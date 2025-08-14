Wearing sunscreen is non-negotiable. Experts have told us over and over that applying it daily can lower your risk of developing skin cancer and prevent early signs of aging. And while there are some rules around the type of sunscreens that are best — like you should opt for a SPF 30 or higher — other things are generally thought to be dependent on personal preference. For example, some people may prefer a mineral option, while others like a chemical sunscreen. Formula consistency is another thing that has always been thought to be up to preference — silky serum, creamy lotion, whatever.

But the US Food and Drug Administration just issued warnings to several popular sunscreen brands, suggesting that there is one type of sunscreen that is better left on the shelf. These brands all sell trendy mousse sunscreens (also called whipped sunscreen), and the FDA says this specific type of formulation may not be safe. Below, everything you need to know about this warning.

Why is the FDA issuing warnings about mousse sunscreen?

Whipped sunscreens from brands like Supergoop! and Vacation Inc. have been one of the trendier beauty products of the summer. But the FDA is letting consumers know that they should proceed with caution. On August 12, they posted a message on X that said, “Beware of sunscreen products in mousse form because they might not be effective. The FDA issued five warning letters to companies marketing sunscreen products in mousse form.”

The FDA explained that regulations allow brands to market sunscreens as creams, lotions, sticks, sprays and a few other formulations — but they do not allow for mousse or whipped formulations. They also said that certain companies have created bottles that look like cans of whipped cream, which can put consumers at risk if ingested.

The brands that received warning letters are Supergoop!, Vacation Inc., Kalani Sunwear, Fallian Cosmeceuticals (TiZo brand) and K & Care Organics. These letters don’t necessarily mean the mousse sunscreens produced by these brands are unsafe. The FDA just requires that any new form is required to have sufficient data proving they are safe and effective — and those things haven’t been submitted.

The brands have 15 working days to respond. If they fail to comply, it is possible that the products could be pulled from the market.

Other sunscreens we love

The coming weeks will be very telling when it comes to mousse sunscreens and whether or not these companies address the concerns raised by the FDA. Until then, it may be a smarter move to stick to formulations not under attack by the FDA. Below, a few sunscreen options that have been recommended to us previously by experts or NBC Select staffers.

A favorite amongst NBC Select staffers, this sunscreen has an SPF 46 and is specifically made for the face. The oil-free formula utilizes zinc oxide as its main ingredient to physically block UVA and UVB rays. The formula is lightweight and good for those with sensitive skin, according to the brand.

Supergoop Unseen $ 38.00 Amazon What to know What we like Gel formula

Made for the face Something to note Nothing to note

Just because the mousse sunscreen from Supergoop was issued a warning, it doesn’t mean all of the brand’s products are off limits. This gel formula is another favorite of staffers. “It has a smooth, almost silky feel to it that my skin absorbs quickly, giving the same finish as some of my high-end makeup primers,” says NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris.

The go-to sunscreen in my house, I love that I can quickly spray my kids down with SPF as we head out the door. It also absorbs quickly and has a pleasant coconut scent. Along with ingredients that protect your skin, this formula contains vitamin E to keep skin moisturized, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle and debunks popular skin care trends and online fads.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.