Knowing how to find the best mattress for you is key to getting a good night’s sleep. What’s almost as important is knowing how to properly clean a mattress. That’s because regularly cleaning your mattress increases its lifespan, ensuring that it (along with good sleep) will last for years to come. You don’t have to be a professional cleaner to thoroughly sanitize and deodorize your mattress — you just have to use the appropriate products and follow appropriate guidance.

We spoke with professionals from popular home care companies who are well-versed in cleaning different types of mattresses, including memory foam, latex and innerspring varieties. Below, we rounded up the best products and ingredients for thorough mattress cleaning as well as tips from our experts.

How we picked the best products for cleaning a mattress

We spoke with two experts including the owner of a cleaning business with 15 years of experience and a home improvement specialist with over six years of experience in home services, about how best to go about cleaning a mattress. In doing so, they recommended keeping the following in mind when shopping.

Mattresses come in different forms — common popular models include innerspring, memory foam, latex, gel and hybrids — and certain varieties react differently to cleaning, according to Mallory Micetich, the vice president of corporate communications at Angi, a home services company that connects customers with professionals in fields like cleaning, landscaping and remodeling. Memory foam, for example, can retain a lot of moisture over time, so you should use caution when cleaning it with liquids like water, steam or cleaning sprays. In short: use products with little to no moisture for memory foam. “Anytime you’re [cleaning] anything with memory foam — because it takes so long to dry out — you’re actually introducing the possibility for mold and mildew, which kind of defeats the purpose.” says Micetich. Other mattress types, like innerspring or latex, are fine to clean with water-based treatments, such as steam cleaning, but you should still take the proper steps to allow it to dry before putting bedding back on the mattress, according to Micetich. Types of stains: Certain stains require specific cleaning processes, so it’s important to know what you plan to remove before starting. For example, stains from bodily fluids, such as sweat or urine, are common on mattresses. Cleaners that specifically state the types of stains they’re meant to treat are best, according to Kadi Dulude, the owner of cleaning company Wizard of Homes. If you prefer to use more sustainable plant-based products, you can use an enzyme cleaner, says Micetich. Enzyme cleaners tackle more particular types of stains, including ones from pets and humans, according to the American Cleaning Institute, a D.C.-based nonprofit organization. Enzymes are proteins in living organisms that increase the speed of chemical reactions, which includes the removal of biological stains, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

While mattress protectors aren’t technically cleaning products, they’re incredibly important in maintaining the cleanliness of your mattress, according to our experts. “When you get a new mattress, get a mattress protector on it right away,” says Dulude. A high quality mattress protector can go a long way in keeping your mattress relatively clean over time. That’s because they’re made to be impervious to different types of fluids and infestations, including urine, sweat, blood stains, allergens, bed bugs, dead skin, hair and much more. That said, though, not all mattress protectors are the same — look for ones that are specifically waterproof, bed bug-proof and hypoallergenic. Additionally, look for mattress protectors that cover the entire mattress, including the bottom and sides — these often come with a zipper to encase the mattress. Handheld vacuums: Many vacuums are not fit for cleaning a mattress. That’s why Micetich recommends buying a vacuum with a handheld upholstery attachment that you can easily maneuver and use to pick up crumbs and debris on the entire surface of the mattress. In fact, there are handheld vacuums that have attachments made for cleaning in and around small crevices on the mattress.

The best products for deep cleaning a mattress in 2024

We consulted various cleaning experts to get their advice on how to sanitize and deodorize a stained or dirty mattress. In addition to direct recommendations from these experts, we included products that have at least a four-star average rating or higher from products with at least 500 reviews on Amazon or 100 reviews on a brand’s own website.

This stain and odor remover comes recommended by Dulude for addressing stains on mattresses, particularly ones made from pets or bodily fluids. You can spray the product directly to stains on the surface of the mattress, let it sit for about five minutes and use a damp cloth or sponge to blot and scrub the stain as needed, according to the brand. Additionally the spray not only addresses the stain, but it also neutralizes strong odors, according to the brand.

Both Dulude and Micetich recommended using a small handheld vacuum, like this one, that has an attachment to pick up debris from mattresses. The vacuum cleaner has a UV sanitizing light technology, which kills bacteria and viruses, according to the brand. The vacuum also comes with a pulsating and rotating brush that helps lift and remove hair, pet dander and fur and dust mites, according to the brand. It also has a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter, which can trap up to 99.97% of microscopic particles such as dust and pollen, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This multipurpose upholstery cleaner from Bissell is an NBC Select Pet Award winner for best pet stain remover. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio likes it for its versatility and its ability to clean various types of pet stains from carpets and upholstery. “I’ve used Bissell’s Little Green carpet cleaner for years, and I love that I can physically see my furniture getting cleaner and brighter whenever I use it,” she says. “It picks up dirt from my carpet and couch in one smooth motion.” The product has suction capabilities, a self-cleaning hose and a spray tool for crevices and small spaces, which makes it appropriate for cleaning a mattress as well.

If you’re looking to do an especially thorough clean on your mattress, a quality steam cleaner — which blows hot water vapor onto fabric to remove particles and debris — may also be a good option. In fact, Micetich recommends using one to deep clean innerspring, gel or latex mattresses. (Memory foam and memory foam hybrid mattress take longer to dry due to their absorbent properties, so Micetich recommends against using a steamer to clean them). While steam cleaners work curtains and furniture, they also work mattresses, says Micetich. The steam cleaner, which has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from more than 20,000 reviews, comes with a 54-ounce tank for water, a hose, various brushes, washable microfiber pads and an extender.

Micetich and Dulude both recommended using hydrogen peroxide to treat mattress stains. At its core, hydrogen peroxide is a clear chemical that acts as a sterilant, which has the ability to kill microorganisms, according to the EPA. While this particular hydrogen peroxide is safe to use on food, laundry and kitchen surfaces, it’s also fine to use on mattresses, according to the brand Our experts recommend either using it on its own as a spray on stains or mixing it with baking soda and dish detergent to make your own homemade cleaner. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 8,300 reviews on Amazon and comes in a 16-ounce bottle.

In addition to hydrogen peroxide, Dulude also recommends using liquid detergent to treat stains and clean your mattress. This particular detergent, which has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon, is a clear liquid that’s free of harsh perfumes and dyes and is hypoallergenic, according to the brand. Though technically a laundry detergent, you can use a small amount of it to spot clean stains on mattresses, too.

While a mattress protector isn’t technically a cleaning product, it can go a long way in maintaining the cleanliness of your mattress. Our experts emphasize the importance of not simply having a mattress protector, but also making sure to regularly wash it in the laundry. “Mattress protectors really work and they exist for a reason,” says Micetich. “They’re absolutely going to extend the longevity of [your mattress].” This zippered protector has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon and is machine washable and waterproof and bed bug–proof, according to the brand.

How to clean a non-memory foam mattress, according to experts

Remove the comforter, duvet, flat sheet, fitted sheet, mattress pad, mattress protector, pillows and any other bedding from the mattress. Add the bedding to the washing machine and wash as needed, including the mattress protector.

Use a handheld vacuum to pick up any crumbs, dust or debris from the mattress, including the edges.

Sprinkle the entire surface of the mattress all over with baking soda. Rub the baking soda gently into the mattress with a sponge or cloth. Leave the baking soda on the mattress for about 30 minutes.

Vacuum up the baking soda from the mattress, making sure to get in between any crevices.

Spray a carpet and upholstery stain remover over the surface of the mattress, focusing on any noticeable stains. You can also use a mix of 2 cups of hydrogen peroxide, ¼ cup baking soda and two to four drops of liquid detergent. Let the mixture or spray sit for at least five minutes and scrub the stains with a sponge or cloth and repeat as needed.

Use a steam cleaner to get an even more thorough clean. With the steamer on and running, gently run the steamer attachment over the surface of the mattress, starting from the top, working downward, covering the surfaces and sides of the mattress.

Open all of the windows in the bedroom to increase air circulation in the room to ensure the mattress dries quickly. If you live in a particularly humid environment, consider turning on a ceiling or standing fan to help expedite the process. Allow the mattress to air dry before making up the bed with linens.

How to clean a memory foam mattress, according to experts

Follow steps one through four listed above. If you’re only doing a surface-level clean, you can stop at this point.

To do a deep clean of your memory foam mattress, start by opening the windows in the bedroom and turn on a ceiling fan, if applicable. Consider turning on a tower fan and position it in front of the mattress as you clean — make sure you’re facilitating as much fresh air circulation in the room as possible.

Use a cleaner that is designed for memory foam or add distilled white vinegar and water to a spray bottle. Lightly spray the mixture over the surface of the memory foam mattress.

Continue to let the fresh air circulate in the room and allow the mattress to air dry. If the weather permits, Micetich even recommends taking the mattress outside to ensure that the mattress dries completely before adding any bedding back on.

Steam cleaning a memory foam mattress is not recommended. Memory foam would hold on to a lot of the water leftover from steaming and take too long to fully dry. This introduces the potential for mold and mildew to grow in the mattress, which could make the mattress even dirtier.

Frequently asked questions What should you do if you just want to remove everyday stains? If your main goal is to address bodily stains on your mattress, you can follow the directions above and use hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle or an enzyme-based stain remover, according to Micetich. “A microfiber cloth works great for this — if the stain is harder to get out and needs more agitation, you can also use a soft bristled brush,” says Micetich. An enzyme-based stain remover is a cleaner that is made from biodegradable plant enzymes, which help to more rapidly break down different types of stains, according to the ACI. What should you do if you just want to remove odors? If your priority is getting rid of odors from your mattress, start with baking soda. It’s known for its odor-absorbing properties — I frequently use it to reduce the odors from my trash by sprinkling it lightly over garbage, and it truly makes a noticeable difference. Similarly, you can sprinkle baking soda over the surface of your mattress and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before vacuuming it, according to Dulude. The baking soda will help neutralize the odors coming from the mattress, according to our experts. Additionally, Dulude recommends sprinkling the mattress with baking soda and then rubbing it into the mattress to help lift any stains. You can do this with microfiber cloth or soft-bristle brush. If you want to take things a step further, you can also mix hydrogen peroxide, liquid detergent, baking soda and a couple drops of lavender essential oil (optional) and use it as a spray to freshen the mattress and leave a more pleasant scent, according to Dulude. What should you do if you just want to remove debris? If you often find debris such as pet fur, dust or food crumbs on your mattress, first check to make sure your mattress protector isn’t ripped open somewhere you can’t easily see. Then, consider getting a handheld vacuum cleaner to use on the surface and sides of your mattress. You may even want to get a vacuum that has multiple attachments that can easily pick off all sorts of particles. How often should you clean your mattress? You should do a surface-level clean of your mattress, such as vacuuming and sprinkling with baking soda, anywhere from once a month to once every four to six weeks, according to Micetich. Additionally, you should do a deep clean, such as steam cleaning or spraying with stain remover, on your mattress at least twice a year. You can reduce the need for more deep cleans by regularly doing surface-level cleans throughout the year, says Micetich. How can you make a homemade mattress cleaner? In addition to using store bought cleaning products, you can also consider making your own homemade cleaning solution. To do so, Dulude recommends combining 16 ounces of 3% hydrogen peroxide, four tablespoons baking soda, two to four drops of liquid detergent and a couple drops of lavender or eucalyptus oil (if desired). You can add this mixture to a spray bottle to help remove stains on the surface of the mattress.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Mallory Micetich is the vice president of corporate communications at home care company Angi. Micetich regularly works with homeowners on home improvement projects and collecting data on home services.

is the vice president of corporate communications at home care company Angi. Micetich regularly works with homeowners on home improvement projects and collecting data on home services. Kadi Dulude is the owner of housekeeping company and referral agency Wizard of Homes. Dulude has operated the company for over 10 years and oversees over 100 employees.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select. He covers food, kitchen, home, cleaning and general lifestyle content. He spoke with experts in home cleaning and conducted research on cleaning products and methods to properly clean mattresses.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.