments.

Know your measurements

Sizing is one of the trickiest parts of buying used clothing online — although photos can be helpful in gauging an item’s fit, the best way to be sure is to know your measurements. I recommend keeping a measuring tape on-hand in case you need to do a quick sizing (here’s a highly-rated, affordable dual pack option from Amazon). This can help when it comes to deciphering the sizing of items that don’t have a size chart listed; if a brand is listed, you can search the brand’s size guide and match your measurements to the best fit. If there’s no brand listed, some used clothing sites will allow you to reach out to the seller, where you can ask them for more details on the item’s sizing.

It can also help to shop used clothing items from brands you’re familiar with, so you can have a better gauge of which size might work best for you based on your past experiences.

Look carefully at photos and the description

Photos may not be the best way to see an item’s size, but it is a great way to double-check the condition of a potential purchase. Sellers will often mention any issues with the item in the product description, and will upload photos that show the issue’s severity — you can use these to see if a damaged item is worth a buy, or to get an up-close look at the item to try and spot any other flaws on your own. You should also check the product description for fabric details, which can help you figure out how an item should be cleaned. You may not want to take on the task of dry cleaning or hand-washing an item, so be sure to check the material composition or message the seller if you have any questions.

Check user reviews

Some used clothing websites, like Depop and eBay, allow buyers to leave reviews and ratings of their experience with sellers. When shopping these sites, be sure to check those reviews out before buying — if available, they can let you know if a seller is reliable, and how much experience they have with selling to other users. Although new sellers with a smaller number of reviews can still be reliable, if you’re just starting out I suggest buying from tried and true sellers to get your feet wet first.

Shop slow and enjoy the process

Lastly but certainly not least, it’s important to remember that buying used clothes online is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s a process of browsing, checking, double-checking and weighing options before finally pressing buy, and it’s a process you should enjoy. When it comes to buying secondhand, the hunt is half the fun, and embracing both the intentional and adventurous elements of the search will make for the best possible shopping experience (and help you to find the coolest possible stuff).

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of buying new clothing online? Shopping used clothing is a great way to save money on your wardrobe, especially if you’re looking for higher-priced, luxury vintage and designer pieces, which you can often find used online for a fraction of the retail price. It’s also a useful way to diversify your wardrobe, as it gives you access ro unique items that you may not come across in a normal retailer. Lastly, buying used clothing supports sustainability in shopping as a method of recycling — “It’s always important to recycle and keep items out of landfills,” says Meyer. What are the risks of buying used clothes online? The risks of buying used clothes online are mostly the same as buying anything online — you can’t see, touch or try on the pieces, which makes it difficult to see whether or not they’ll be a good fit. Although the tips above can help you to avoid disappointment, it’s important to stay flexible and remember that there’s always going to be a possibility of an order not working out.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Adele Meyer is the Executive Director of the National Association of Resale Professionals

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who’s covered sales and deals for over a year, including topics like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and the best sales each week. To write this article, I interviewed a clothing expert about what to know about how tariffs will affect clothing prices, and rounded up the best places to buy used clothing online, as recommended by NBC Select staff.

