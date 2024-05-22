We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Showering at night can save a lot of time in the morning. It can also be a calming way to end a busy day. And, if you shower right before bed, all that steamy time spent under hot water can make you sleepy and ready to crawl under the covers. The only problem with that plan? It could potentially put your hair health at risk.

The dermatologists we spoke to said that sleeping on wet hair can be very damaging. They explained exactly what can happen to your hair if you go to sleep with it wet and shared tips on how to protect it as you sleep.

Is it bad to go to sleep with wet hair?

The short answer: Yes, it’s bad for your hair to go to bed when wet. “Wet hair strands are much more fragile than dry hair strands,” explains Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. “When the hair is wet, it becomes more elastic, and the protein structure is weakened, making it more fragile and susceptible to breakage.” Then, as you toss and turn on your pillow at night, that weakened, wet hair can snap and break.

Breakage isn’t the only issue associated with going to bed with wet hair. “Apart from potential breakage and split ends, going to bed with wet hair can also contribute to the development of fungal infections on your scalp,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “This is due to the moist environment that can be created, which is a perfect breeding ground for fungi.” This wetness can also cause these fungi to grow in your pillow, ultimately harming your respiratory system.

How to protect your hair while you sleep

Even if you know that it’s bad to go to bed with wet hair, there are times when you may have to do it. In times like that, there are steps you can take to protect your strands. Instead, you should::

Blot hair: There’s wet hair, and then there’s really wet hair. You want to avoid the latter. “Your hair should not be soaking wet and should be blotted dry with a microfiber towel or t-shirt or partially air-dried before going to sleep,” says Green. I like the Kitsch Hair Towel, which dries my hair quickly.

Invest in a satin or silk pillowcase . "These pillowcases create less friction with the hair than cotton pillowcases and may decrease the risk of hair damage," says Green.

. “These pillowcases create less friction with the hair than cotton pillowcases and may decrease the risk of hair damage,” says Green. Try a hair oil: Green also says that applying hair oil to your scalp or strands before sleeping can reduce friction and minimize breakage. If you won’t be washing your hair for a few more days, avoid putting oil on your scalp (it can make it look greasy) and just put a little bit on ends.

Green also says that applying hair oil to your scalp or strands before sleeping can reduce friction and minimize breakage. If you won’t be washing your hair for a few more days, avoid putting oil on your scalp (it can make it look greasy) and just put a little bit on ends. Put your hair up: Leaving it down can cause it to tangle and rub against your pillowcase, resulting in more breakage. “I recommend loosely braiding your hair or tying it in a loose bun to limit the amount of friction,” says Chacon. Use a silk or satin-covered hair tie to keep hair in place.

Products that help protect your hair while sleeping

Frequently asked questions How can you repair damaged hair? If you are dealing with damage from sleeping with wet hair, there are a few things you can do to get your hair back into better shape. “Avoid anything that can lead to further damage — like using hot styling tools, color or chemical treatments and tight hairstyles,” says Green. Can a hair mask help after sleeping with wet hair? While a hair mask won’t unbreak your hair, it can help keep it healthy as it grows. Look for a mask that contains protein — Green says protein treatments can “restore strength to the hair structure and prevent it from further damage.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Michele Green is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City

is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida

