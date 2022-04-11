New & Notable from Bala and Farm Rio

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It’s officially springtime, and QVC launched its Easter store, which includes home decor, spring clothing, basket fillers, food and desserts and more. If you want orders to arrive by Easter, QVC recommends ordering by April 14 (requires additional delivery costs between $10 and $20) — perishable food orders must be placed by April 12.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Tech purveyor Anker launched AnkerMake, the company’s new 3D printing brand. Via a Kickstarter campaign, the company released its first printer: The AnkerMake M5 includes AI functionality that can tell if something has gone wrong mid-print and stop, according to the brand. Anker says the AnkerMake M5 prints at a speed of 250 millimeters per second with a precision of plus or minus 0.1 millimeters and takes 15 minutes of setup. We’re fans of Anker, having previously recommended its solar chargers, Bluetooth speakers and outdoor projectors. Learn more about everything tech in our electronics corner.

Bala’s Jump Rope fits in with its other weighted fitness equipment — each handle weighs half a pound: The rope was designed for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and cardio. According to Bala, you can adjust the length of the rope using its locking mechanism and even replace the rope altogether — the set comes with two ropes to get you started. The product is made of recycled steel, ball bearings and silicone and comes in three colors: Blush, Charcoal and Sand. Bala’s fitness products have been Select favorites and recommended in our guides to fitness equipment, ankle and wrist weights and pilates rings.

The Brazilian clothing brand Farm Rio collaborated with Nordstrom to launch its first footwear line. The sneakers, sandals, slides, flip-flops and mules in the collection are 100-percent vegan, according to Farm Rio, and feature design elements like crochet, embroidery and beads. Shoes in the line include Sunny Day Platform Sneakers, Zigzag Stitch Sandals, Monstera Leaf Slides, Beaded Woven Mules, Tropical Puffy Flip Flops and more. You can find other Select-recommended products at Nordstrom too, including bed sheets, men’s pants and hair dryers.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.