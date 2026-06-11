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Polyester is everywhere. It’s in your workout leggings, your wrinkle-resistant dress shirt, your cozy fleece jacket — and chances are, you’re wearing it right now. But as consumers grow more conscious about what they put on their bodies, a reasonable question has emerged: Is polyester actually safe to wear?

The synthetic fabric, derived from petroleum-based plastics, has been a part of the textile industry for decades thanks to its durability, affordability and versatility. In fact, polyester is the most widely-produced synthetic fiber in the world, according to The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). Yet recent discourse around microplastics (Google searches on the topic increased by 93 percent last year), skin sensitivity and chemical treatments have prompted consumers to ask if the material should be part of our clothes.

In this story, I’ll break down exactly what polyester is and how it’s made, share what textile experts say about wearing it against your skin and where there are practical use cases for polyester clothing. I’m also including some highly-rated polyester picks from our editors and shoppers, and the best polyester alternative fabrics, so you can make informed choices the next time you’re browsing the rack.

What is polyester?

“Polyester gained popularity in the 1950s and was advertised as a miracle fiber that could be worn for 68 days straight without ironing,” says Rachel Doriss, design director at the textile company Pollack. “It is a man-made synthetic fiber derived from petroleum,” says Doriss. “It starts as a liquid solution and is then extruded into a long continuous fiber that can be spun into yarn.”

More simply put, polyester is plastic engineered into a textile, says Simardev Gulati, the co-founder and CEO of Everbloom, a climate-conscious luxury fibers company. It’s a lightweight, durable material that resists shrinking, stretching and wrinkling — which helped make it a staple of 20th-century fashion and manufacturing.

What is polyester used for?

A better question would be, “what is polyester not used for?” Manufacturers process the synthetic material to make activewear, bedding, shoes, upholstery and more. The expansive usage of polyester is in large part due to how versatile it is compared to fabrics like cotton and linen, according to Doriss.

“Polyester can be spun to have a lustrous, silky look, or a natural look like linen or wool,” she says. “It is less expensive than natural fibers and can look very expensive. It is a chameleon fiber that can [help you] achieve a luxury look on a budget.”

While polyester isn’t tied to a single product category, it is predominantly used in low-cost everyday clothing because it is inexpensive, durable and wrinkle-resistant, says Gulati. It is also commonly used for activewear. “Polyester is hydrophobic, meaning it has a phobia of moisture,” says Doriss. “Therefore, it wicks away moisture, making it an ideal fiber for sportswear and high-tech gear.”

What are the benefits of polyester?

Polyester has several benefits and can help make the end product more functional, says Melanie DiSalvo, a fashion sourcing expert and founder of the apparel and material sourcing company A Look Behind The Seams. According to DiSalvo, here are some of the top benefits of the material:

Incorporating just a little bit of polyester to stretchy materials adds stability so those fibers don’t stretch out over time or lead to bagging and sagging.

The fact that it is water repellent makes it great for athletic wear. It quickly moves moisture away from your body, which will help you stay comfortable as you sweat, and can help prevent irritation and infections.

It tends to be wrinkle-resistant, making it good for travel clothes or other materials that may get bunched up.

Polyester tends to be more durable than some other natural materials. It can be less likely to wear out and tear, making your items that are made with it last longer.

Why do some people avoid polyester?

As common as polyester is, it is also a bit controversial. First, because it is often used in mass-produced clothing, some think of it as cheap or “tacky.” While it is an inexpensive fiber to create, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is low quality.

Polyester is often used for its beneficial properties (like moisture-wicking) and then blended with other materials for their benefits. Beyond that, polyester has come a long way and can look quite elevated, says Doriss.

The other main drawback is that in high-friction or high-moisture uses like sportswear and intimates, it can shed microfibers during wear and washing, contributing to microplastic pollution and ongoing questions about potential health impacts, says Gulati.

In previous reporting on plastics in underwear, experts told me that synthetic materials like polyester are often treated with something called “forever chemicals.” They are called this because they don’t break down in natural conditions. And since they have a tendency to linger, your body may be more likely to absorb them. The most commonly used chemicals in the finishing process are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). According to the Environmental Protection Agency, some of the risks may include:

Decreased fertility

Increased risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancer

Weakened immune system

Increased cholesterol levels

It is important to note that not all polyester is coated with forever chemicals and more research needs to be done on the impact of these chemicals.

Finally, polyester is made from non-renewable resources and carries a significant environmental footprint — it is non-biodegradable (meaning it doesn’t naturally break down) and is estimated to account for roughly 10 to 15 percent of global textile-related carbon emissions due to its fossil origin and energy-intensive production, says Gulati.

Alternatives to polyester

If you fall into that camp of people who would prefer to avoid polyester, there are a few alternatives that offer some of the same benefits. Check them out below.

Bamboo viscose: This silky smooth material is a semi-synthetic made from the pulp of bamboo plants. While the fibers are natural, it is spun into yarn using chemical solvents. Like polyester, it is moisture-wicking and can be temperature-regulating.

This silky smooth material is a semi-synthetic made from the pulp of bamboo plants. While the fibers are natural, it is spun into yarn using chemical solvents. Like polyester, it is moisture-wicking and can be temperature-regulating. Lyocell: Also a semi-synthetic material, lyocell is made from wood cellulose and is generally considered to be more eco-friendly than polyester. It also tends to be lightweight and moisture-wicking. On clothing labels, you may see the word Tencel instead of lyocell, which is just a brand name for the material.

Also a semi-synthetic material, lyocell is made from wood cellulose and is generally considered to be more eco-friendly than polyester. It also tends to be lightweight and moisture-wicking. On clothing labels, you may see the word Tencel instead of lyocell, which is just a brand name for the material. Merino wool: Both regular and Merino wool can regulate temperature and be moisture-wicking. The latter comes from a specific breed of sheep and many consider it to be a closer alternative to polyester because it tends to be more lightweight and less scratchy.

Highly-rated polyester clothing to consider

As mentioned, there are several types of items made from polyester, and the benefits of this material can be useful in different scenarios (like wicking sweat at the gym or as a base for UV protective clothing and accessories, to name a few). Below, I’ve rounded up a handful of items that lean into those various benefits, particularly, moisture-wicking, UPF protective, and wrinkle-resistant.

An influencer I follow was raving about these leggings, so I ordered a pair — and was almost instantly hooked. They have good compression and feel comparable to popular leggings that sell for quadruple the price. They are my go-to for workouts or casual weekend activities. They are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, they offer four-way stretch (meaning the fabric stretches in all directions), moisture-wicking comfort and a secure, sculpting fit. The wide high-rise waistband also smooths the tummy area without digging into it and they stay put no matter how much I move around.

Though these athletic socks are primarily made from cotton, they also contain polyester, nylon and elastane. The polyester in particular helps them wick moisture so that your feet don’t get swampy if you are working out, which can lead to athlete’s foot. Other benefits include compression around the arch for support and a seamless toe to help prevent blisters.

This quick-drying, long-sleeve T-shirt for men made our list of best UPF clothing. In fact, polyester is one of the best materials for blocking UVA and UVB rays. This shirt is great for outdoor activities like kayaking, climbing and fishing. It also has flatlock seams to prevent chafing, according to the brand.

While these pants may technically be labeled as golf pants, they’re also good work and slightly dressier events. They’re made from a blend of regular and recycled polyester (which is TK) and are sweat-wicking and antibacterial. The fabric is stretchy to give you full range of motion and they offer UPF 50 sun protection.

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Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Rachel Doriss is the design director at the textile company Pollack.

is the design director at the textile company Pollack. Simardev Gulati is the co-founder and CEO of Everbloom, a climate-conscious luxury fibers company.

is the co-founder and CEO of Everbloom, a climate-conscious luxury fibers company. Melanie DiSalvo is a fashion sourcing expert and founder of the apparel and material sourcing company A Look Behind The Seams

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers wellness, beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about the best spring travel dresses, beauty pillows and more. For this story, I spoke with three textile experts about polyester.

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