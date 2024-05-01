We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Some wardrobe staples, like your jeans, can be tossed in a washing machine and set to wash. Your bras? They need more care and consideration. “Knowing how to properly wash your bras is critical to their lifespan,” says Kim Romine, a fabric care scientist at P&G. So, how should you wash your bras to ensure they stay in tip-top shape? We turned to laundry care experts. In addition to asking them how to wash your bras, we asked them to share how often you should clean them and what laundry detergent you should use. Here’s what they said.

What is the best way to wash your bra?

When it comes to washing your bras, how you do it is crucial. “Bras are made by sewing together several components. If you are not careful, any one of these components can get damaged in the wash,” says Noa Arias, founder and CEO of Bloomers Intimates. “The elastic in straps can get stretched out from high heat, the hook in the back can snag on other components and the padding can get misshapen.”

Thankfully, you can carefully wash your bra in a few ways that won’t cause damage. “If you have the time, hand wash your bras with a gentle detergent,” says Jessica Pfister, a lingerie expert and president of Komar Intimates. Prefer to use the washing machine? The experts we spoke with suggest the following tips:

Use a lingerie bag: If you freely place your bra in the washing machine, bras with lace details can start to fray, and the material may stretch out or unravel as it rubs up against other items, says Romine. To prevent this, place your bra in a lingerie bag. “A lingerie bag prevents your bra from snagging on other items,” explains Pfister. Choose one made of mesh that closes with a high-quality zipper.” Pfister likes the Sillo Care Delicates Bag .

Keep it closed: Clasp all the hooks together when washing your bra. Pfister says this will prevent those little hooks from snagging on other items or different spots on your bra.

Stick with cool water: Hot or warm water can damage delicate fabrics, so it is recommended to wash your bras in cold water. This will help extend the life of your bras, says Romine.

Use the gentle cycle: Bras tend to be made of more delicate fabrics, and you don't want them tossed around your washing machine on a power setting. Instead, opt for the gentle cycle, says Pfister, which will help protect your bras while also cleaning them.

Skip the dryer: Once your bra has been washed, avoid putting it in the dryer. "A dryer will heat the elastics in your bra and break them down," explains Pfister. "This can wear out the support and shrink the cups." Instead, lay your bra flat to dry completely before wearing it again.

How often should you wash your bra?

Overwashing your bra can cause it to wear out more quickly, but underwashing it is a problem, too. “If you don’t wash it enough, your bra will start to collect dead skin cells, oils, and sweat, which can create bacteria,” says Pfister. Bacteria can sometimes lead to an irritation or rash.

So, how often should you wash your bra? “As often as every two to three days of wear,” says Arias. This is for hygiene purposes but also because the elastic components stretch when you wear your bra, and washing it restores the shape.” The one exception to this rule is your sports bras. These should be washed after every use, says Pfister.

What type of soap should you use to wash your bra?

You know how to wash your bra and how often. Next, you need to know what kind of soap to use. “In general, a gentle laundry detergent is best,” says Pfister. Plenty of lingerie-specific detergents are on the market, though you don’t have to go with something specifically labeled for bras. “Seek out a detergent that is free of synthetic fragrances, chlorinated bleachers and brighteners — anything that could cause irritation,” add There are several detergents on the market that are free of chemicals and fragrances and that are gentle on both your garments and your skin.

The best detergents to use when washing your bra

This unscented detergent made our list of the best laundry detergents. The liquid formula is free of dyes and perfumes, according to Tide. The detergent, which Tide says quickly dissolves into water, comes in a 95-ounce container and can be used for up to 68 loads of laundry, according to the brand.

One of our picks for top eco-friendly laundry detergents, Seventh Generation’s laundry packs are filled with fragrance-free detergent and come in a recyclable plastic pouch. You can drop the packs directly into your laundry machine, but the brand recommends using two packs for large loads or heavily soiled items. According to Seventh Generation, the laundry packs are made from 94% plant-based ingredients.

Pfister recommends this fragrance-free detergent for washing your bras. It is made with plant-derived and renewable ingredients and can be used to handwash items or put them in your washing machine. It can be used to wash your intimates and on sweaters, swimsuits or even baby clothes.

This detergent has a 4.7-star average rating from over 8,230 reviews on Amazon and is specifically made for delicates like your bra and other lingerie. The hypoallergenic formula is good for sensitive skin and the detergent contains no bleach or enzymes. You can use this detergent to hand or machine wash your bras.

Earth Breeze’s laundry detergent sheets, which also made our list of best laundry detergents, are available in a pack of 60 and designed for sensitive skin, according to the brand. You can tear sheets in half if you’re doing a medium load, use one sheet for a large load or use two sheets for an extra large or extra dirty load. The laundry sheets are free from fragrance and harsh chemicals and come in plastic-free, biodegradable packaging.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kim Romine is a fabric care scientist at P&G.

is a fabric care scientist at P&G. Jessica Pfister is a lingerie expert and president of Komar Intimates.

is a lingerie expert and president of Komar Intimates. Noa Arias is the founder and CEO of Bloomers Intimates

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed three bra experts.

