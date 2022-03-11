Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though Apple announced the third generation of the popular iPhone SE on Tuesday, the company’s latest budget smartphone wasn’t available to preorder until today (Apple's new iPad Air 5 is also available for preorder now).

Apple says the iPhone SE 3 will begin shipping on March 18.

iPhone SE 3 (preorder, ships March 18)

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors: Midnight (black), Starlight (white) and Product RED. It’ll also cost a little more than the previous iPhone SE: $429, up from $399. The third generation iPhone SE brings several noteworthy upgrades to the SE line from the previous model:

5G connectivity A15 Bionic processing chip (which powers Apple’s current smartphone flagship, the iPhone 13) Stronger glass casing, according to the company. New camera system with Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion, which the Apple says results in sharper, more vibrant photographs.

Important for many users, Apple said the battery will last considerably longer than the old SE:

10 hours of streaming video, up from eight hours 15 hours of video playback, up from 13 hours 50 hours of audio playback, up from 40 hours

Other SE features will remain the same as in the previous version: size (a 4.7-inch screen), single 12-megapixel rear camera, home button with Touch ID and Qi wireless charging (but still without MagSafe, Apple’s proprietary system for charging wirelessly more quickly).

