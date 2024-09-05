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If you own an air fryer, you know how easy it makes cooking dinner when you’re running low on time or energy. But keeping any kitchen appliance clean can be a chore in itself, and air fryers are no different: They can often be difficult to clean thoroughly, especially if you cook something particularly greasy or oily in them. Plus, cleaning the air fryer basket is a different process compared to cleaning the inside and outside of the cooking mechanism, experts say.

To learn more about how to clean an air fryer, I spoke with multiple cleaning experts for their guidance and product recommendations. I also consulted other NBC Select editors for products they use to regularly clean their air fryer.

The best products for cleaning an air fryer

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts, products NBC Select staffers have used or items that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

How to clean an air fryer, according to experts

Cleaning your air fryer regularly impacts how your food tastes, how long the appliance will last and how well it works, says Courtney Walsh, a cleaning expert at home cleaning services company Homeaglow. You should be most thorough when cleaning the tray that goes in the basket because it traps a lot of debris, says Katie Dills, brand president of The Cleaning Authority. “Your air fryer basket and tray/pan will have the most residue on them because you place the food directly in the basket to cook,” she says. “You’ll want to pay special attention to these parts after making particularly messy recipes.”

There are a few different methods for cleaning an air fryer, and which one you choose depends on how dirty your appliance is and how often you clean it, experts say.

How to clean an air fryer using hot soapy water

If you’re cleaning a basket-style air fryer, remove the basket and take out the grate or tray from the inside. If you use an oven-style air fryer, remove any trays and racks. Either add the air fryer basket, grate and trays to the dishwasher (if they are dishwasher-safe) or wash them by hand in the sink. Soak a sponge or soft-bristle brush in a mix of mild dish soap (such as Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray) and hot water. Use the sponge to wipe away large food residue. Use the soft-bristle brush to thoroughly scrub in between the grooves of the air fryer grate, using both circular and back-and-forth motions. Rinse the air fryer basket, grate and trays with water and dry with a microfiber cloth to prevent water stains. Use a damp microfiber cloth to clean both the inside and outside of the air fryer, as well as the heating elements on the top and bottom (make sure these are completely cooled down).

How to clean an air fryer with vinegar

Remove the basket from the air fryer and take out the grate or tray from the inside. If you use an oven-style air fryer, remove any trays and racks. Add equal parts distilled white vinegar and water to a spray bottle and spray the basket, grate and trays until completely coated. Lighty spray both the inside and the outside of the air fryer, avoiding the heating element at the top to prevent damage. Use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the basket, grate, trays, inside and outside of the air fryer.

How to deep clean your air fryer

Remove the basket from the air fryer and take out the grate or tray from the inside. If you use an oven-style air fryer, remove any trays and racks. Fill a large bowl or your sink with hot water and mild dish soap. Add the basket, grate and tray and let soak for 10 to 15 minutes. “This helps to loosen any stubborn grease and residue and makes it easier to clean later,” says Walsh. If the basket is too large to soak, fill it to the top with hot, soapy water. Use a soft-bristle brush to scrub food residue from the basket, grate and tray with hot soapy water. Rinse with water and dry with a microfiber cloth. Use a clean and dry soft-bristle brush to clean the cooled heating element inside the air fryer. Wipe clean with a damp cloth or paper towel. Use a damp microfiber cloth and a mild dish soap spray to coat the outside of the air fryer and wipe clean. Wipe away any soap residue and dry with a cloth or paper towel.

What products should you avoid when cleaning an air fryer?

While my experts recommend using a soft-bristle brush to clean stuck-on residue, you should still avoid using ones that are too rough or abrasive (such as a stiff-bristle brush, scouring pad or steel wool), says Dills. “These tools could scratch or damage the air fryer’s nonstick coating," she says. "Instead, opt for a dishcloth, soft sponge, paper towel or a soft-bristled brush."

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Courtney Walsh is a cleaning expert at home cleaning services company Homeaglow.

is a cleaning expert at home cleaning services company Homeaglow. Katie Dills is the brand president of The Cleaning Authority, a home cleaning service with over 100 locations across the U.S.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly write about cleaning and cooking appliances. I’ve covered guides on how to clean a coffee maker, how to clean grout, and how to shop for stainless steel cookware. I spoke with two cleaning experts for this story.

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