It’s officially the holiday season, which means it’s only a matter of time before all those celebratory invites start gracing your inbox. What better way to show your appreciation for the gracious hostess than with a gift they can enjoy the night of their gathering — or, in many of the cases here, for months to come?

SKIP AHEAD Best gifts for the gracious host in 2022

From a special little something-something to more grandiose gestures, this assortment of gifts have been carefully chosen by Select editors to send a clear message to every host that you are grateful for the invite.

Best personal gifts for the gracious host in 2022

To help you find the best gift for every host on your list, we’ve rounded up some of the most highly rated items based on price point and practicality that party-givers of every gender will love, including top-rated skin and body care, cozy accessories, entertaining swag and more.

They took care of all the little details, so why not treat them to a little TLC at the end of a long evening? These small-batch, all-natural soaps from Crate 61 Organics are made in Canada with certified vegan and cruelty-free ingredients—including premium essential oils—and packaged in a fully biodegradable paperboard box for a feel-good soak. They currently have a 4.7-star average rating across 14,074 Amazon reviews.

Consider upgrading their morning routine with this trio from Thrive, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 1,058 Amazon reviews. The kit consists of the natural brand’s bestselling Face Wash, Energy Scrub and Face Balm for keeping skin clean and moisturized. The formulas are cruelty-free, plant-based and reef-safe, and the packaging can easily be recycled once your host has achieved their winter glow.

What would a winter skin-care routine be without some coverage for their hands? These top-rated, plant-based creams from La Chatelaine are enriched with organic shea butter, vitamin E, and argan oil for added nourishment, earning it a 4.7-star average rating from 2,458 Amazon reviews. Plus, the giftable tin can be used for years to come — no wrapping required.

A stylish set of gloves will keep their digits nice and warm, and it’s hard to go wrong with this gender-neutral set from Vgogfly, which has a 4.3-star average rating among 3,535 Amazon reviews. They’re made with fabric that’s 40% heavier than 100% polyester gloves, says the brand — better for locking heat in — while touchscreen-friendly tips mean they can stay connected without having to expose their hands to the cold. One reviewer describes them as “warm and soft gorgeous gloves.”

Best home gifts for the gracious host in 2022

Give new meaning to the term ‘Season’s Greetings’ with this specialty bundle from Traeger Grill, complete with three rubs for seasoning pork, poultry, beef and prime rib to meaty perfection. Reviewers rave about their “great flavor” and consider them one of their “best cooking secrets,” which may explain the 4.8-star average rating among 1,396 Amazon reviews.

One can never have enough kitchen towels, and these versatile, 100% cotton threads from Urban Villa go on double duty as towels and table linens — the possibilities are truly endless. Reviewers specifically rave about their “great quality,” “beautiful fabric,” and “lovely colors,” all of which likely contribute to the this set’s 4.6-star average rating among 3,781 Amazon reviews. Last time we checked, there were a whopping 24 variations to choose from on Amazon.

There’s nothing more heartfelt than a personal note. This bestselling vintage stationery set from Paper Junkie includes 60 sheets of ivory paper with an ornate gold border and 30 matching envelopes. It currently has a 4.7-star average rating from 1,354 Amazon reviews. For an artsier feel, we also love this watercolor-print stationery from Papyrus that has a 4.8-star average rating across 594 Amazon reviews.

If they’re known to trim their tree, consider adding to their tradition with a novelty or statement ornament. This striking selection from Lenox (which is on Amazon’s Choice list) lights up with little bulbs of color for a charming touch; no wonder it has a 4.7-star average rating among 721 Amazon reviews. This five-star snowflake set is another favorite for gifting hosts throughout the season.

There’s nothing like a holiday candle to get them (and their guests) in the spirit — and this pick from Nest Fragrances, which has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews, is about as festive as they come. The guests will love mixing and mingling to an inviting blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon — unless the host plans to savor the candle for some solo time.

For a healthier dessert option, present your host with 1.6 pounds of dried fruit from Bonnie & Pop, a mother-daughter-owned company based in New York that provides gourmet gifts for any occasion. According to the company, each assortment of dried fruit is all natural, Kosher-certified, vegan, dairy- and gluten-free, and includes mango slices, Mediterranean apricots, California yellow peaches, pears, Washington apple wedges, California dates, kiwis, plums and prunes. The best part is the included gift tray, which can be used as a trivet, cutting board or fruit bowl long after the fruit has been enjoyed. This assorted dried fruit tray currently holds a 4.6-star average rating from more than 7,800 reviews.

If your host has a sweet tooth, consider tantalizing their taste buds with a 10-ounce box of milk chocolate truffles from Swiss chocolatier Lindt Lindor. Each truffle is individually wrapped and presented in a ready-to-give red-and-gold gift box. Even sweeter? It currently has a 4.8-star average rating from 942 Amazon reviews.

Help them master the art of the presentation with this entertaining book from Kimberly Stevens, which has 4.7-star average rating among 844 Amazon reviews. The seasoned food writer offers some of her favorite tips and tricks for arranging Instagram-worthy charcuterie, cheese and hors d'oeuvres spreads with ease.

Resident mixologist? Give them something else to toast about with these playful cocktail glasses from MITBAK, which have earned a 4.7-star average rating among 892 Amazon reviews. Their versatile size and shape make them great for serving up martinis, margaritas, whiskey, and more, while the varying colors will help guests remember which glass is theirs.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.