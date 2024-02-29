After four long years, leap day is finally here, and so are its deals. To celebrate the holiday, you can save while shopping across all categories, including home, beauty, apparel and more. Many retailers are only offering these sales today on your favorite products like shoes, beauty items and even vacations.

To help you make the most of today’s exclusive sales, we compiled the best leap day deals across all categories we think you should know about.

The best leap day sales and deals

Here are the best leap day sales we think you should know about. It’s important to remember that not every item from a brand will be discounted, as described below.

Best leap day travel sales:

Jetblue Vacations : Up to $129 off $2,000 and up with code LEAP129, $229 off $3,500 and up with code LEAP229, $429 off $5,500 and up with code LEAP429, and $629 off orders of $7,500 and up with code LEAP629

: Up to $129 off $2,000 and up with code LEAP129, $229 off $3,500 and up with code LEAP229, $429 off $5,500 and up with code LEAP429, and $629 off orders of $7,500 and up with code LEAP629 Solegaard : Up to 50% off luggage and bag sets through March 4

: Up to 50% off luggage and bag sets through March 4 Groupon: Up to 29% off select deals with code 29DAYFUN

Best leap day sneaker sales:

Converse : Up to 50% off select styles with code LEAPDAY

: Up to 50% off select styles with code LEAPDAY Adidas : Up to 40% off sale items with code LEAPDAY

: Up to 40% off sale items with code LEAPDAY Dsw : Up to 29% off sitewide

: Up to 29% off sitewide Kenneth Cole: Up to 29% off sitewide

Best leap day beauty sales:

Osea : The brand is celebrating its founding by offering 90’s prices on products through March 2

: The brand is celebrating its founding by offering 90’s prices on products through March 2 Eve Lom: Up to 29% off sitewide with code LEAP29

Best leap day clothing and accessories sales:

Macy's : Up to 15% off already-discounted items

: Up to 15% off already-discounted items Johnny Was : Up to 30% off sale styles with code LEAPYEAR

: Up to 30% off sale styles with code LEAPYEAR Talbots : Up to 29% off sitewide with code SPRING40

: Up to 29% off sitewide with code SPRING40 Foster Grant: Up to 29% off sitewide with code LEAP29

Best leap day home sales:

Ban.do : Up to 29% off with code LEAP

: Up to 29% off with code LEAP Brooklinen: Up to 29% off bundles

Best leap day food and beverage sales:

Goldbelly: For today only, shop the leap year sale, which includes BOGO deals on BBQ ribs, cheesesteaks and more.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness, gift guides and special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Target Circle Week. To round up the best leap day sales and deals, she found discounted products across categories.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.