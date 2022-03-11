Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Three days after its existence was officially confirmed by Apple at its Peek Performance event, the newest iPad is now available to preorder (as is the new iPhone SE 3).

Apple says the fifth-generation iPad will begin to ship on March 18.

iPad Air 5 (preorder, ships March 18)

The latest version of Apple’s budget tablet, the iPad Air, will feature several improvements from its previous iteration, including:

The M1 chip, which is used in Apple’s latest-model Mac desktops and iPad pro tablet 5G connectivity A 12-megapixel forward camera with Center Stage teleconferencing Support for Apple Pencil (second generation) Improved multitasking capabilities A new color, blue

Features that will remain the same on the latest iPad will include: 10.9-inch screen, either 64GB or 256GB storage, starting price of $599 without cellular service and $749 with cellular service, color options including Space Gray, Starlight (white), pink and purple, 100-percent certified recycled aluminum casing.

