The Kentucky Derby may be all about horse racing, but fashion also plays a pretty big role. The annual event at Churchill Downs always brings out stylish looks — whether you’re attending the race or just going to a theme party to watch it on television.

There is technically no official dress code, but people go all out for the occasion. For women, derby dressing means bright, feminine dresses, hats or fascinators and chic sandals or heels. Below, we’ve gathered some of the best dresses and accessories for the Run for the Roses that can be found on Amazon. Take a look to prepare for your Kentucky Derby party this year.

How we selected Kentucky Derby dresses and accessories from Amazon

Though there is no official dress code for the Kentucky Derby, the event’s website does suggest women consider “bright dresses and bold hats.” So, we prioritized vibrant colors and patterns in selecting the best Kentucky Derby dresses and accessories on Amazon. We also looked for options at different price points to meet various budgetary needs and dresses that come in a wide size range to fit many body types.

Kentucky Derby dresses from Amazon

This wrap dress ties at the waist and has short sleeves and a ruffle hem. It’s made from a combo of polyester and elastans, so it has some stretchiness to make it more comfortable as you move about. The dress comes in over 15 patterns and colors, though this green option feels fresh and springy for the derby. It also has a 4.1-star average rating from over 15,330 reviews on Amazon.

This flowy maxi dress has a halter neckline and is easy to dress up with heels or down with flats. It is available in sizes XS through XXL and in 30 colors and patterns. It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,690 reviews on Amazon, with many customers noting that the material feels high quality.

If you prefer a shorter dress, this may be a good option. It hits at mid-thigh and has a tiered skirt that floats away from the body. The bust is smocked, so it can fit busts of all sizes and puff sleeves add some fun. The dress comes in over 20 colors, including dusty pink, sage and cobalt blue.

This maxi dress from Land’s End comes in regular and petite sizes. It has a toe at the waist to give you shape and is made from a lightweight jersey material that will keep you cool on a warm day, according to the brand. It comes in six colors and patterns, including soft orchid and vibrant clover.

Another puff-sleeve dress is a midi-length style, so the hem hits mid-calf. It has a keyhole at the bust and ruching detail in that area, too. It comes in 11 colors and is available in sizes XS through XXL. The dress has a 4.3-star average rating from over 810 reviews on Amazon.

Comfort meets versatility in this sleeveless jumpsuit. The brand and customers love the lightweight and breathable fabric, while also not being see-through. Dressing up or down for a derby or casual outing is easy. Pair it with heels or sandals for a relaxed, stylish fit.

Kentucky Derby accessories from Amazon

When it comes to derby hats, the bigger, the better. This one is made from organza and has a wide brim and large, removable flower. It also comes in over 30 colors, making it easy to find one matching your dress.

A bit tamer than a large hat, a fascinator is a decorative headpiece often clipped into your hair or attached to a headband you can slide on. This one, which is a headband style, has a large flower, mesh and feathers and comes in 41 colors.

This fascinator hat pairs well with summer dresses with its classic design featuring a mesh veil and feathers. It comes with a headband and clip and in three different colors (black, blue, and red).

If a hat isn’t your style, consider this scarf with a horse print. It is made of 100% mulberry silk and is 20.8 inches by 20.8 inches. Wear it draped around your neck or tie it in your hair for a festive look.

Add a touch of vintage elegance to your look with this convenient fan. Reviewers have praised its smooth open-and-close design and sturdy craftsmanship. With 4.5 stars on Amazon, it’s the perfect accessory to keep cool in style.

These delicate short wrist lace gloves are a derby day essential. The brand says the soft, stretchy fabric makes the gloves comfortable and keeps your hands clean, allowing you to be both comfortable and stylish.

Beat the heat with this powerful, foldable fan ideal for outdoor events. I personally own this fan and it runs for an hour on a single charge and is surprisingly powerful. With five speed settings and an ultra-convenient stand, the sun will be no match for you come derby day.

This sleek crossbody purse keeps your essentials close without compromising style. Designed to fit most phones, it has Fort PU leather and compartments for cards, keys, earbuds, and other items for hands-free convenience at busy events without all the digging that comes with a traditional purse.

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

