Buying denim jeans that fit correctly is one of my biggest shopping headaches. After trying out several brands, I found that Levi’s consistently makes some of the best in terms of fit, style and durability. If you’re looking to upgrade your denim, now is the perfect time: The brand is having a sitewide sale right now, and you can save up to 40% off for a limited time.

The sale applies to men’s and women’s apparel and includes an additional discount on clearance items, which automatically applies at checkout. During the sale, you can also save 50% off select outerwear and 50% off kid’s apparel.

To help you navigate the sale, I compiled a list of the best denim jeans, which are either highly rated or NBC Select staff favorites. Stock availability is subject to change during the sale.

Best Levi’s jeans on sale

“My friends always rave about Levi’s, but I struggled to find a pair that fit well until these,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. She loves that they have a tight, flattering fit and that the relaxed leg isn’t too baggy on petite frames. “I’m 5-foot-3, and the 30-inch length is perfect for boots with a small heel,” says Schneider.

These relaxed jeans, which sit below the waist, have a straight fit that’s loose around the thigh. The jeans are made from the brand’s stretch fabric, which makes them more comfortable than stiffer pairs, according to the brand. They have a 4.1-star average rating from over 1,500 reviews at Levi’s.

Reviewers say these bootcut jeans don’t have excess gaping at the back. They love it so much that many reviewers have a pair in multiple washes. These bottoms, which have a 4.1-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Levi’s, come in eight washes with medium stretch and one wash with high stretch. It has a 4.1-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Levi’s.

These jeans have a loose, roomy fit around both the seat and the thigh, as well as a slightly tapered bottom. Reviewers say these jeans, which have a 4.2-star average rating from over 3,800 reviews at Levi’s, fit true to size and hold up after multiple washes.

One of the many items in my shopping cart right now are these wide leg pants, which are excellent for days when I want to wear tall boots or give an elongated look to my 5-foot-4 frame. These mid-rise jeans are made from the brand’s Stellar Stretch fabric, which makes them soft and comfortable without any unwanted bagginess and sagging, according to the brand. They also have a smoothing front panel to help you feel supported as you wear them throughout the day.

These blue jeans sit right at your waist and have the brand’s signature straight fit. They have a slight stretchiness to six of their colors (including Parrish and People Everywhere washes), and the additional six color options in this style have no stretch. Reviewers say despite them not being the stretchiest, they aren’t restrictive; instead, they feel comfortable, are durable and remain “crisp.” Unlike other men’s options on this list, these have a button fly instead of the zipper fly. The 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans have a 4.4-star average rating from over 700 reviews at Levi’s.

If you’re looking for a slimmer fit but don’t want a pair of skinny jeans, consider these high-rise pants. Reviewers say the quality is excellent and they love that the pants are soft to the touch. Levi’s recommends washing these jeans once every 10 wears (at most) to help increase your pant’s lifespan. This pair has a 4.2-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Levi’s.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and apparel sales from retailers. For this article, I compiled a list of highly rated Levi’s apparel that is on sale now.

