It’s easy to understand why so many people love their Dyson vacuums — they’re incredibly lightweight, have long runtimes, come with multiple accessories and most convert into handheld vacuums. With that said, the price of a Dyson may make you hesitant to actually purchase one, regardless of how great it is at cleaning. But what if you could get a vacuum cleaner that works just like a Dyson, but costs hundreds of dollars less?

This cordless stick vacuum, which is more than 76% off, resembles a Dyson V8 or V11 and works similarly. It typically costs only around $270, but it’s on sale for $70. Below, I talk more about all of the vacuum’s features and why this deal is worth it.

Deal of the day

This stick vacuum weighs only three pounds, but it might as well clean as thoroughly as a vacuum more than double its size. It has three suction levels, works on carpet, tile and hardwood floors, has an LED display at the top to tell you how much battery is left and it easily cleans dust, food crumbs and pet hair, according to shoppers who loved the vacuum and gave it at least a four-star rating.

The vacuum detaches from the base and works as a handheld, allowing you to easily clean upholstery and furniture. It also comes with a crevice tool attachment and a brush tool for cleaning hair and more from upholstery.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because this vacuum has a four-star average rating from more than 11,000 shoppers at Walmart, more than 7,400 ratings are five-star. Customers compare it to Dyson vacuums, the cheapest of which is at least $500 and has never gone on sale for this much. Plus, it comes with tools, including crevice and upholstery attachments.

$69.76 vs $266.99

Cordless and converts to a handheld vacuum

Weighs only 3 pounds

50 minute runtime

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I cover stories about home goods, including vacuum cleaners and other appliances. I also write about sales at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

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