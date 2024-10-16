After years of relying on soda to caffeinate me, I recently decided I wanted to replace my fizzy drinks with coffee. I like the idea of a morning ritual, plus I wanted to cut down on my sugar intake. Becoming a part of the coffee world wasn’t the easiest task, though. Buying coffee from my local cafe is expensive, and making espresso from home as a novice seemed intimidating. After speaking with friends and doing some initial research, I decided that finding an espresso machine that doubled as a traditional drip coffee maker was my best and most affordable option. That way, I wouldn’t have to pay for two different appliances.

Espresso machines range in price, with some starting in the low $100s and others surpassing $1,000. I set out to compare and test three espresso machines from popular brands at three different price points to see how user friendly they were for a beginner and how well they made a cup of coffee and a shot of espresso. Below, I share more about my experience using espresso machines from Nespresso, De’Longhi and Breville during a two-month testing period.

What I tested: Nespresso versus De’Longhi versus Breville

Because I’m a beginner to the espresso brewing process, I opted for automatic appliances that do most of the work for you, including the grinding, tamping and extracting — as compared to machines that are semi-automatic, which require you to do all of the above as well as activate and deactivate pumps in the machine. All three options I tried brew espresso, but they can also make a standard cup of drip coffee. Unlike traditional coffee machines that can brew an entire pot at once, these are all single-serve options. Each brand sent me their machines as a courtesy to test.

Nespresso offers two types of coffee appliances: Original (for a traditional espresso experience, more suited to espresso and cappuccino enthusiasts) and Vertuo (a more well-rounded machine that can make espresso and other coffee options).

The Vertuo Pop+ is the smallest Nespresso Vertuo (starts at $129.99) machine that can brew both hot and iced coffee using Nespresso Pods and its removable water tank. It functions similarly to a Keurig — you insert a pod (that’s filled with pre-grounded coffee), press a button and it will instantly begin to brew. The machine will automatically detect the size of the pod you put in and will brew the right amount of coffee with a foamy layer on top. Its biggest setback? It doesn’t make milk-based drinks or let you customize any of the coffee’s characteristics, including temperature, intensity and more.

It does however let you pair your Vertuo Pop+ via Bluetooth to its accompanying app that has tips and maintenance alerts, and a shopping section where you can purchase pods. (Nespresso machines are not compatible with any other brands’ pods.) The machine comes in 13 colors, including Matte Black Chrome, Coconut White and Pacific Blue. At 7.9 pounds, this is the lightest option I tried and also the most affordable.

Coffee options: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, coffee, XL | Coffee compatibility: Nespresso pods | Type of grinder: none (it uses pre-ground coffee pods) | Included accessories: none | Machine size: 8.6 x 14 x 10.4 in. | Weight: 7.9 lbs. | Water tank size: 25.4 fl oz.

Middle tier pick: De’Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso Machine with Manual Milk Frother

With the Magnifica Start ($499.95) you can use both pre-ground coffee and whole beans, giving you flexibility while using it. If you prefer whole beans, it will use its built-in grinder to crush the beans — you don’t have to do any additional work yourself.

After filling the bean container and choosing your grind setting via a knob (it has 13 options that range from fine to very coarse), your desired intensity via a button (mild, medium or strong), and your drink type via a button, the machine does all the work for you. The machine also lets you change the intensity of the drink and temperature, something the Nespresso doesn’t have the option to do.

Where it also differs from the Nespresso is that it has a built-in steamer, allowing you to froth milk and milk alternatives to create lattes or cappuccinos. (The De’Longhi only has three preset drink options to choose — espresso, coffee and an americano — you can only create additional milk-based drinks if you choose to use the steamer feature and do it yourself. There is no ‘latte’ or ‘cappuccino’ setting.)

You can use its companion app to find recipes, tips and articles. However, you can’t use it to control the machine or start it from afar — it’s mostly for educational purposes.

Coffee options: espresso, coffee, americano | Coffee compatibility: whole beans, ground coffee | Built-in grinder: yes | Included accessories: coffee scoop, cleaning kit, water hardness test | Machine size: 9.25 x 17 x 14 in. | Weight: 19.62 lbs. | Water tank size: 60 fl oz.

Splurge pick: Breville The Barista Touch

Breville’s The Barista Touch ($999.95) is the most high tech option I tried and is similar to one you might find in a cafe or professional space. You can choose from its pre-set drink menu or save up to eight customized drinks to your machine’s digital display. You can select your preferred drink (for example, a latte) and adjust its parameters, including its precise milk temperature (for example, 165 degrees Fahrenheit), its froth level, etc. and save it to your machine with a new icon and name. You can also adjust the bean grind size (which depends on the beans you choose and ultimately impacts flavor).

Although this is an automatic espresso machine, it does require a more hands-on experience — you’ll have to fill the portafilter, tamp the coffee grinds and insert it into the group head. You won’t be able to press “brew” and walk away like other options on our list, but you will be able to get the highest level of customization with this machine.

Coffee options: espresso, americano, latte, flat white, cappuccino | Coffee compatibility: whole beans | Built-in grinder: yes | Included accessories: water filter, portafilter, four filter cups, milk jug, tamper, razor, storage accessory, cleaning kit, water hardness test | Machine size: 12.6 x 12.6 x 16.1 in. | Weight: 28.25 lbs. | Water tank size: 67 fl oz.

How I tested the Nespresso, De’Longhi and Breville espresso machines

I tested all three machines in my New York City apartment, which has minimal counter space, over the course of two months. All three brands sent me these machines as a courtesy so I could accurately evaluate their size, setup process, effectiveness at brewing and cleaning. I used each one every day for two and a half weeks before moving on to the next one.

Although all three have different instructions, I followed the same testing routine with each. I used the provided instructions (and sometimes outside resources) to set up each machine. After setup, I brewed both a cup of coffee and a shot of espresso daily. For the De’Longhi and Breville, I used whole coffee beans, but for the Virtuo Pop+, I used the pods Nespresso provided me since only its pods are compatible with Nespresso appliances. Each day after brewing, I also cleaned the machines using the directions from each appliance’s instruction booklet.

How easy were all three machines to set up?

As someone who hates setting up machinery, I found all three quite easy to put together. My biggest hurdle was getting them from my mailroom to my third-floor walkup apartment — a task that required additional assistance from my boyfriend since the boxes were heavy. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ was the lightest to carry, and although Breville’s The Barista Touch weighed the most, I thought the De’Longhi was the clunkiest to carry and was surprised to learn it weighed 10 lbs less than Breville’s. Once I got them unboxed, and removed the additional foaming and tape that held the machines intact, I washed each part of the machines by hand before assembling them.

Fastest to assemble: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ was both the fastest to set up and made a cup of coffee the fastest as well. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

To set this up, I went straight to YouTube, where the brand has step-by-step videos that guided me through. (While the box came with an instruction manual, I found myself getting slightly confused — as a visual learner, I prefer to watch videos online so relied on the YouTube tutorials instead.)

The entire setup took less than 10 minutes, including pairing the machine to its accompanying app on my phone and cleaning its equipment, like the removable water tank.

Most thorough directions: De’Longhi Magnifica Start

Like the Vertuo Pop+, this appliance came with a booklet showcasing how to assemble it step by step. There were plenty of pictures so I could visually see what I needed to do. I could have also turned to the brand’s website, joined a live demo, and/or spoken to a representative who could answer my questions and see my machine — like a FaceTime call — if I had any issues with setup.

My coffee never tasted bitter because I used the included water filter when making coffee with the De'Longhi. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

The brand recommends testing your water hardness prior to running the machine, which added to the overall setup time. When water is “hard,” it has an excess of minerals in it that can impact the coffee extraction process, affecting the flavor of your coffee causing it to taste flat or bitter, according to De’Longhi. Because I have hard water, I had to install the included water filter into the machine. It was easy to do so, even though it required a few more steps.

Easiest to set up: Breville The Barista Touch

The Breville’s digital display gave this espresso machine an advantage over the others when it came to setup. While it still has an instruction manual and videos online to guide me, I didn’t need them. After washing all the attachments and accessories, I turned on the machine and its screen, (about the size of a notecard), which walked me through the entire process with pictures. I compared my actions to the pictures and it even guided me through making my first drink. The machine recommends creating a latte first so you can get the hang of using the appliance’s various features, including its steamer. After making this initial drink, the digital screen displayed a question asking me if I was satisfied, and if I wasn’t, it gave me the option to remake the latte.

As a beginner, not having to take the extra step to do additional research or watch a video online was a game changer. My grandparents visited me in New York while I was testing the machine, and I wanted to see what they thought of it so I had the machine go through the entire setup demo for them. Even my grandparents, who are in their late 60s, could set it up without my assistance and easily followed the videos and texts that belonged to each step.

While easy to do, the machine took a while to set up (roughly 20-30 minutes) because there were more steps in the coffee-making operation. For example, I had to fill the portafilter (a tool that holds the freshly ground coffee) with coffee and wait for it to start grinding. Then, I had to use the tamper to compact the coffee grounds so that the machine could extract the flavor from the grounds during the brewing process — steps I didn’t have to do with the Nespresso and De’Longhi machines.

How well did the machines make espresso and other coffee options?

Prior to testing, I thought I would easily be able to see which machine made the “best” cup of espresso. I was wrong. No one cup stood out more than the other. Where the machines differed greatly, however, was in their actual brewing process.

Quickest to brew: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

Unlike the other two appliances, with this Nespresso option, I don’t have to wait for it to grind any beans. This machine — modeled similar to a Keurig — relies on already-ground beans in pod form. To use it, I placed the pod in its designated spot, locked it into place and pressed its singular button to begin the brewing process.

This espresso machine's entire brewing process takes roughly two minutes and requires four simple steps: unlock, place the pod in, lock and brew. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

There were plenty of days I pressed the button, walked away to finish getting ready, and by time I came back, my drink was ready. Each pod is set to brew a specific amount; for example, coffee pods serve 7.7 fl oz. After the machine finished brewing my coffee, it would automatically eject my used pod into its trash chute.

The flavor of my coffee closely matched its described intensity, which I appreciate. I wasn’t in for any surprises when it came time to sip my espresso. My biggest learning curve was getting used to the pod system. As someone unfamiliar with the Nespresso machines, I didn’t realize the pods are broken out by type of coffee and ounce size. So, if I want to make an espresso shot, I need espresso pods. If I want a standard cup of coffee, I have to use a coffee pod and so on. It requires me to have a stock of different pods on hand — as compared to just having a large packet of grinds or beans I can use to do whatever I want with it. They’re also a bit pricey. (For this story, Nespresso supplied me with pods).

My favorite appliances are mindless — things I don’t have to contemplate or exert energy completing. That’s exactly what this machine is. There’s no mess or fuss, it makes a perfect cup of coffee with a thick, foam layer without me having to focus or try very hard. When using this machine, I made both a cup of espresso and a cup of hot coffee, both of which had a noticeable top foam layer — the thickest of all three machines. Because it’s a hands-free, simple process, it was the best for my early mornings or all-nighters when I needed something ASAP.

Most versatile: De’Longhi Magnifica Start

This machine took a little bit longer than the Nespresso to brew a cup of espresso, because it had to grind my beans. To do so, I opened and filled the large bean container with whole beans and chose my desired grind size. I then placed my mug under the spout and waited for the machine to begin grinding and brewing. This all occurs internally (unlike the Breville), so I don’t have to do anything. I can hear it working and can watch as it pours my coffee out. The machine was loud at the start of the grinding process (similar to the start of a dishwasher) but not as loud as a blender or anything that would disturb a conversation.

If I wanted to save time, I could use pre-ground coffee instead, an option the other two machines don’t have. While the De’Longhi has some customization options: you can pick from a few options as it relates to your desired coffee intensity and temperature, but you’ll get more precise personalization settings options on the Breville.

To brew espresso and other coffee options, all I had to do was add my beans in, select the grind size, choose my intensity and wait for it to brew — a simple and relatively quick start to my days. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

The espresso flavor depended on the beans I used, but I made three shots using the mild, medium and strong strength feature to see if I could taste or smell a difference in intensity. There’s not a difference in how much caffeine is in them, but I noticed a difference in how strong they tasted and smelled. For example, “mild” was lighter and had a subtle coffee candle scent in comparison to the “strong” option, which smelled like a newly opened bag of coffee beans. Each cup of espresso had a very thin foamy layer and came out a perfect nut-brown shade. My cup of coffee, on the other hand, came out a little faster than the espresso with a slightly more thick layer of foam.

To make a latte or cappuccino, I had to unlock the included steamer on the machine and place it into my jug as it froths my drink. The wand does all the work: it automatically steams and froths my milk, all I have to do is hold the jug full of milk in place. My milk never got to a consistency where I could make latte art, but the steamer got it to a place where I could get that cappuccino-like consistency.

Most customizable process: Breville The Barista Touch

The Barista Touch took the longest to brew a simple espresso shot — though it was the most precise and detailed process. For example, the other machines didn’t suggest I warm my mug with hot water before adding coffee, but this one did.

To start, I added my beans to the hopper, so that the machine could automatically grind them in the portafilter. I then pressed the portafilter into its slot and the machine dispensed the amount of ground coffee I needed. I then used the accompanying tamp and razor to make sure the ground coffee was settled into the filter and placed it in the group head, where I lock it in place so the actual brewing can start. Locking it in place was slightly difficult because it required a bit of muscle — if you have dexterity or strength issues, this may not be your best option. Once it was done, I hit brew, and a steady flow of coffee came out.

The many different components of the machine make it a more detail-orientated coffee-making experience and although it appears complicated, it was very easy after the first setup and walkthrough. Bianca Alvarez / Olivia Ott / NBC News

I was initially worried some of the grinds would fall into my drink, but those fears never actualized. My drinks were smooth and since there aren’t options to customize your strength, it was consistent every time). My espressos had a thin foam layer, my coffee had a slightly thicker layer, and any lattes I made, had the foamiest layer with microbubbles.

For non-espresso drinks, the machine instructed me to heat my milk between 104 and 167 degrees Fahrenheit. All I had to do for this was I press a button, and the steamer’s automatic temperature sensor would steam and froth the milk until it reached its desired heat. After that, it would automatically clean the steamer.

One of my favorite components of the Barista Touch is the steam wand because its sensor monitors the temperature and alerts me when it’s done so I can make lattes easily. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

This machine, however, took the longest from start to finish and required me to be involved the entire time — unlike with the Nespresso or De’Longhi, I can’t press one button and walk away. That said, I love how thorough and educational it is; it explains the method behind the madness on its digital touchscreen display, so I felt informed and was able to learn more about the process.

How easy are the machines to clean?

Like the setup, all three options are easy to clean. Since I used each for two and a half weeks, I didn’t need to use the descaling function on any of them. Each machine, however, would have altered me when that time came to do so. (Each one also came with a liquid descaler.)

Easiest to clean: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

The easiest machine to clean, by far, is the Nespresso. Once I was done brewing my espresso or coffee, (after unlocking the lid) the pod automatically pops backward into the built-in trash container. Because the grinds are sealed, they don’t make a mess, and all I had to do was remove the trash container and dump the used pods into my regular trash can. Cleaning the drip tray was also minimal and quick. The app also has real-time alerts that let me know when it’s time to clean the machine.

Favorite to clean: De’Longhi Magnifica Start

The Magnifica Start was my favorite of the three to clean because of how convenient it was to access each part. Similar to the Nespresso, it has a trash chute separate from the drip tray, which collects excess water. And unlike other espresso machines, the water tank is integrated on the side of the machine rather than behind it, so pulling it out to clean was also easy. All of its parts are dishwasher-safe, too. Sometimes, I washed the pieces by hand, but either way, the pieces came out without water or soap marks.

Most complex to clean: Breville The Barista Touch

This drip tray has wet and dry coffee separators and an “Empty Me” indicator that lets you know when to empty and clean it. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

There are more moving parts in the Breville The Barista Touch, but it didn’t make it too tricky to clean; just more complex. The espresso machine came with cleaning tools, including a small brush and cleaning tablets to make cleaning each part of the machine easier. Also, the more I used the device, the more it would alert me when I needed to clean something d and what tool to use. For example, after multiple uses, a message appeared on my screen saying I had to clean the burr grinder and instructed me to use the cleaning brush to do so.

It also comes with tools and attachments to help reduce the mess you make. Although I was worried about spilling the grinds during the brewing process, I never actually did. That was because it comes with a dosing funnel attachment that acts as a shield and connects from the group head to the portafilter, so I didn’t spill and the beans fell right into the portafilter. If anything falls, the drip tray will catch it. The drip tray has three layers — a thin metal layer, a plastic layer underneath and the tray that catches water.

What I specifically like about this system is that any spilled coffee grinds get caught in the first two layers, so I don’t have it mixing with the discarded water, making it so much easier for cleaning.

Final verdict

After trying these three espresso machines, I genuinely fell in love with the habit of making coffee at home. I saved so much money by having these machines. I wasn’t seeking a high-quality cup later in the day because I already had one before heading out the door in the morning. All three appliances have such great benefits, and you can’t go wrong with choosing one over another. There’s a machine for everyone — all you have to do is evaluate your budget, what kind(s) of coffee you want, your counter space and lifestyle.

If you don’t have much counter space to work with and don’t need elaborate features or drinks, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is an ideal option. I love how easy it was to set up and how easy it is to clean. It’s straightforward and works at the touch of a single button so it’s good for beginners or those short on time since it works so fast. It’s also the only option out of the three I tried that can make cold drinks — a bonus for those who enjoy an iced coffee throughout the year. The only downside is that you need to buy Nespresso-specific pods and can’t use a different brand or opt for whole beans. If you’re looking to easily or quickly make latte or cappuccino, this isn’t your best option since it doesn’t have a built-in frother.

You get what you pay for: The De’Longhi Magnifica Start falls in the middle between the Nespresso and Breville in terms of both price and features. It’s not too elaborate to set up, use and clean, and has more customization features than the Nespresso, but has less precise and fewer options than the Breville.

I love that its large water tank can make multiple cups without needing to be refilled. You can technically make three styles of coffee via its programmed settings (espresso, coffee, americano) but with its built-in steamer you can also upgrade those three options into a cappuccino or latte. (This is a critical feature that the Nespresso machine doesn’t have.) All of the parts are machine washable, too, so it’s easy to maintain.

Its only downside is that it’s the bulkiest of all three, taking up the most room on my counter.

As much as I love Breville’s Barista Touch (it was my favorite of the three), I wouldn’t say it’s necessary. You can get a high-quality espresso and cup of coffee from cheaper options, and they tend to be quicker since they don’t require grinding, tamping, and a subsequent intricate process. Although I had to do manual work during the coffee and espresso-making process, it was a trade off I was willing to accept because of how many precise customization settings I had. I loved how much creative freedom I had when making a coffee or espresso because I could tailor each cup or shot to my liking and choose multiple options, including my exact milk temperature, grind duration, milk froth level, drink icon and even the name of my drink.

It would be a great gift, especially if your loved one enjoys hosting since you can personalize the exact cup of coffee your guests want. It also gives them more room to experiment and be creative with their beverages — for example, they can adjust the milk settings and practice making latte art, an art form I began trying out when testing this machine.

