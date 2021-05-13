At-home workouts are an affordable alternative to gym memberships — they also fit easier into a busy schedule, and offer an opportunity to upgrade your home workout equipment.

Treadmills, stationary bikes and dumbbells are all great options, but if you’re in a smaller space or just starting your fitness journey, you may want some smaller workout essentials to elevate your at-home experience. One easy (and affordable) way to do this is with ankle weights, which can be incorporated into virtually any workout for added resistance.

“They are an ideal tool to use when looking to add smaller increments of resistance and strengthen muscle groups,” says Kristina Jennings, a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and performance coach with virtual personal training platform Future. Garret Seacat, CSCS, head coach of Absolute Endurance, adds that “the goal of the extra weight is to increase strength and tone the legs.”

“Ankle weights are a simple way to help add resistance to bodyweight movements,” says Ife Obi, a wellness culturalist, certified personal trainer and founder of The Fit In fitness studios in Brooklyn, New York. “Resistance training is important for building muscular strength and increasing bone density,” she says. “With ankle weights, you can also turn everyday activities into exercise, especially when your time for movement is limited,” she adds.

To help you select the best ankle weights for your home workouts, we interviewed fitness experts in personal training, strength and conditioning, Pilates and more to find out everything you should know before shopping.

SKIP AHEAD The best ankle weights in 2024 | How to shop for ankle weights

The best ankle weights in 2024

There are a lot of ankle weights on the market, so to help narrow down your options, our roundup includes top rated options from popular retailers like Amazon and P.volve, and expert favorites.

Jennings says that Bala Bangles (one of several similar offerings from Bala) are good “for Pilates-based workouts” since “they are on the lighter side” and fit tightly but comfortably. Seacat also notes that these are “one of the better quality ankle weights available.” Obi also finds that they are “highly stretchy and adjustable to make for the perfect fit for different body types”. These ankle weights — which come in fun colors like Blush Pink and Lavender and weights ranging from a half pound to two pounds — are also a staff favorite, and won our Wellness Award for best ankle weights.

“If you’re looking for adjustable ankle weights, Perform Better has ankle weights that you can adjust with removable mini weights in the pockets,” says Jennings. They come in two sizes: five pounds, or two-and-a-half pounds per cuff, and 10 pounds, or five pounds per cuff.

Romney recommends Sportneer Ankle Weights — “They are adjustable from one to five pounds [and] feature an added hook closure that helps keep the weights in place so they don’t fall out,” he says. “They are also made of neoprene, which ensures they will last a long time.” Obi also recommends these as a “great option for adjustable ankle weights” that “helps increase weight and save money.”

Romney also likes the Synergee Adjustable Ankle Weights for people who want a heavier option, as they can go up to 20 pounds. “I like these because even though they can be heavy, they still allow you to adjust the weight in small increments so you can gradually build your strength without having to make a big jump and sacrifice form,” he says. “They are also made of a durable neoprene, but they are still soft enough to avoid skin irritation. The D-ring design also ensures a snug fit.”

P.volve’s ankle weights are made of durable and comfortable neoprene and stay situated on your ankle with a Velcro strap. In addition to the three-pound set, the brand also makes a one-and-a-half-pound set that it says can be used “for toning every part of the legs.” If you buy directly from P.volve’s site, you can also add a monthly subscription to P.volve’s streaming service and incorporate your ankle weights into sculpting classes.

At under $20, these five-pound ankle weights are a relatively affordable option. According to the brand, the Velcro close keeps the cuffs in place, and the inside of each weight is padded for a comfortable fit. Obi says that they’re very soft and feel comfortable against bare skin. The Gaiam ankle weights are also top-rated, with a 4.4-star average rating from 7,127 reviews on Amazon.

How to shop for ankle weights

When shopping for ankle weights, experts recommend considering factors like fit/size, the material, and your desired weight.

Fit/Size - According to Obi, ankle weights can vary in fit, and are not all one-size-fits-all. She recommends “making sure to find a weight that will comfortably fit the circumference of the ankle or, better yet, finding one with an adjustable band.”

- According to Obi, ankle weights can vary in fit, and are not all one-size-fits-all. She recommends “making sure to find a weight that will comfortably fit the circumference of the ankle or, better yet, finding one with an adjustable band.” Material/Texture - Depending on whether or not you plan to wear your weights directly on the skin or over clothing, you may want to consider different types of materials and textures for your set. “Especially if it’s not being placed over clothing, you want to make sure that the material feels comfortable against your skin and you want to ensure it doesn’t irritate you,” says Obi.

- Depending on whether or not you plan to wear your weights directly on the skin or over clothing, you may want to consider different types of materials and textures for your set. “Especially if it’s not being placed over clothing, you want to make sure that the material feels comfortable against your skin and you want to ensure it doesn’t irritate you,” says Obi. Weight - “Everyone’s strength needs are different, but you also want to increase weight overtime to increase the challenge,” says Obi. She recommends considering adjustable weights: “Most ankle weights you purchase are a single weight and to increase the weight, you have to purchase a heavier version, but there are weight- adjustable ankle weights which are great cost-saving options to increase the weight over time.”

Frequently asked questions What are ankle weights? Ankle weights and dumbbells serve a similar purpose, but they aren’t the same thing. Unlike dumbbells, ankle weights are designed to wrap around your wrist or ankle, like the name suggests. “[They] are form fitting to stay in place while exercising,” says Jennings. McKay Romney, Utah-based certified personal trainer at Life Time, which offers classes and personal training programs virtually, adds that this “makes it easy to increase the load of an exercise while also keeping the hands free.” According to Romney, ankle weights are very similar to resistance bands in the sense that “they can be used from a standing position or from the ground on all fours to work the legs, hips and glutes.” Though ankle weights don’t usually weigh more than 10 or 20 pounds, he says that they “allow you to put the weight as far away from your center of mass as possible,” which “translates into a little weight feeling like a lot.” What are the best exercises to do with ankle weights? Since ankle weights are typically on the lighter side, Jennings says they are a “beneficial tool to use when it comes to ramping up a workout.” “Ankle weights can also be a great addition to strength training routines if you are looking to increase weight but want to do it minimally, or if jumping to the next size dumbbell that you have is too much weight,” she says. According to Jennings, ankle weights can also be used for everything from plyometric-based exercises like box jumps and upper body exercises to hip, glute and quad strengthening exercises for “smaller increments of resistance.” “They strengthen muscle groups and are easy to travel with as they are light and more compact in size,” she says. As Romney previously mentioned, ankle weights are also great for workouts on all fours like reverse leg extensions, donkey kicks and fire hydrants. “While laying down on the back they can be worn to make exercises like dead bugs, leg raises and reverse crunches more difficult while working your abs and hip flexors,” he adds.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kristina Jennings is a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and performance coach with virtual personal training platform Future.

is a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) and performance coach with virtual personal training platform Future. Garret Seacat is a CSCS and head coach of Absolute Endurance.

is a CSCS and head coach of Absolute Endurance. McKay Romney is a Utah-based certified personal trainer at Life Time.

is a Utah-based certified personal trainer at Life Time. Ife Obi is a wellness culturalist, certified personal trainer and founder of The Fit In fitness studios in Brooklynn, New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

Morgan Greenwald is a former NBC Select editor; Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering wellness, home and kitchen, and more. For this piece, they interviewed fitness experts on the best ankle weights and what to look for when shopping for them.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.