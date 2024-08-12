We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Nothing feels better during the hot summer months than escaping the sweltering weather to a cool, air-conditioned home. Something that doesn’t feel so great? The way your electric bill skyrockets during those warmer months. Thankfully, according to experts, you don’t have to choose between sweating and blowing all your money on an outrageous bill.

“I have found that lowering your air conditioning bill involves a combination of behavioral changes and potential home improvements,” says Lisa Purvins, vice president of Pro-Tech Heating and Cooling. “Making small adjustments to your daily routine and optimizing your home’s efficiency can significantly reduce energy consumption.” To help you keep your home cool even on the hottest days while also keeping your air conditioning bill reasonable, we asked experts for their best tips.

How to lower your air conditioning bill

If your go-to summer move is to crank your air conditioner, chances are your energy bill is taking a hit. According to experts, there are a few ways to lower your air conditioning bill without turning off or drastically changing how you use your air conditioner. These are their top suggestions:

Raise your thermostat slightly: Chances are you won’t notice much of a difference in the air temperature if you raise your thermostat (or the temperature of your window unit) but two to three degrees. But you will see a difference in your energy bill, says Purvins. That simple tweak can shave two to three percent off your monthly bill.

Invest in a smart thermostat: You could turn off the air when you're not home, but cooling everything off when you arrive will take time — which may not be so pleasant. That's where a programmable thermostat comes in handy. You can set it to increase the temperature when you're away from home, and lower it when you're back, says Purvins. Many smart thermostats are even controllable from your phone, which means you can lower the temperature before you get home so it's nice and cool upon arrival.

You could turn off the air when you’re not home, but cooling everything off when you arrive will take time — which may not be so pleasant. That’s where a programmable thermostat comes in handy. You can set it to increase the temperature when you’re away from home, and lower it when you’re back, says Purvins. Many smart thermostats are even controllable from your phone, which means you can lower the temperature before you get home so it’s nice and cool upon arrival. Service your equipment: “Regular maintenance of your air conditioning unit, including filter changes, is very important,” says Purvins. When an air conditioner is not maintained, it can get clogged, requiring more energy to cool a room. Dirty filters can also hinder airflow, causing it to work harder to push air out. Cleaning your window unit or having your air conditioner serviced by a pro can help avoid these energy sucks.

Upgrade your air conditioner: Every expert we spoke to recommended that you get an Energy Star-rated air conditioning unit. Models with this government-backed rating are more energy efficient and have various controls and settings to optimize performance using the least amount of energy possible, says Steve Rosas, an environmental consultant, the chief operations officer, and the president of Omega Environmental.

How to keep your home cool while using less air conditioning

Want to lower your air conditioner or even turn it off completely to save some money? There are several things you can do to still keep your house cool. Some involve home improvements, while others revolve around items you can use in place of an air conditioner.

Home improvements that can keep your home cool

Rosas and Purvins mentioned that proper insulation and sealing around doors and windows is key. If your windows or doors are drafty in the winter, heat in during the summer. To fix this, caulk gaps around windows and add weather stripping (made from thin foam strips) around doors, says Rosas. These things are easy enough to do on your own — there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube. Or, you can hire a handyman to do the job quickly.

Another way to keep your home cooler? Plant leafy trees around your home. Though this can be a pricey endeavor, keeping your home in the shade can help block out the sun and prevent it from heating up as much.

Items to use in place of an air conditioner

In addition to minor home improvements, a handful of items can help keep your house cool when you don’t want to blast the air conditioner. Keep your windows open during cooler parts of the day (think early morning and late evening) to let cooler air in and create a cross breeze, says Purvins. As for when it’s hot, Purvins suggests hanging heavy curtains or blinds and keeping them shut to prevent sunlight from heating your house.

Another option is to utilize ceiling fans or a tower fan. While this won’t cool the air, it does keep airflow moving, says Rosas. At night, you can also position fans near open windows to pull cooler air into your home and help circulate it.

Highly rated energy-saving air conditioners

